Idaho County Deputies Arrest Three Washington Residents on Multiple Warrants, Drug & Firearm Possession Charges
COTTONWOOD, ID - On Sunday, September 18, 2022, Idaho County Dispatch took a report of a suspicious male that had come to the door of a residence in Cottonwood, ID. Idaho County Deputies responded to the area around 11:50 a.m., where they located a vehicle on East Road, off of Highway 95.
Two suspected of felony burglary in Soap Lake arrested in Moses Lake after two-hour standoff
MOSES LAKE - Deputies say two suspected burglars were taken into custody Monday night after burglarizing a home in Soap Lake in the early afternoon. Grant County Sheriff’s officials say 36-year-old Michael Rocha of Warden and 43-year-old Eliazar Ramos of Moses Lake burglarized a home in the 20000 block of B.5 NE in Soap Lake.
Toxic Algae Closes Popular Park, Launch on Moses Lake
It has affected bodies of water near Walla Walla, even the Columbia River near Richland. Now, the toxic slime is back in Moses Lake. Blue Heron Park boat launch closed til further notice. The Grant County Sheriff's Office has released information from the Grant County Health Department about the area...
Deputies Bust 100 Person ‘Party,’ Almost Hit by Teen Driver
Adams County Deputies are seeking this youthful-looking driver as well as their damaged silver Hyundai Tiberon. Deputies bust up a huge 100-person party, Lots of vehicles there as well. Saturday, September 18th, in the late evening, Adams County Deputies were dispatched about a loud noise complaint coming from a location...
1 Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Crash In Othello (Othello, WA)
Washington State Patrol responded to a hit-and-run crash that killed a person south of Othello on Sunday morning. According to the officials, an unknown vehicle was traveling westbound on SR-24. The driver struck the pedestrian at MP 79 and fled the scene. The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene....
Tri-Cities judge acquitted of domestic violence is blocked from hearing dozens of cases
“... a fair and impartial hearing cannot be had before said judge,” say the affidavits.
2 Injured and 1 dead in Central Washington Crash
At around 11:30 p.m. on Saturday Washigton State Police were called to the scene of a 2 vehicle incident on State Route 240, about 20 miles outside of Richland WA. An Eastbound Vehicle left it's lane and stuck a vehicle in the westbound lane. The driver of the Eastbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.
Moses Lake Man Gets 5 Years For Altering Jobless Claims
A Moses Lake man will spend five years in federal prison for three felony convictions. 48-year-old Reyes De La Cruz, III was found guilty of fraudulently distributing at least $360,000 in pandemic-related unemployment benefits. De La Cruz modified unemployment claims while working for the Washington State’s Employment Security Department (ESD),...
Police search for suspect in downtown Wenatchee burglary
Wenatchee Police are still searching for a suspect in a downtown burglary last week, and also the owner of tools that were later found and believed to have been stolen. The discovery of the tools came after a burglary report, a fleeing suspect and a later search of a vehicle and hotel room.
Ephrata police: Man arrested for rape in random attack
EPHRATA — A man is accused of raping a woman in a random attack early Sunday morning, according to Ephrata police. Emilio Bazan Jr., 31, is charged in Grant County Superior Court with first-degree rape, according to court records. Ephrata police responded at about 2 a.m. Sunday to a...
At 14 years old, East Wenatchee's founder of DangIt Clothes is among PNW's youngest entrepreneurs
EAST WENATCHEE - In case you haven't noticed, kids are increasingly becoming their own bosses these days. The era of getting any entry-level job just to have a healthy allowance appears to be waning, fast. Just ask 14-year-old Oliver Cawdery of East Wenatchee; he's the founder and CEO of DangIt Clothes.
Human Torso Washes Ashore At Wildlife Refuge In Washington
It's unclear if the remains are connected to the deadly floatplane crash in Puget Sound.
Update | WA arts commission member arrested for DUI after Tri-Cities crash
He’s in his third term on the Washington State Arts Commission.
Gunshots hit 2 apartments at a Tri-Cities complex Friday night
Police were told multiple shots were fired in the parking lot.
Driver killed in late night head-on crash on Highway 240 north of Richland. 2 more hurt
The driver died before they could be taken to a hospital.
Fred Meyer Oregon Is Scanning Your Driver’s License, Is Washington State Next?
Fred Meyer Stores In Oregon Are Scanning Drivers' License Barcodes. If you decide to buy alcohol and age-restricted items at your local Fred Meyer, don't be surprised if in the future if they want to scan the barcode of your driver's license. A New ID Checking Policy At Fred Meyer...
Washington Will Be a Launch Pad for Silicon Technology to Boost Electric Vehicle Batteries
MALTBY, Snohomish County — Just across the road from a cafe boasting the world's largest cinnamon rolls is a small manufacturing plant carved out of the woods of what was once rural Western Washington. Inside this building, carbon is infused with a silicon gas to produce a black powdery...
Hit and Run Leaves One Person Dead South of Othello
Washington State Patrol are investigating a hit and run after a pedestrian was found dead south of Othello Sunday morning. Around 12:30 a.m., an unknown vehicle was going westbound SR 24. At MP 79, the driver struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene. The pedestrian was found dead at...
Washington Pharmacist Fined $1,000 Over Faked COVID-19 Shots
The pharmacist fired after he allegedly provided false COVID-19 vaccine cards to two firefighters will pay a $1,000 fine and undergo 10 hours of ethics training but will get to keep his license. Geoffrey W. Reynolds waived his opportunity for a hearing after being charged with unprofessional conduct, according to...
Tri-City Herald death notices Sept. 16-17, 2022
Death notices for Kennewick, Pasco, Richland and the Yakima Valley.
