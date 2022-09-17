Body of missing Forest Falls woman, 62, found buried under mud at her home, officials say

A 62-year-old woman has been found dead buried under several feet of mud, rock and debris from the recent storms that swept through Forest Falls, officials said Friday.

The woman, identified as Doris Jagiello, 62, of Forest Falls, had been reported missing after the mudslides that were trigged by a powerful storm cell that overwhelmed parts of San Bernardino County on Monday.

The heavy downpour sent massive amounts of mud, debris and water crashing down hillsides, taking out homes and businesses and washing out roads. The storm was a result of Tropical Storm Kay passing by off the Southern California coast and pushing heavy amounts of moisture inland.

Jagiello's home was among those hit hard.

"As a large debris flow consisting of mud and extremely large boulders raced downhill, it overran Jagiello's property and impacted her home causing significant structural damage and carrying away everything in its path," the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department wrote.

The county Urban Search and Rescue Team says they found her body buried under the mud at her home on Thursday and the coroner's office was later able to confirm her identity.

"While this was not the desired outcome, the Sheriff's Department hopes finding Jagiello will bring some measure of closure to Jagiello's family and aid in their healing process," the department wrote.