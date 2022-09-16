Read full article on original website
FOX 2 Senate debate deadline passes
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A deadline of September 19th at noon was communicated to the Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine campaigns for our October 4 statewide debate. The Schmitt for senate campaign has accepted our invitation. We have not received an answer from Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign as of the deadline.
