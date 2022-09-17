Ohio-Born Filmmaker Brings Much Needed Attention—and Celebration—to “Black Rainbow Love”

There’s a new superhero on the block: Cleveland’s own friendly neighborhood Spider-Man. You may have seen him late-night in the Flats or downtown. The 20-year-old Cleveland native and Marvel fan — who asked FOX 8 to protect his “secret identity” — said he bought his Spider-Man costume earlier this year as a collectible. But once he started wearing it around town for fun — chatting up streetwalkers, posing for selfies and backflipping off the streetscape — some kind of magic happened. The suit — and the persona and image it represents — took over.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO