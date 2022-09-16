ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

FOX 2 Senate debate deadline passes

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A deadline of September 19th at noon was communicated to the Eric Schmitt and Trudy Busch Valentine campaigns for our October 4 statewide debate. The Schmitt for senate campaign has accepted our invitation. We have not received an answer from Trudy Busch Valentine’s campaign as of the deadline.
Voting laws are changing. Here’s how they look in your state

(NewsNation) — As the November midterm election draws near, voters in several states will be subjected to new laws dictating who, where, and how people may cast their ballots. Proposed voting legislation took off after the most recent presidential election, following former President Donald Trump’s false claims of a...
Bused, flown migrants can live in the US for now, here’s why

Republican governors have been sending more migrants released at the U.S. border with Mexico to Democratic strongholds, raising questions about their legal status, how they are lured on board buses and planes and the cost to taxpayers. Florida’s Ron DeSantis flew about 50 Venezuelans last week to the small, upscale...
Missouri ranks high on 2022 ‘confrontational driver’ list

ST. LOUIS, Mo.- Forbes put together a list of the most confrontational drivers in the United States. Missouri ranks high in the rude behavior ranking. They surveyed 5,000 drivers across the country in August to come up with this list. The questions that scored the highest are whether people had been bumped into on purpose, yelled at, forced off the road, or had a gun pulled on them. Questions with lower scores include if someone had been cut off, honked at in frustration, tailgated, or threatened with a gesture.
Fiona slams Puerto Rico, entire island loses power

(The Hill) — The entire island of Puerto Rico lost power Sunday as Hurricane Fiona hit the U.S. territory with dangerous winds and flash flood conditions. The Category 1 storm knocked out Puerto Rico’s power grid when it swept through the southwest coast, affecting the entire island. The...
Opening statements in Richard Emery Trial today

ST. LOUIS – The trial is expected to start Tuesday, September 20 for a man charged in the 2018 murders of a St. Charles family of four. Richard Emery’s trial is set to start at the St. Charles County Courthouse at 8:30 a.m. Jury selection started back on September 6 with opening statements expected Tuesday. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against Emery.
SSM Health and STL Food Bank host Drive-Thru Food Fair

ST. LOUIS – SSM Health and the St. Louis Area Food Bank are partnering to get food to residents in need. They are hosting a drive-thru food fair Tuesday at the St. Joseph Hospital Campus in St. Charles. The hospital and the food bank say alleviating food insecurity is essential to good health care.
Flight to Hawaii interrupted for ukulele lesson

(KTLA) – A flight from California to Hawaii was interrupted, but not because of an incident or safety issue. Passengers were instead directed to pay attention to a musical type of in-flight instruction. On Friday, passengers on the Southwest Airlines flight from Long Beach to Honolulu were surprised with...
