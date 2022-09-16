Read full article on original website
Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him
Well, they just don’t stop. Everywhere you look there’s a different video coming from Yellowstone National Park that shows someone who thinks they know something about wildlife. Time and time again they think it’s the right decision to approach an animal that weighs two to three times more, in some cases even five times. They should just have their own network that air morons of Yellowstone 24/7. Enjoy the views from afar and remember that these roads were built to […] The post Drunk Yellowstone Tourist Bothers Cow Elk Until It Embarrasses The Hell Out Of Him first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
WATCH: Yellowstone Park Ranger Catches Tourist Walking on Old Faithful
Yellowstone National Park is a wonder to behold. It’s full of breathtaking canyons, roaring rivers, majestic wildlife, and, of course, countless gushing geysers. There’s a reason it’s recommended to map out at least three or four days for a trip to Yellowstone. You simply can’t see it all in a single day, or even two.
Yellowstone National Park Closes West Thumb Geyser Basin ‘Until Further Notice’ Due to ‘Hazardous Fumes’
Yellowstone National Park‘s West Thumb Geyser Basin is officially closed due to hazardous conditions and fumes. Here’s what we know. On Monday afternoon, park officials would alert media that “West Thumb Geyser Basin, located in the southern part of Yellowstone National Park, will be closed until further notice due to hazardous conditions.”
Wyoming Fourth-Graders Roast Idiot Tourists Of Yellowstone National Park With Hilarious Song
Even the kids around there get it. You want to see a collection of some of the dumbest people on Earth, just set up a camera at Yellowstone National Park. Starting fires, walking near geysers, approaching grizzly bears, trying to pet a bison, hopping barriers, it’s a revolving door of stupid.
Yellowstone National Park Visitation Numbers for August Show Park Is Still Struggling After Flood
Yellowstone National Park has made some changes since flooding. The August visitation numbers show that the park is struggling. The park was hit with a huge flood earlier this summer in June. The flood led to “historic water levels,” and many entrances to the park were closed. About three weeks later, the south and north loops of the park reopened to the public.
Bozo Tourist Tries To Sneak Up On Bison At Yellowstone, Watches Life Flash Before His Eyes & Dives Into A Tree
You would think that the fact three people got gored by a bison in Yellowstone National Park would be enough for every other tourist to head the park’s warnings about not getting too close to the wildlife, and staying a safe distance of 25 yards+ away. But nah, here...
‘Yellowstone’ Bringing Back Controversial Character for Upcoming Season 5
Yellowstone is bringing back a controversial character for Season 5, according to a new report. The smash hit Paramount Network show is bringing back actor Q'orianka Kilcher in the role of hard-bitten attorney Angela Blue Thunder for Season 5, per Deadline. Kilcher, 32, last appeared in the role during Yellowstone's...
Glacier National Park Tourist Arrested After Repeatedly Crashing Car Into Historic Wall
Officials from Glacier National Park have arrested an individual after the man crashed into one of the park’s historic walls, multiple times. The man was reported to be in police custody after officials received several reports regarding the individual’s dangerous driving. The driver was on the Going-to-the-Sun Road early Saturday morning.
One of Yellowstone National Park’s Most Famous Geysers Appears to Be Going Quiet
Is the tallest active geyser in the world, located famously in Yellowstone National Park, going dormant? Yellowstone Volcano Observatory’s Scientist-in-Charge, Michael Poland, says it’s all about the numbers. Every month, the Yellowstone Volcano Observatory (YVO) puts out an update through their overarching U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) offering updates...
Elk Tries to Bulldoze Park Ranger’s Vehicle With Full-Speed Charge: VIDEO
We’ve officially entered the elk rutting season in Yellowstone National Park and while it’s usually park rangers rescuing ridiculously bold tourists from charging animals, sometimes, even the National Park Service’s best are unable to avoid an angry bull. The video below shows just one of those instances as a passing park ranger’s vehicle meets the might of one bull elk’s massive antlers. Check it out.
Grizzly Bear Chases Down Bull Elk For Fight To The Death In The Yellowstone River
I’m a huge fan of nature shows like Planet Earth, Our Planet and more, but sometimes, the harsh reality of nature is a little too much to stomach. A lot of people who don’t know any better thing hunting is a cruel endeavor, but the truth is, it’s far more brutal to let nature take its course.
WATCH: Child at Rocky Mountain National Park Walks Right Up to a Moose
Yellowstone National Park has become infamous for attracting a multitude of “tourons,” a creative combination of “tourist” and “moron.” However, the below clip actually comes from Rocky Mountain National Park. The footage shows a young girl, filmed by her mother, walking right up to a female moose. Check it out.
Grizzly Bear Gets Chased Out Of Pasture By Cow Herd Near Yellowstone National Park
That bear ain’t wanted in those parts. These creatures are accustomed to wildlife in this part of the world. Wyoming is home to lots of large farms and lots of wildlife. It’s some big country out there and naturally, these animals are bound to come in contact. Like...
Campers React To Massive Herd Of Bison Surrounding Their Tents At Yellowstone: “Our Campsite Has Been Taken Over”
That would scare the life out of you after a sleep in your tent. Imagine waking up in Yellowstone and seeing whole herd surrounding your campsite would give you the biggest scare ever. Bison are massive and have the potential to get mad and run you right over. This is...
Bison Nearly Runs Motorcycle Over During Frightening Encounter At Yellowstone National Park
Motorcycles and Yellowstone National Park make for an interesting combination. On the one hand, there probably isn’t a more stunning and scenic place in America to take a bike though. But on the other, the amount of bison in the park makes for the potential of a frightening encounter… one that gets much scarier when you’re not safely inside a car.
WATCH: Bull Elk Charges Truck at Yellowstone National Park
People driving through Yellowstone National Park were looking to get some close-up views of some bull elk at this location. Yeah, well maybe they would think twice about it. In this viral video, you can tell that the bull elk were in no mood to have cars around. You can hear them call out and it’s quite an interesting sound. Bull elk were making it clear to drivers that they didn’t want them there.
Luke Grimes talks ’Yellowstone’ and living your best country life
In his latest sit-down interview, Luke Grimes is coming for your hearts ahead of season five of the hit Paramount series Yellowstone. Grimes plays the fierce, loyal, and insanely handsome Kayce Dutton, son of patriarch and ranch owner John Dutton, and power player in the fight for the Yellowstone Dutton Ranch.
America's Best National Parks
The United States has 63 national parks, each unique and a different experience for visitors. Grand Canyon National Park.Image by David Mark/Pixabay. America is home to some of the world's most beautiful and awe-inspiring national parks. The National Park Service (NPS) manages these parks, open to the public for recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and fishing.
Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park
Never a dull moment in Yellowstone National Park. Or Yellowstone the show, but that’s another story… Spanning across Wyoming, Montana and into Idaho, Yellowstone National Park is home to some of the most incredible wildlife you’ll find anywhere in the United States. We’re talking bears, wolves, elk, deer, bison, pronghorn, as well as a ton of fish, birds, and reptiles. Established in 1872, it’s the first national park in the United States and widely accepted as the first national park in the […] The post Wild Video Captures Elk Slamming Into Moving Car As It Tries To Escape A Wolf At Yellowstone National Park first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In
And here we go again. Yellowstone National Park moron part 50,678. I mean seriously, we should start handing out medals to these idiots. With all of the incidents stemming from humans getting way too close to the wildlife, will these people ever learn? It’s like they haven’t been on the internet… It feels like a broken record at this point, and it doesn’t matter how many warnings these national parks give out about staying at least 25 yards away from […] The post Doofus Attempts To Feed Bison Near Entrance Of Yellowstone, Almost Gets His Face Smashed In first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
