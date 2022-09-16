Read full article on original website
Prominent Georgia attorney and CNN legal contributor Page Pate, 55, drowns while swimming off the coast of Georgia
A Georgia defence attorney and CNN legal contributor has drowned after swimming in the sea with his teenage son near their costal home. Page Pate, 55, died after being swept out into a rip current off the cost of St. Simons Island, Georgia, on Sunday afternoon. The trial lawyer, who...
What Will Become of ‘America’s Blackest City’?
In South Fulton, Georgia, two radically different ideas about Black political power are vying for control. The fate of the city hangs in the balance.
Herschel Walker voluntarily brings up a subject he ought to avoid
With 10 weeks remaining before Election Day, Herschel Walker has a great many choices about what he wants to talk about, and which issues he wants voters to be thinking about in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race. With this in mind, as HuffPost noted, the Republican made an odd choice yesterday.
Police called on Georgia college student trying to buy homeless man food: 'I thought I was gonna get arrested'
A woman attempting to purchase food for a homeless man from a Popeyes store in Atlanta, Georgia, had the police called on her. Jo Ortega, a student at Georgia State University, said she was picking up an order for DoorDash at the Popeyes location last month when she saw a man who seemed hungry.
Georgia trooper cadet dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Georgia’s law enforcement community suffered yet another loss Thursday when a state trooper cadet collapsed during training and later died after being rushed to the hospital, officials said.
Student shot dead in Alabama woods by woman living in violent, off-the-grid community
A Florida college student was shot dead by an Alabama woman who was living off the grid in the woods, according to police. The shooting occurred on Aug. 14 when Adam Simjee, 22, and his girlfriend, Mikayla Paulus, were driving near Cheaha State Park while on vacation when they pulled over to help what appeared to be a woman who needed help with her car, according to a statement from the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Young Georgia Officer Killed in Collision With Tractor Trailer, ‘He Was Just Starting His Career’
An early morning tractor-trailer accident has taken the life of a 23-year-old police officer in Savannah, Georgia who was just getting his law enforcement career started. Officer Reginald Brannan, 23, was on his way home just before midnight on Monday when his car collided with a tractor-trailer on Highway 21 in Garden City, The Telegraph reports. The officer died from his injuries.
Stacey Abrams at Risk of Losing to Brian Kemp Amid Problems With Key Voters
Two months from election day, some are questioning whether the woman credited with saving Georgia's Democratic Party can salvage her own race for governor.
Authorities arrest 2 after meth lab bust in northern Georgia
Two men are accused of drug trafficking and possession after authorities raided an alleged methamphetamine lab in northern Georgia on Wednesday. According to a news release from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Dustin Tyler Burgess, 34, of Ellijay, Georgia, and Uriel C. Mendoza, 30, of Copperhill, Tennessee, were arrested and charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, and manufacturing methamphetamine in the presence of children.
Months into job, Atlanta’s Howard Middle School principal leaves post
Janet McDowell is no longer the principal of David T. Howard Middle School in Atlanta.
They believed the Devil used this sinkhole to feed on people
A sign at Devil's Millhopper Geological State ParkMichael Rivera on Wikimedia Commons Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0 International licen. Florida is just a crazy state. Not saying it's a bad thing, because it's not at all, but man, Florida is crazy. I have collected so many incredible stories and seen ordinary places with pasts you wouldn't believe, like haunted Walmarts, poltergeists routing around the oldest shopping malls in Orlando (that was fun exploring!) and sinkholes that people thought the devil used to feed on the living.
Former Mayor Bottoms concerned about voting rights ahead of midterms
Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said at a Tuesday voting access event that strict new election laws enacted by...
Georgia man pleads guilty after meth-soaked rug intercepted at Atlanta airport
A Southwest Georgia man could face up to life in prison after a religious gift that was actually a meth-soaked rug addressed to him was intercepted at the Atlanta airport last year.
Savannah cemetery to be condemned due to poor conditions
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Evergreen Cemetery, a place that has been at the center of numerous complaints and failed upkeep, will be condemned. The grave site has been serving the Savannah community since the early 1930s, but in the last decade, the cemetery fell victim to neglect due to the death of the grave site […]
Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of Georgia
Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth County on September 8, 2022, during his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Parking lots around the Cumming Cigar Company were packed on the morning of Thursday, September 8 as Herschel Walker (R) made a stop in Forsyth County on his “Restore America Bus Tour.”
‘They are not going to let me go:’ Athens woman found dead in NE Georgia
After receiving an alarming message over a mobile payment application, the daughter of a 59-year-old Clarke County woman reported her mother missing earlier this month, an incident report shows.
GBI: North Georgia man wielding fake gun shot by deputies
Habersham County sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call at a Mt. Airy home Monday night shot and killed a man who came to the front door with a fake gun, the GBI said.
Augusta high school football shootings: What we know
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After two shootings within hours at Augusta football games, the Richmond county School District is reviewing changes to security procedures. Gunfire sent the crowd into a panic Friday night at the Laney-Thomson game. Two people – Roosevelt Demmons, 17, of Thomson, and Santana Mance, 17, of Dearing – were arrested in connection with the mayhem.
