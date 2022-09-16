Read full article on original website
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This WeekendKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Food Event at Market CommonKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
This Legendary Sandwich Shop Is Reopening in Myrtle BeachKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
Make Plans To Check Out “Conway Burger Week” This MonthKennardo G. JamesConway, SC
wfxb.com
Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson is Gearing Up for Fall Bike Week with Plenty of Events!
Jenn DeLuca of Myrtle Beach Harley-Davidson talks all things Fall Bike Week. From demo rides, to tent sales and the largest inventory of Harley-Davidsons, the Harley Shop at the Beach has plenty to offer and it all kicks off this Thursday, September 22, 2022. Visit their website for all the details on their upcoming events.
Make Plans To Attend This Exciting Chili Event in Myrtle Beach This Weekend
If you are a fan of great chili, you do not want to miss this event in Myrtle Beach this weekend!Dinner at the Zoo. For those in Myrtle Beach and surrounding areas, if you are a fan of great chili and live entertainment, you will definitely want to attend "Beach 'N' Chili Fest" this weekend in Myrtle Beach! The event will be located at Burroughs & Chapin Pavilion Place on 812 North Ocean Boulevard and will take place Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25! Best of all, general admission is FREE every day!
A running start on safety: Tips for running alone in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Mini Marathon is right around the corner. At this point in the training process, runners are lacing up their sneakers for runs anywhere between nine and 12 miles. For runners who work during the day, they have no choice but to get those runs in before the […]
WMBF
LATER GATOR: Horry County firefighter saves small alligator at fire station
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Horry County Fire Rescue firefighter had to “navi-gator” one small alligator to the swamp on Monday. Crews from Station 3 in Bucksport noticed the little gator near a small puddle under the fire engine. One of the firefighters was able to...
Family says Garden City vacation rental home was not as advertised
GARDEN CITY, S.C (WBTW) — One family spent thousands of dollars on a high-end rental home in Garden City, but when they arrived on Saturday, it was everything but what they expected. Now, Georgetown County is involved, and the family is packing up disappointed. “Just trying to enjoy the beach and a vacation,” Bill Collins […]
CBS News
Popular trail to Longs Peak summit closed for body recovery
The Keyhole Route that wraps around the western and southern flanks of Longs Peak and is the most common access to the 14,259-foot mountain's summit was closed Saturday afternoon while authorities recovery the body of a climber. The male was found above the Ledges, according to press release Saturday from...
southcarolinapublicradio.org
Brookgreen Gardens - its history and its expanding mission
In 2022, USC Press published Brookgreen Gardens: Ever Changing. Simply Amazing. More than just a beautiful coffee table book highlighting the art and fauna of Brookgreen, the volume tells the story of the creation and growth of Brookgreen Gardens, as well as stories of the peoples who lived on and worked the land in the past.
wpde.com
Police investigating after 2 people hit by car in Lake City
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating after two people were struck by a car Saturday night on Church Street in Lake City, according to officials. Lake City Police Chief Jody Cooper said they're still gathering information to learn the details of what happened and to determine if they need to investigate or South Carolina Highway Patrol.
Socastee’s Rosewood Boat Landing renamed after late Horry County Fire Rescue battalion chief
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Fire Rescue and Horry County officials on Saturday renamed the former Rosewood Boat Landing in Socastee after HCFR Battalion Chief James Cyganiewicz. After Horry County leaders and members of the family shared memories about Cyganiewicz, the new sign was revealed. “It will now bear the name of Chief […]
Golf Digest
The 25 best courses you can play in Myrtle Beach
There is a seemingly endless (and growing) list of American golf destinations worthy of a trip. In fact, there are numerous destinations in South Carolina alone that would make a list of our nation’s top golf getaways. Hilton Head Island, Charleston and Kiawah Island all boast must-play courses and upscale resorts that keep golfers coming back each year. And then there’s Myrtle Beach.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Man killed in Horry County plane crash was Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office volunteer
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — One of the two people killed in a South Carolina plane crash last Wednesday was a volunteer with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, the organization says. The plane went down in a wooded area near Conway, killing BCSO volunteer Terry Druffell and another...
WMBF
HCPD: 1 injured, 4 shot at in Longs weekend shooting
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - One person was injured and four others shot at Saturday night in Horry County. Horry County police said they responded around 8:20 p.m. to Sandhill Lane in Longs in response to a shooting incident. According to the report, the victim said they were in the...
WMBF
Horry County police searching for missing at-risk man
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Horry County police are searching for a missing man last seen Monday night. According to the Horry County Police Department, George Confair, 78, was last seen just before 6 p.m. on Monday near Carolina Gardens Senior Living off of Highway 17 Bypass in Murrells Inlet.
Funeral planned Friday for 2 North Carolina men killed in plane crash near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A dual funeral will be conducted Friday for two North Carolina men who died in a plane crash in Horry County. The service for Barrie McMurtrie, 72, and Terry Druffel, 66, both from Ocean Isle Beach, will be held at 3 p.m. at White Funeral and Cremation Service in Shallotte, […]
WMBF
Downtown restaurants serve up outlandish burgers for Conway Burger Week
CONWAY, S.C. (WMBF) - You may have gotten used to Restaurant Week in Conway, but this year, Conway Downtown Alive is beefing things up with Conway Burger Week. Conway Burger Week, presented by Pepsi Bottling Ventures, is a twist on Conway’s traditional Restaurant Week by challenging restaurants to create non-traditional burger specialty burgers.
WMBF
New pickleball complex coming to the Grand Strand
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Pickleball is the fastest growing sport in the U.S. and is taking the Grand Strand by storm, but with the growing popularity of the sport is the need for more courts. Between 100 ad 130 people make their way to the J. Bryan Floyd...
Argument between 2 Conway men at Georgetown County club leaves 1 dead, 1 charged with murder
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An argument between two Conway men at a Georgetown County nightclub escalated into a shooting that left one of the men dead and the other in jail, authorities said. Darius Rashawn Grant, 28, has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime in the […]
abcnews4.com
1 person shot during fight at Myrtle Beach-area sports bar
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting at a Myrtle Beach-area restaurant Tuesday night. Horry County police said officers responded to Backyard Sports Bar & Grill in reference to a shooting and were able to detain a person that was still on the scene. According to...
WLTX.com
South Carolina father plans to use lottery winnings to surprise daughter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A father in the Grand Strand area of South Carolina already has plans for his recent jackpot lottery win - and one of those involves his daughter. The South Carolina Education Lottery said that the father hasn't told his daughter what she'll be getting from his winnings, but she was the first person he called when he won.
WMBF
FIRST ALERT: Few more days of heat & humidity before fall weather arrives
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Three more days of humidity before a true cold front brings a true taste of fall to the Carolinas. Temperatures will climb quickly today with higher values of humidity. Highs will reach the upper 80s on the beaches today with the lower 90s inland. The heat index will reach the low-mid 90s today, making for an unseasonably warm September day.
