Read full article on original website
Related
5 Value Stocks In The Healthcare Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Charlie Munger Holds These 2 Dividend Stocks And Shares 1 With Warren Buffett
Warren Buffett’s right-hand man and Vice Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B), Charlie Munger, first worked for Buffett’s grandfather before becoming a partner. Munger also serves as the Chairman of the Daily Journal Corporation DJCO. The Daily Journal publishes newspapers and websites covering California and Arizona,...
New Jersey Resources: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from New Jersey Resources NJR. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 39 cents per share. On Friday, New Jersey Resources will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 39 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
2 High Yielding Investments For Investors Looking For Strong Fundamentals And Growing Dividends
When large companies are seeing expanding revenues during macroeconomic headwinds, this can be a positive sign of a strong corporation. With inflation and interest rates on the rise, investors may want to turn to stocks with solid fundamentals that are able to increase their dividend payment per share. For instance,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Johnson Controls Intl: Dividend Insights
Thursday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Johnson Controls Intl JCI. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 35 cents per share. On Friday, Johnson Controls Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 35 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
Benzinga
Earnings Scheduled For September 20, 2022
• Apogee Enterprises APOG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.83 per share on revenue of $344.64 million. • Haleon HLN is likely to report earnings for its first quarter. Companies Reporting After The Bell. • Aurora Cannabis ACB is estimated to report quarterly loss at $0.16 per share...
Haleon Shares Pop After Rejecting Zantac Indemnification Requests From GSK, Pfizer
Haleon Plc HLN notified GSK Plc GSK and Pfizer Inc PFE that it had rejected their requests for indemnification concerning U.S.-based litigation over the heartburn drug, Zantac. In a statement, Haleon said the rejection is based on the scope of the indemnities set out in the joint venture agreement, only...
Bed Bath & Beyond Q2 2022 Earnings Conference Call On September 29, 2022 At 08:15 AM ET
Bed Bath & Beyond BBBY will host a conference call at 08:15 AM ET on September 29, 2022, to discuss Q2 2022 earnings results. How to Attend Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) Conference Call. Follow this link to access the live webcast. To listen to the call, dial 1-866-374-5140 (US)...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Benzinga
The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of ENOB, CODX and SMRF
NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 19, 2022 / The securities litigation law firm of The Gross Law Firm issues the following notice on behalf of shareholders in the following publicly traded companies. Shareholders who purchased shares in the following companies during the dates listed are encouraged to contact the firm regarding possible Lead Plaintiff appointment. Appointment as Lead Plaintiff is not required to partake in any recovery.
'I Just Want Nothing To Do With It': Cramer Calls This Is A Speculative Stock, Analysts Disagree
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said Marathon Digital Holdings Inc MARA is a speculative company. "I just want nothing to do with it," he added. Although, that stands in contrast with Benzinga data showing five analysts have a buy rating on the stock. Image: benzinga.com. The...
Comments / 0