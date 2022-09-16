ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 1

Related
MSNBC

Herschel Walker voluntarily brings up a subject he ought to avoid

With 10 weeks remaining before Election Day, Herschel Walker has a great many choices about what he wants to talk about, and which issues he wants voters to be thinking about in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. With this in mind, as HuffPost noted, the Republican made an odd choice yesterday.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Glynn County, GA
Glynn County, GA
Government
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
State
Massachusetts State
City
Atlanta, GA
Local
Georgia Government
Washington Examiner

Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community

A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
ALABAMA STATE
Black Enterprise

Young Georgia Officer Killed in Collision With Tractor Trailer, ‘He Was Just Starting His Career’

An early morning tractor-trailer accident has taken the life of a 23-year-old police officer in Savannah, Georgia who was just getting his law enforcement career started. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was on his way home just before midnight on Monday when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, The Telegraph reports. The officer died from his injuries.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#United States#Federal Court
102.5 The Bone

Authorities arrest 2 after meth lab bust in northern Georgia

Two men are accused of drug trafficking and possession after authorities raided an alleged methamphetamine lab in northern Georgia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
COPPERHILL, TN
Evie M.

They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people

A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WSAV News 3

Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Augusta high school football shootings: What we know

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two shootings within hours at Augusta football games, the Richmond county School District is reviewing changes to security procedures. Gunfire sent the crowd into a panic Friday night at the Laney-Thomson game. Two people – Roosevelt Demmons, 17, of Thomson, and Santana Mance, 17, of Dearing – were arrested in connection with the mayhem.
AUGUSTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
7K+
Followers
29K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

Comments / 0

Community Policy