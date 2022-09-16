Read full article on original website
Related
Britain cleans up and looks to future after queen's funeral
Flags on government buildings returned to full mast and an epic clean-up operation was underway on Tuesday as British public life resumed after the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II, although the royal family remains in mourning for another week. Members of parliament are set to take an oath of allegiance to their new sovereign, as political life also resumes after the official period of government mourning.
U.K.・
Comments / 0