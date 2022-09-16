ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Titans OC Todd Downing admits mistakes in Week 1 play-calling

By Mike Moraitis
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6Ysw_0hygYgXu00

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing entered the 2022 season in the dog house in the eyes of fans after a very lackluster first campaign as Tennessee’s play-caller.

And he didn’t help his cause at all in Week 1 after two questionable play calls he made on third-and-1 situations.

The first came in the third quarter when the Titans opted to run the wild cat with Derrick Henry, who subsequently fumbled the snap, which killed the drive and led to a punt.

Later in the game with the Titans clinging to a 20-13 lead with just over six minutes left, Downing called for a handoff to tight end Chig Okonkwo instead of Henry, leading to a loss of four yards and yet another punt.

Not only did the play kill that drive, it also prevented the Titans from having the opportunity to run the clock out to win the game.

Before practice on Friday, Downing took full responsibility.

“That was a bad call,” Downing admitted, per AtoZ Sports Nashville. “I take full responsibility for that call. Played a percentage off of what we had seen from that defense in short yardage. Obviously, had a little miscue earlier in the game on short yardage and got a little too aggressive with that call. Should have gotten something downhill, and that’s on me.”

While Downing’s admission doesn’t erase the blunders, it is a good sign that he realizes his faults. Now, we’ll see if he learns from them.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Nashville, TN
Local
Tennessee Football
Nashville, TN
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#American Football#Atoz Sports Nashville
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans' winners and losers from putrid performance vs. Bills

If you’re looking for positives from the Tennessee Titans’ 41-7 Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday night, you’re going to need a microscope to see them. The Titans were completely outclassed by the Bills, who squashed them in every phase of the game. Tennessee could not get out of its own way on offense, defense, and special teams, which is a recipe for disaster when facing the best team in the NFL.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Cats
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

WATCH: Bryce Stephens ridiculous punt return gives Arkansas late lead

Not to say we predicted it, but we did. Bryce Stephens took a Missouri State punt 82 yards with 9:16 left in the fourth quarter and gave Arkansas its first lead of the game, 31-27. The score came just a handful of plays after Rocket Sanders’ 73-yard touchdown run pulled the Hogs within three points. Arkansas trailed 17-0 before tying things at 17 in the third quarter. Missouri State countered with scores on back-to-back drives to take a 10-point lead. Stephens and Sanders evaporated it in 2 minutes, 22 seconds. The Razorbacks haven’t lost to an FCS, formerly Division I-AA, opponent since 1992. Coach Jack Crowe was fired before the next game. On the very DAY Joe Adams goes into the Razorback Hall of Honor, Bryce Stephens has his own punt return moment at DWRRS. pic.twitter.com/3HgSelJrOh — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) September 18, 2022 Just magnificenthttps://twitter.com/JRW3III/status/1571317757161119744Probably not his middle name, but who cares right nowhttps://twitter.com/JacobScottDavis/status/1571317632921370624Oh, it's loud, all righthttps://twitter.com/EthWestNWA/status/157131760427857510411
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Colin Cowherd believes Tua Tagovailoa's Week 2 performance was nothing special

During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 2 win over the Baltimore Ravens, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had the best statistical games of his career and one of the best in team history. The former Crimson Tide signal-caller completed 72% of his passes for 469 yards, six touchdowns and two interceptions with a 124.1 passer rating. Those are numbers that haven’t been seen in Miami without No. 13 on the field.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

152K+
Followers
201K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy