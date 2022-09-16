Read full article on original website
Analysis: Ohio middle of the pack, with rest of country in religious liberty
(The Center Square) – Religious liberty as preserved by a state is close to on par in Ohio as compared with the rest of country, a new study says. Religious Liberty In The States, a statistical index and data catalog reflecting free-exercise protections, provides ranking for every state using six primary metrics inclusive of 29 yes/no questions. It originates from the Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy's First Liberty Institute.
South Dakota ranks 18th in analysis of state's religious liberties
(The Center Square) - A new report evaluating how well states are safeguarding religious liberty ranked South Dakota 18th among the 50 states. The Center for Religion, Culture & Democracy – which published the report with parent organization First Liberty Institute – said the project was undertaken to understand the current status of religious freedom in the nation.
Report: Most North Carolina public employee associations lost members between 2020 and 2021
(The Center Square) — Most of North Carolina’s employee associations lost members between 2020 and 2021, according to a recent state auditor’s report. State Auditor Beth Wood issued a report last month detailing membership counts of domiciled employees’ associations, as required by state law. The report...
New California law puts limits on employer drug testing and policies
(The Center Square) – California employers will soon be unable to disqualify job applicants or fire a worker based on off-the-job cannabis use under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Experts say proving discrimination could prove difficult. Starting in 2024, Assembly Bill 2188 will make...
Hofmeister asks for $310 million for Oklahoma teacher pay raises
(The Center Square) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said she would ask the state's education board for $310 million for teacher pay raises when they meet on Thursday. The funding would give $5,000 to each of the state's 52,850 certified teachers, according to a news release from...
North Dakota ranks 37th in analysis of religious freedoms
(The Center Square) - North Dakota ranked 37th among the 50 states for its preservation of religious liberties, according to a new report measuring statutory safeguards for the free exercise of religion. Religious Liberty in the States 2022, from the Center for Religion, Culture and Democracy, examines the states using...
Pennsylvania gets millions for drug addiction programs
(The Center Square) – Grants from the federal Department of Health & Human Services will provide millions of dollars for Pennsylvania organizations focused on addiction treatment and overdose prevention. Of the roughly $79 million in grants, HHS will send $1.6 million to three projects in Pennsylvania and an unspecified...
Maine health-care workers appeal vaccine mandate ruling
(The Center Square) – A group of health-care workers who sued Maine over Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate are appealing a federal judge's ruling tossing out the case. A lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state and...
Some Michigan schools keep mum on COVID relief spending
(The Center Square) – Theoretically, taxpayers should be able to see how Michigan schools are spending $5.7 billion of taxpayer money to recover from COVID-19-related learning loss. But an investigation by The Center Square through more than 80 records requests to schools statewide shows how difficult it can be...
Missouri tax cut plan continues to evolve under Capitol dome
JEFFERSON CITY — A Senate panel scrapped a plan Monday to give Missourians tax rebate checks but signed off on an income tax cut being pushed by Gov. Mike Parson. The Senate Appropriations Committee’s action was the latest step taken by lawmakers to comply with a call by Parson to reduce state income tax rates from 5.3% to 4.8%.
Governors aim to center future hydrogen industry in Midwest
The leaders of seven Midwestern states, including the governors of Indiana and Illinois, have agreed to jointly explore the economic development opportunities associated with hydrogen production. Hydrogen technology, used for decades by NASA to send rockets into space, has the potential to fuel vehicles operating on Earth, generate power and...
Changes needed to make a Pennsylvania hydrogen hub work
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to lure billions of federal dollars for a hydrogen hub to the commonwealth, the General Assembly would need to reform the legal and permitting process to make it happen. The intricacies of such action were center stage at a Senate Environmental...
Illinois grappling with nurse shortage which officials say will get worse
(The Center Square) – A shortage of nurses has been developing in Illinois for many years and officials say things could get worse. The COVID-19 pandemic caused nurses to retire or leave the profession, but there were regional shortages before then, especially in downstate rural Illinois. According to the...
New Hampshire lawmakers uphold Sununu's vetoes
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers have upheld Gov. Chris Sununu vetoes of several controversial bills, including proposals to weaken COVID-19 precautions, reduce the amount of trash going into landfills and blunt the authority of the governor's office. Meeting in Concord last Thursday, the Republican-controlled Legislature reconvened for...
Ballot measure Proposition 30 would fund climate action, firefighting
With wildfires, poor air quality and record heat plaguing California, Sacramento environmental, labor, public health, business and elected leaders have launched a campaign for passage of Proposition 30, the California Clean Air Initiative. Leaders speaking in support of the measure in Sacramento were: Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento); Battalion Chief John...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
North Carolina unemployment rate increases for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic began
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate in August increased for the first time since the start of the pandemic, jumping 0.1% from July to 3.5%, according to figures released on Friday. The North Carolina Department of Commerce reports unemployment for August came in 0.2% lower than...
IMEC president: 'Manufacturing in and of itself is kind of an economic security'
(The Center Square) – Illinois leaders are working tirelessly to treat the manufacturing sector as a national security issue in the United States. Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay recently issued statements in response to U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s pleas for tax credits to boost the manufacturing sector as a national security measure.
Recovery in Kentucky, but not all are the same
(The Center Square) – A recent analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the state was able to make up for all the jobs it lost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in just 30 months. However, not all industries have recovered equally. Using seasonally...
