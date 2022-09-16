Read full article on original website
Related
Amarillo’s Georgia Village Lost Another Building
I know that the landscape of Amarillo is forever changing. There is progress all over the city. Then there are some unexpected setbacks that cause some changes too. I am proud to call the Wolflin/Bivins/Georgia Street area my home. I spend a lot of my time in that area. So watching the different changes is one thing that I like to do. I have lived in that area since the nineties so there have been a lot of ups and downs. I remember when there was a two-story Hastings.
Strange Mounds Appear on Maps Just North of Amarillo
It's funny what you find we you start looking on Google Earth. You can find some exciting and strange things. While researching something else, I was looking on Google Earth around Boys Ranch Road and the Floating Mesa, I scanned over a really interesting piece of land. It was filled...
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. US-87 Southbound: The right lane, from Cherry Ave to Loop 335, CLOSED for patching projects. This project will be for Monday (19th), Tuesday (20th) and Wednesday (21st). The lane will be reopened daily before close of business.
Wendy’s on Western is Now a Pile of Rubble
If you're used to driving down a street and seeing businesses that have been there for decades, then all of a sudden you're driving by and you find yourself in shock when one of those businesses is in a pile of rubble. That's exactly what happened the other night, I...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
What caused Amarillo’s sudden increase in gas prices?
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to GasBuddy, the average Amarillo gas price went up by more than 24 cents in the past week, but other regions are not seeing the same type of increase. Judy Stark, the president of the Panhandle Producers & Royalty Owners Association (PPROA), said there are likely several reasons for the […]
KFDA
Tickets on sale for ‘Celebrate America’ concert at Hodgetown
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Tickets are on sale for the Amarillo Symphony outdoor concert of “Celebrate America.”. The concert is Oct. 1 at Hodgetown and gates open at 6:00 p.m. with it beginning at 7:30 p.m. The music will have patriotic fan favorites and other popular American songs following...
65-Year-Old Gregory Gene Moore Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Amarillo (Amarillo, TX)
According to the Amarillo Police, a hit-and-run accident was reported on Friday morning. The officials stated that a major accident occurred near Interstate [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
1 man indicted for east Amarillo homicide in July
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A man has been indicted in Potter County District Court in relation to a late July homicide that reportedly occurred at a school park in east Amarillo. According to an indictment filed in Potter County District Court on Sept. 15, 30-year-old Adrian Manuel Hinojos was indicted for the alleged homicide that […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
First Freeze 2022
When will Amarillo record its First Freeze of the season? Submit your guess to win a Grand Prize! Contest begins September 19.
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
KLTV
Law enforcement investigating shooting at Tri-State Fair
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Law enforcement are investigating a shooting at the Tri-State Fair. The Potter County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed a shooting took place at the Tri-State Fair tonight. Police say an officer was shot. A suspect is in police custody. A witness who said they were nearby...
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Family Needs Help After Daughter Hit Near Amarillo School
These are the stories that as a mother just breaks my heart. You think when you send your child to school that they will come home safe and sound. Last Friday this did not happen for one Amarillo family. Little Nevaeh Tijerina was walking home from Bivins Elementary with her...
KLTV
Amarillo police: 3 teens arrested and charged for involvement of deadly shooting near north Grand Street
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Amarillo police have arrested three teenagers after a deadly shooting near north Grand Street Wednesday evening. Police have arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Javonne Mayes and have charged them with murder. Javonne Mayes has a recommended bond of $400,000. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested...
kgncnewsnow.com
Arrests made in the homicide from North Grand Street
Three arrests have been made in the homicide from North Grand Street Wednesday. Amarillo police arrested 18-year-old Kezabien Mayes, 19-year-old Jovonne Mayes and have charged them for murder. A 14-year-old girl has also been arrested and charged with Engaging in Criminal Activity and booked into the Youth Center of the...
abc7amarillo.com
Some Blue Cross Blue Shield customers could lose in-network coverage at BSA this year
AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) — Blue Cross Blue Shield customers may be paying higher rates at Baptist St. Anthony's facilities starting December, according to a letter from the hospital dated Sept. 6. In the letter, BSA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Lamanteer said BSA and BCBS have a service contract...
The Amarillo Pioneer
City Rejects Civic Center Petition, Cites Technicalities
The City of Amarillo announced this afternoon that they are rejecting a petition seeking to repeal the Civic Center funding ordinance passed by the council earlier this year. The petition, which sought to either have the council repeal the ordinance or place the item on the ballot in May, was delivered to the city on August 29th. According to a press release from the city, the rejection is due in part to a lack of “a valid Affidavit of Circulator.”
The Amarillo Pioneer
Noah's Remark: Judge Tanner Loves Taxes and Hates Guns
With the November general election approaching fast, one local race on my radar is Potter County Judge. This race has quickly become interesting, as write-in candidate Tom Warren has emerged as a serious challenger to incumbent Nancy Tanner, with Warren recently receiving the endorsement of the Potter County Republican Party.
Comments / 0