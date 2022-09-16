Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Controversial 'ShotSpotter' notifies police in north Houston of a man shot in the jawhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Good Samaritan provides CPR and calls 911 after double shooting in southwest Houston, according to HPDhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Aurora wants to lead region out of homelessnessDavid HeitzAurora, CO
Judge denies bail for Nicole Lorraine Linton accused of driving 130 mph killing 6 in fiery Los Angeles crashJames PatrickLos Angeles, CA
How a Former Houston Rocket is Giving Back to His HometownGenius TurnerHouston, TX
Related
Longtime business owner brings specialty meats to Katy-based Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market
These are a handful of the types of meats sold at Cherry Block. (Renee Farmer/Community Impact Newspaper) Felix Florez brings his 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry to specialty Texas-raised meats with Cherry Block Craft Butcher & Texas Market in Katy. “I like to do things right. I...
territorysupply.com
10 Awesomely Romantic Getaways Near Houston, Texas
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Any Houstonians in desperate need of a romantic getaway with their special someone?. There’s always a lot happening in Houston between its ever-full calendar of cultural...
Houston's future 'River Walk' development will host job fair on September 19 in Fifth Ward
Developers of this 150-acre retail and housing development are hoping this could be the Bayou City's own River Walk, but it is still in the beginning stages.
Report says this Texas restaurant has the best burger in America
DALLAS (KDAF) — Burgers, burgers, burgers, that’s what we’re talking about today, one because it’s National Cheeseburger Day and second because a report from Gayot says this restaurant in Texas serves up the best burger in America!. The report says, “The once-humble hamburger has enjoyed a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Enchilada Queen dishes on her Tex-Mex empire!
She's the whole enchilada! Sylvia Casares is known as Houston's 'Enchilada Queen' for her award-winning Tex-Mex, cocinado con amor!
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Roll In Texas
Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state.
yolotx.com
Prepare for Pearland
Welcome to Pearland, one of the fastest growing cities in the nation! Located south of Houston, this booming town is just as sweet as its namesake. From the town center to the diverse shopping experience, and wide range of culinary treats, there is a lot to bite into upon arrival. Let YOLO TX be your guide for the weekend.
cw39.com
Houston 10-day forecast: hot this week, cold front next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Summer-like heat surges back to Houston this week with increasing temperatures through Thursday when it could be near 100 degrees. The normal high this time of year is 90 degrees, so Houston will be well above that. Mid and upper 90s will be common throughout the week as high pressure strengthens over Texas, with the heat peaking near 100 degrees Thursday. Thursday’s September 22nd record to beat is 100, and Friday’s September 23rd record to beat is 96.
IN THIS ARTICLE
cohaitungchi.com
12 Free Or Nearly-Free Things To Do In Houston, Texas
Just how many free or nearly-free things are there to do in Houston? Quite a few. I set my limit at $5 — not including tips or donations — and this is what I found, beginning with the free attractions. You are reading: Free things to do in...
KHOU
Houston's oldest rummage sale takes place this weekend
HOUSTON — Houston's oldest rummage sale happens this weekend where you can find designer fashion, antiques, home decor, and more! We give you a sneak peek of what's included in their inventory. Shop 'til you drop!. For more information visit: www.riveroaksgc.org.
Click2Houston.com
University of St. Thomas and Houston Food Bank team up for mobile food drive
HOUSTON – Rising inflation costs across the country have resulted in more families needing help from food banks. On Saturday, the University of St. Thomas and the Houston Food Bank partnered to fight food insecurity in Houston. Hundreds of families waited to receive food items, canned goods, and fresh...
Woodlands Online& LLC
New Burlington Location Opening in The Woodlands, TX!
THE WOODLANDS, TX -- Burlington Stores, Inc.,?a major off-price retailer offering WOW deals on customers’ favorite brands for the entire family and home, is opening?a new?store located at 1420 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX 77380.?This is?a relocation of the?store?that was?previously located at 16590 Interstate 45 South Conroe, TX 77384. Burlington offers their shoppers amazing value on the items they need. With brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they walk into a Burlington.?With up to 60% off other retailers’ prices every day and brand name merchandise arriving regularly, customers will discover something new every time they shop Burlington. The retailer offers their shoppers amazing values on the items they want and need. ??
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox26houston.com
Remeisha Shade FOX 26 Houston introduction
HOUSTON - Remeisha Shade, the newest member of the FOX 26 Weather team, was officially introduced to viewers Monday morning. Remeisha joins the FOX 26 Weather team from WEWS-TV in Cleveland, Ohio. She has also worked in Dallas, Huntsville, Ala. ,and Beaumont, Texas. She attended Florida State University (Chief Meteorologist,...
enchantingtexas.com
9 Best Stops on Houston to Austin Drive
Austin, located in the Texas Hill Country, is one of our favorite weekend getaways in Texas. The drive from Houston to Austin is scenic and there are plenty of stops along the way to make the most of your trip. Here is a guide to planning a road trip between...
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Arrow, a goofy pup who would do ANYTHING for a bacon bite
Meet 1-year-old Arrow, a pup who will become your instant friend if you have bacon bites!. Volunteers at the Houston Humane Society say Arrow came to the shelter as a stray. Arrow has multicolored fur, which means he’s a fun, goofy little guy!. Arrow LOVES his treats, including a...
Lotus Seafood holds grand opening, brings brand's first-ever full bar to Stafford
Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening Sept. 16-18 at its new Stafford location, bringing the brand's first-ever full bar. (Courtesy Lotus Seafood) Lotus Seafood, the Houston-area seafood restaurant brand, officially opened its new Stafford location. From Sept. 16-18, Lotus Seafood holds its grand opening at 2903 S. Main St., Ste....
houstoniamag.com
8 Ways to Have Fun in Houston For Free (No, Really—Totally Free)
As a kid, you couldn’t wait to get older and have the freedom to do whatever you wanted. But there’s a high chance we didn’t fully understand the sentiment of being an adult—especially as it pertains to finances. As soon as the money is deposited bills have to be paid, groceries bought, gas tank filled and in some instances, there’s no surplus leftover that allows for some much-needed adventures. But who’s to say that you have to spend money in order to do so?
Click2Houston.com
New flavor alert: Limited-time Blue Bell ice cream a ‘taste of fall’
HOUSTON – Blue Bell has release a new seasonal flavor. Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream. Blue Bell described its newest limited-edition flavor this way: “a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl.”. “Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year,...
papercitymag.com
Beloved Mom of a Top Houston Restaurateur Gets a Spotlight Moment — Rosie Carrabba Makes Her Son Proud, Keeps Everyone Laughing
Chairs Sandra Porter, Gina Gusemano Leck at the Italian Cultural & Community Center Luncheon at River Oaks Country Club (Photo by Michelle Watson) Bellissimo! What better way to describe the gathering of Italophiles and those of Italian heritage who filled the River Oaks Country Club ballroom to honor one of Houston’s great nonnas during the Italian Cultural & Community Center‘s annual fashion show and luncheon.
Click2Houston.com
‘It was the most terrifying thing I’ve seen’: Residents concerned about speeding in Spring neighborhood after driver plows into backyard
SPRING – It was a scary moment for residents in Spring when a car lost control, went airborne and landed in a neighbor’s yard. The incident happened on Saturday morning off of Rayford Road near Siandra Creek Lane just before 11:00 am. Lacy Phillips was sitting inside her...
Comments / 0