ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Falls, CA

Body of missing Forest Falls woman, 62, found buried under mud at her home, officials say

By ABC7.com staff via
ABC7
ABC7
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WhqZK_0hygXgVh00

A 62-year-old woman has been found dead buried under several feet of mud, rock and debris from the recent storms that swept through Forest Falls, officials said Friday.

The woman, identified as Doris Jagiello, 62, of Forest Falls, had been reported missing after the mudslides that were trigged by a powerful storm cell that overwhelmed parts of San Bernardino County on Monday.

The heavy downpour sent massive amounts of mud, debris and water crashing down hillsides, taking out homes and businesses and washing out roads. The storm was a result of Tropical Storm Kay passing by off the Southern California coast and pushing heavy amounts of moisture inland.

Jagiello's home was among those hit hard.

"As a large debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill, it overran Jagiello's property and impacted her home causing significant structural damage and carrying away everything in its path," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department wrote.

The county Urban Search and Rescue Team says they found her body buried under the mud at her home on Thursday and the coroner's office was later able to confirm her identity.

"While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," the department wrote.

Comments / 1

Related
CBS LA

Man arrested in Jurupa Valley animal shelter break-in for 3 impounded dogs

A man was arrested on suspicion of breaking into a Jurupa Valley animal shelter and stealing three dogs, but his accomplice and the dogs remain at large.Tymothy Burns Whitney, 21, was arrested Friday in connection with the break-in at the Western Riverside County/City Animal Shelter in Jurupa Valley. Authorities say Whitney and another man broke into the shelter last Wednesday and took the dogs, who had been impounded after a serious attack at a homeless encampment near Van Buren Boulevard, north of 56th Avenue.In that incident, a dog described as a gray pit bull bit a man's arm, forcing the...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified

The Riverside County Coroner's Office has released the identity of a 3-year-old girl who was found dead inside a car on Spruce Street last week. The coroner's office has identified the girl as Hanna Valenzuela from Indio. The cause of death is still under investigation. Police were called to the 46500 block of Spruce Street The post 3-year-old girl found dead in car in Indio identified appeared first on KESQ.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
City
Forest Falls, CA
foxla.com

8-year-old attacked by dog in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - An 8-year-old boy is recovering at the hospital after he was attacked by a pit bull in Riverside County. The Riverside County Department of Animal Services responded to a call from a home on Calle Diamante in Indio Monday around 3 p.m. where a boy was attacked by a dog while visiting a family member. According to animal control, the dog broke out of its kennel before charging at the boy.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
People

Body of 62-Year-Old Woman Found After She Went Missing in Southern California Mudslides

Doris Jagiello, a resident of Forest Falls, was found Thursday, deceased and "buried under several feet of mud, rocks and debris" following this week's mudslides A woman who went missing during this week's mudslides in Southern California has been found dead after several days of searching. Doris Jagiello, a 62-year-old resident of Forest Falls, was found Thursday, deceased and "buried under several feet of mud, rocks and debris," according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. A massive storm last weekend caused debris to rush down...
FOREST FALLS, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Search And Rescue#The Sheriff S Department
thedesertreview.com

Police release safety info on fentanyl candy in the High Desert

Police say 'candy' fentanyl has hit the street in the High Desert. Hesperia's school police says it's seeing these brightly colored pills arrive in the High Desert. The sheriff's department has released data on fentanyl-related OD deaths in teens in San Bernardino County.
HESPERIA, CA
L.A. Weekly

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway [Rancho Cucamonga, CA]

41-Year-Old Motorcyclist Dead after a Multi-Vehicle Crash on 10 Freeway near Rancho Cucamonga. The incident happened on September 17th, just before 11:30 p.m., near the area of Rancho Cucamonga, involving a Harley Davidson motorcycle, a Lexus sedan, and a Chevrolet sedan. According to California Highway Patrol, the 41-year-old motorcyclist was...
RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs Air Museum official discusses witnessing deadly plane crash at Reno Air Races

Palm Springs Air Museum officials are speaking out after witnessing a plane crash during an air race in Reno, Nevada on Sunday. Aaron Hogue, 61, was killed during the air race. Investigators are looking into the cause of that deadly plane crash. “It just literally flew into the ground,” said Fred Bell, managing director of the Air The post Palm Springs Air Museum official discusses witnessing deadly plane crash at Reno Air Races appeared first on KESQ.
RENO, NV
L.A. Weekly

3 Injured after Helicopter Crash near Hathaway Street [Banning, CA]

Deadly Helicopter Crash near South Hathaway Street Left 3 Seriously Hurt. The incident happened on September 10th, in the 200 block of South Hathaway Street, involving a Bell 206 helicopter. According to reports, the occupants of the helicopter were two Cal Fire firefighters and the pilot. They were flying in...
BANNING, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
nbcpalmsprings.com

8-year-old boy attacked by neighbor’s Pit Bull in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized today after being. attacked by a pit bull belonging to neighbors of his relatives in Indio. The boy was visiting an aunt at her home in the 47000 block of Calle. Diamante when the 2-year-old dog broke out of its kennel...
INDIO, CA
KTLA

Man arrested after 3 dogs stolen from Jurupa Valley animal shelter

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department has arrested a man suspected of breaking into an animal shelter in Jurupa Valley and stealing three dogs last week. Sheriff’s officials said 20-year-old Tymothy Burns-Whitney was arrested as part of the investigation. Detectives believe Burns-Whitney worked with a second unidentified man to break into the shelter and steal the […]
JURUPA VALLEY, CA
2urbangirls.com

One dead, one injured in Lakeview crash

LAKEVIEW, Calif. – One person was killed and another hospitalized in a roll over crash in the Lakeview area of Riverside County between Perris and Gilman Hot Springs, authorities said Monday. The crash occurred at 10:43 p.m. Sunday on the Ramona Expressway at Bridge Street, according to the Riverside...
LAKEVIEW, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Fairview Fire Nearing Full Containment

(CNS) – Firefighters were nearing full containment Sunday on the Fairview Fire, which has burned 28,307 acres since breaking out on Labor Day. As of Sunday afternoon, containment was at 98% and all evacuations and evacuation warnings were lifted. No fire growth is expected. The evacuation center at Redlands...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Antique Car Swap Meet will be held Sept. 24 in San Bernardino

The 60th Annual Antique Car Swap Meet will be held Saturday, Sept. 24 in San Bernardino. The vendor gate will open at 6 a.m. at Western Regional Little League Headquarters, 6707 N. Little League Drive. There will be no overnight parking. Vendor spaces (20x20) are available for $30, with an...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

More than a dozen home burglaries reported in Redlands over past month

REDLANDS, Calif. - Redlands police are investigating a string of home burglaries that happened at more than a dozen homes since the beginning of September. According to police, in many of the incidents, burglars got inside through a back sliding glass door and stole items including safes, cash, designer purses, jewelry, and other valuable items.
REDLANDS, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
138K+
Followers
14K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy