Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
If You Notice the US Army Operating in Phoenix, It's Not an InvasionMark HakePhoenix, AZ
NBA Suspends Phoenix Suns Owner Robert Sarver from Organization Based on Violations of Workplace StandardsLawrence PeacePhoenix, AZ
Restaurant Chain Offering Limited Time MenuGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Phoenix Real Estate Market Update | Rates Up.. Inventory? Rent?Ryan Meeks - Escape To ArizonaPhoenix, AZ
Barstool Sports Opening Restaurant in TownGreyson FTempe, AZ
Related
inbusinessphx.com
Sandwich Shop Opens Scottsdale Headquarters, Announces Franchise Opportunities Nationwide
Mr. Pickle’s Sandwich Shop, a beloved and craveworthy mom-and-pop family of quick-service restaurants in northern California, has officially moved its headquarters to Scottsdale, Ariz., with plans to open locations across Arizona, California and nationwide over the next five years. “Since 1995, Mr. Pickle’s has been a premier full service-sandwich...
inbusinessphx.com
Kitchen and Bath Remodel Co. Identifies Need for Digitally Aided Services
Dwellify is a project management hub throughout the entire remodel–providing updates on expertly curated design recommendations, floor plans, and timelines. Dwellify offers different level pricing packages – Original, Plus, and Premium – and financing options to ensure that every homeowner can find remodeling solutions that fit their budget. Homeowners working with Dwellify will receive a project budget prior to demolition that will not increase throughout the process due to accurate estimates made possible by third-party data analytics partners and 3D measurement capabilities.
inbusinessphx.com
City of Phoenix Hires First Public Health Advisor
Phoenix City Manager Jeff Barton announced that Nicole Dupuis-Witt will join the City’s leadership team as its first Public Health Advisor on October 17. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, the City sought professional consulting services to assist with Phoenix’s public health efforts in response to the pandemic. This expertise proved beneficial in advising the City’s strategic approach to pandemic recovery and response, and emphasized the need to bring public health knowledge to the City on a permanent, full-time basis.
inbusinessphx.com
Brunch Restaurant to Offer Free Fitness Classes for Employees and Guests
U.S. Egg, the Valley’s ultimate breakfast and lunch spot, is excited to announce a new partnership with mind and body fitness coach, Kalla Sauls. To support the well-being of its more than 250 employees, and thousands of beloved guests, the restaurant is teaming up with Sauls to launch a new health and wellness initiative that will help the entire U.S. Egg family be fit, strong, and healthy.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inbusinessphx.com
More Funds Available for Urban Farmland Conservation
The City of Phoenix has set aside an additional $2 million to continue protecting urban farmland from development. Through a partnership with Central AZ Land Trust (CALT), Maya’s Farm has been permanently protected from development via a conservation easement, and additional funds are now available for more conservation easements.
inbusinessphx.com
HVAC Co. Lands $2.1M City Contract Right Out of the Gate with New Technology
Locally-based ECM Technologies has been awarded a $2.1 million City of Phoenix contract for up to 12 million square feet of conditioned space after running numerous, highly successful, long-term pilot programs over the past four years in the Valley. The company’s proprietary ThermaClear™ radically extends the life and efficiency of HVAC systems with one treatment for the entire lifespan of the equipment, resulting in dramatic carbon footprint reduction and substantial energy savings, up to 15% annually.
inbusinessphx.com
Phoenix Real Estate Market’s Latest Home Sales Data from August
Phoenix REALTORS®, one of the foremost industry experts serving more than 11,000 real estate sales professionals Valley-wide, released the latest market data giving perspective to current real estate trends. The report, which is based on ARMLS data that includes primarily the Phoenix-metro area and some surrounding communities in Arizona,...
inbusinessphx.com
Our Region Reclassified for Ozone Pollution, Moves Up in Severity Rating
The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) published a rule today that moves the region up the severity ladder for ozone pollution, reclassifying the region from “marginal” to “moderate” nonattainment for the ozone pollution standard. While more protective of public health, it could pose additional challenges for the region in meeting the most recent, more stringent ozone standard.
Comments / 0