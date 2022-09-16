U.S. Egg, the Valley’s ultimate breakfast and lunch spot, is excited to announce a new partnership with mind and body fitness coach, Kalla Sauls. To support the well-being of its more than 250 employees, and thousands of beloved guests, the restaurant is teaming up with Sauls to launch a new health and wellness initiative that will help the entire U.S. Egg family be fit, strong, and healthy.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO