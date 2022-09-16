Read full article on original website
985thesportshub.com
Fart Court: Jimmy Johnson – GUILTY or NOT GUILTY??
ARLINGTON, TEXAS - SEPTEMBER 27: Former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson celebrates receiving his Hall of Fame ring at halftime during a game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on September 27, 2021 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Every Player Ejected in a Texas High School Football Fight
Two high school football teams in North Texas are being investigated by the UIL after a fight broke out on Thursday, September 12th. The two teams were Fort Worth ISD's Eastern Hills High School and Dallas Roosevelt on Thursday night. According to a report by fox4news, Eastern Hills led Roosevelt 35-12 in the fourth quarter when a fight broke out among the players for several minutes. At one point, the fighting appeared to stop, only to pick back up again. The officials eventually called the game.
texasmetronews.com
Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson partners with Dallas Sports Commission to create Mayor’s Youth Ticket Program
DALLAS — Mayor Eric Johnson on Monday unveiled the Mayor’s Youth Sports Ticket Program, a partnership created to provide opportunities to the city’s youth to attend — for free — area professional, collegiate, and amateur sporting events. The program, facilitated by the Dallas Sports Commission,...
Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown Arrested for Marijuana Possession
According to reports, Texas starting linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was arrested on Monday for possession of less than two ounces of marijuana in an area just outside of Dallas.
texasmetronews.com
Dallas mayor Eric Johnson says he’ll seek reelection
Johnson, a former state representative, was first elected in 2019. “I’m very concerned that the gains we’ve made in those three areas are not guaranteed,” Johnson said. “And if you don’t have someone in the mayor’s office that prioritizes public safety the way I have, and prioritizes tax cuts the way I have, and prioritizes ethics reform, all of these gains can be reversed.”
dpdbeat.com
Unexplained Death on Julius Schepps Freeway
On September 18, 2022, at approximately 3:47am, Dallas Police responded to a one vehicle roll-over crash, involving a 2015 white Ford pickup truck, at southbound Julius Schepps Freeway and Overton Road. When officers arrived they did not locate any person inside or around the vehicle. The preliminary investigation determined a...
texasmetronews.com
2022 COTTON BOWL FOUNDATION-COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF FOUNDATION BIG DAY PRESENTATION
The Cotton Bowl Foundation and College Football Playoff (CFP) Foundation are honoring teachers, in conjunction with the BIG DAY, via a $50,000 grant to the University of North Texas at Dallas Call Me Mister program, a $50,000 grant to Urban Teachers and a $100,000 grant to Educate Texas. These grants are geared to support and celebrate these organizations, specifically as they strive to combat the nationwide teacher shortage.
3 Texas restaurants, 2 in Dallas-Fort Worth, named to NY Times 50 most-loved restaurants in America
We all know that Texas is home to some of the best foods in the world, let alone the country. Specialties like TexMex, BBQ, and more are near and dear to the hearts of Texans as well as frequent visitors to the Lone Star State.
Deion Sanders Owned The Largest Home In Texas, How Big Was It?
As the saying goes, 'Everything is bigger in Texas'. You would think with all the space we have available in the state that Texas would have one of the largest, if not the largest, homes in the country. Unfortunately, that is not the case. According to Angi.com, when it comes...
Report: Several Texas restaurants among top 50 in the country for top-notch burgers
A burger can be had in many ways, but there's only one way to truly enjoy burgers. Your way, and no, we aren't talking about Burger King.
cravedfw
The Best Fish and Chips in Dallas
Fish and chip shops were originally small family businesses, often run from the ‘front room’ of the house and were commonplace by the late 19th century Britain. Through the latter part of the 19th century and well into the 20th century, the fish and chip trade expanded greatly to satisfy the needs of the growing industrial population of Great Britain. In fact you might say that the Industrial Revolution was fuelled partly by fish and chips.
fox4news.com
Man shot by security officer at Dallas 7-Eleven
DALLAS - A security officer shot an armed man at a convenience store in Old East Dallas. It happened just before midnight Sunday at the 7-Eleven store on Lemmon Avenue and North Central Expressway. Police said the security officer was escorting the armed man out of the store when that...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide at 145 W. Ann Arbor Avenue
Jeremey Wilson, 17, was arrested for this offense and charged with Capital Murder. The Dallas Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to contact Homicide Detective Jeffrey Loeb, by email at jeffrey.loeb@dallascityhall.com or by phone/text at 214-790-1836 if you have information. The person on the right in...
Two arrested after BP asks migrant wearing Cowboys jersey how the team played
A man and a woman were arrested after they struggled to answer how the Dallas Cowboys performed last week.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
New UT Southwestern Clinic to Assist Underserved Community
UT Southwestern has opened a new academic medical center serving the southern Dallas County region. Once the Sears building along Camp Wisdom Road in Dallas, the UT Southwestern Medical Center at Redbird offers services including primary care, mammography and advanced imaging, heart and cancer care, infusion therapy for the treatment of cancer, laboratory services and pharmacy services.
These are the best tattoo shops to get inked up at in Dallas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — “Hey, so what’s the story behind that pineapple tattoo on your thigh?” Every tattoo doesn’t necessarily have a story and not every story has a tattoo. However, today, Friday, Sep. 16 we’re looking at tattoos with a story as it is National...
fox4news.com
Dallas man charged with murdering his stepfather during argument
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his stepfather last week. Officers found 50-year-old Adrian Cole dead near the front door of an apartment on Terrell Street early Friday morning. He had been shot multiple times. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness in the...
New Frisco eatery Tricky Fish serves Southern seafood
Tricky Fish's Frisco location features seafood, salads and sandwiches. (Courtesy The Star) Tricky Fish opened at The Star in Frisco on Sept. 19. The seafood restaurant is located 6775 Cowboys Way. Menu items include a daily selection of fresh seafood dishes, entree salads and sandwiches with a Cajun flair. The restaurant also includes a full bar with a selection of craft beers on tap as well as cans and bottles. This is the fourth Tricky Fish restaurant with three other locations in Fort Worth, Richardson and Dallas. 469-384-2660. www.tricky-fish.com.
These are the best barbers around Dallas, according to Yelp reviewers
It's time to get that haircut you've been wanting to get for quite some time now, or maybe you just need to get lined up and your fade back to looking elite as it once was.
