Amarillo, TX

98.7 The Bomb

Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building

I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
AMARILLO, TX
98.7 The Bomb

Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble

If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
AMARILLO, TX
KFDA

First Freeze 2022

When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
AMARILLO, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo

LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
HEREFORD, TX
KLTV

Law enforcement investigating shooting at Tri-State Fair

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are investigating a shooting at the Tri-State Fair. The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting took place at the Tri-State Fair tonight. Police say an officer was shot. A suspect is in police custody. A witness who said they were nearby...
POTTER COUNTY, TX
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Cars
kgncnewsnow.com

Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street

Three arrests have been made in the homicide from North Grand Street Wednesday. Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the...
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

City Rejects Civic Center Petition, Cites Technicalities

The City of Amarillo announced this afternoon that they are rejecting a petition seeking to repeal the Civic Center funding ordinance passed by the council earlier this year. The petition, which sought to either have the council repeal the ordinance or place the item on the ballot in May, was delivered to the city on August 29th. According to a press release from the city, the rejection is due in part to a lack of “a valid Affidavit of Circulator.”
AMARILLO, TX
The Amarillo Pioneer

Noah's Remark: Judge Tanner Loves Taxes and Hates Guns

With the November general election approaching fast, one local race on my radar is Potter County Judge. This race has quickly become interesting, as write-in candidate Tom Warren has emerged as a serious challenger to incumbent Nancy Tanner, with Warren recently receiving the endorsement of the Potter County Republican Party.
POTTER COUNTY, TX

