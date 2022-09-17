ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
4 hurt after balcony collapses at Daly City residence, authorities say

 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AS4rZ_0hygh6Iq00 Daly City police are at the scene at a two-story residence where a balcony collapsed at the 400 block of Westmoor Avenue Friday afternoon. Four people are reported injured.

Four fire companies and one chief officer responded to a medical emergency and arrived at the scene just after 1 p.m., says North County Fire Authority.

"The first arriving fire company found a two-story, single-family home with a balcony that had collapsed in the front of the home. Two adults and two children were on the balcony when it collapsed and were treated by firefighter/paramedics at the scene. All were transported by ambulance to a trauma center. A Daly City building inspector was requested and responded to the scene for a structural investigation," the agency said in a statement.

Fire companies are said to have remained on the scene for approximately one hour before clearing, closing off the area. Traffic has since returned to normal.

