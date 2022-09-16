The Albanese government will set up an inquiry into the increasing cost of child care, which will start in January and run for a year. Childcare costs have risen by 41% over the last eight years. The inquiry will be done by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Next month’s budget will include $10.8 million to fund it. Government sources emphasised the probe would be very rigorous and operators would be put on the spot to explain high fees. Meanwhile treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday announced the budget outcome for the financial year just ended will be nearly $50 billion...

HEALTH ・ 26 MINUTES AGO