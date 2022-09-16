ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moses Lake, WA

Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake

It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Deputies Bust 100 Person ‘Party,’ Almost Hit by Teen Driver

Adams County Deputies are seeking this youthful-looking driver as well as their damaged silver Hyundai Tiberon. Deputies bust up a huge 100-person party, Lots of vehicles there as well. Saturday, September 18th, in the late evening, Adams County Deputies were dispatched about a loud noise complaint coming from a location...
ADAMS COUNTY, WA
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash

At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
RICHLAND, WA
Moses Lake Man Gets 5 Years For Altering Jobless Claims

A Moses Lake man will spend five years in federal prison for three felony convictions. 48-year-old Reyes De La Cruz, III was found guilty of fraudulently distributing at least $360,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. De La Cruz modified unemployment claims while working for the Washington State’s Employment Security Department (ESD),...
MOSES LAKE, WA
Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary

Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
WENATCHEE, WA
Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack

EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
EPHRATA, WA
Public Safety
Unemployment
Hit and Run Leaves One Person Dead South of Othello

Washington State Patrol are investigating a hit and run after a pedestrian was found dead south of Othello Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., an unknown vehicle was going westbound SR 24. At MP 79, the driver struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian was found dead at...
OTHELLO, WA
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots

The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
EAST WENATCHEE, WA

