New Book - “Once Upon a Leader: Finding the Story at the Heart of Your Leadership” Helps Today’s Leaders Operate at a Higher, More Effective Level
TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Verity International, in partnership with Page Two Books, is pleased to announce the launch of Once Upon a Leader: Finding the Story at the Heart of Your Leadership. In this transformative guide to leadership development, executive coaches and leadership experts Rick Lash, PhD Psychology, Senior Associate and Christine Miners, Managing Director, Talent Management at Verity International, illuminate how your internal narrator acts as the operating system of your mind—and how, like any OS, it can become outdated and overstretched. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005192/en/ Book cover (Graphic: Business Wire)
Butterfly Network Distributes 500 Butterfly iQ+ Devices to Healthcare Workers in Kenya to Transform Maternal and Fetal Health
BURLINGTON, Mass. & NAIROBI, Kenya--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE: BFLY), a digital health company transforming care through the power of handheld, whole-body ultrasound and connected medicine, today announced the deployment of 500 Butterfly iQ+ devices to healthcare practitioners in Kenya, at a ceremony at Kenyatta University. This deployment is supported by a $5 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation announced earlier this year that will provide 1,000 healthcare workers (predominantly midwives) in Sub-Saharan Africa with the world’s only handheld, whole-body ultrasound probe to advance maternal and fetal health. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005351/en/ The deployment of 500 Butterfly iQ+ devices, the world’s only handheld, whole-body ultrasound probe, to healthcare practitioners in Kenya to advance maternal and fetal health. (Photo: Business Wire)
Government announces inquiry into childcare costs, while Chalmers promises 'conversation' about budget challenges
The Albanese government will set up an inquiry into the increasing cost of child care, which will start in January and run for a year. Childcare costs have risen by 41% over the last eight years. The inquiry will be done by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission. Next month’s budget will include $10.8 million to fund it. Government sources emphasised the probe would be very rigorous and operators would be put on the spot to explain high fees. Meanwhile treasurer Jim Chalmers on Tuesday announced the budget outcome for the financial year just ended will be nearly $50 billion...
Allison Expands eGen Power® Family of Electric Axles to Provide Additional Offering for European and Asia Pacific Markets
INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Allison Transmission, a leading designer and manufacturer of conventional, electric hybrid and fully electric vehicle propulsion solutions, announced the new eGen Power ® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, this week at IAA Transportation in Hanover, Germany. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005537/en/ The new Allison eGen Power® 130S, the latest product to be introduced to the company’s eGen Power family of fully electric axles, was designed specifically to support the heavier 13-ton gross axle weight rating, which is often required by commercial vehicles in Europe and Asia Pacific markets. The 130S joins the eGen Power line-up of e-Axles, which includes the 100D, introduced in 2020, as well as the 130D and 100S introduced in 2021. (Photo: Business Wire)
Librestream’s Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integration Bolsters Enterprise-Grade Workforce Transformation
RALEIGH, N.C. & WINNIPEG, Manitoba--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Librestream, the #1-rated workforce transformation technology platform for the industrial workforce, announced today its Onsight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365. As part of the company’s ongoing partnership with Microsoft, the company is providing an unparalleled level of interoperability to industrial customers leveraging Microsoft Dynamics 365 as the hub for their digital transformation processes. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005444/en/ Onsight integration with Microsoft Dynamics 365 (Photo: Business Wire)
Milliken & Company Achieves EcoVadis Gold Rating
SPARTANBURG, S.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Milliken & Company, a diversified manufacturer committed to sustainability, is proud to achieve a gold rating on its 2022 EcoVadis assessment. EcoVadis is a trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, providing detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical considerations across 200+ purchasing categories and 160+ countries. Milliken’s score places it in the top 7% of more than 90,000 organizations rated by EcoVadis. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220920005538/en/ Milliken achieves a 2022 EcoVadis Gold Sustainability Rating. (Photo: Business Wire)
Wall Street set for lower open as focus turns to Fed
Sept 20 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes were set to open lower on Tuesday as investors positioned themselves for new economic projections and another large interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve this week to quell decades-high inflation.
