Titans promoting DB Chris Jackson to 53-man roster

By Mike Moraitis
 3 days ago
The Tennessee Titans are reportedly adding their former seventh-round pick, defensive back Chris Jackson, to the 53-man roster.

According to Ben Arthur of The Tennessean, the Titans are set to promote Jackson from the practice squad.

A former seventh-round pick of the Titans in 2020, Jackson has appeared in 23 games (six starts) for Tennessee during his career. The Marshall product was among the team’s final cuts but was kept on the practice squad.

Tennessee has already lost a pair of players in their secondary to injury this year.

Cornerback Elijah Molden began the season on injured reserve, knocking him out for the first four games, and safety A.J. Moore suffered a season-ending ankle injury in Week 1, landing him on IR.

Jackson offers the Titans some versatility with his ability to play both corner and safety, and he has experience playing on special teams, where Moore was expected to have a big role.

Sports
