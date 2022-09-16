Read full article on original website
Yes, expecting parents in Georgia can now claim their embryo as a dependent
Even with a wave of new state-level abortion restrictions passing or taking effect this summer, Georgia’s law stood out because of its so-called personhood provisions that accompanied the better known six-week ban on the procedure. One particular change that drew national attention was a new tax break for expecting...
The Citizen Online
Flat Creek Baptist pastor Saefkow nominated to head Ga. Baptist Convention
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. — Fayetteville pastor Josh Saefkow, a champion of the Cooperative Program and current chairman of the Georgia Baptist Executive Committee, will be nominated to serve as president of the Georgia Baptist Convention at an annual meeting set for Nov. 13-15 in Augusta. Buford First Baptist Church Lead...
Voter challenges, records requests swamp election offices
Spurred by conspiracy theories about the 2020 presidential election, activists around the country are using laws that allow people to challenge a voter's right to cast a ballot to contest the registrations of thousands of voters at a time. In Iowa, Linn County Auditor Joel Miller had handled three voter...
Red and Black
Stacey Abrams speaks at UCWGA labor rally
The United Campus Workers of Georgia held a labor rally Saturday afternoon in College Square, which brought the attention of many Georgians, including the special guest, Stacey Abrams, who spoke at the event. “Voting is not magic, voting is medicine,” Abrams said. “And we’ve got some ills we need to...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (September 12-18)
MACON, Ga. — 1. 'God put a purpose in me': Robins Air Force vet advocates for suicide prevention after nearly taking his own life. A disabled Air Force veteran says a year ago, he nearly took his own life, and it's because of his trauma and resilience he created a nonprofit to advocate for mental health treatment and suicide prevention.
Political Rewind: Queen Elizabeth's funeral; Forsyth GOP cancels protest; Walker lowers expectations
Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director, pre-law, Morehouse College. Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is held in London. Thefuneral services...
Stacey Abrams campaigns in Forsyth County as she urges community's support
CUMMING, Ga. — It was a rare stop for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams on Sunday, as she campaigned in Forsyth County. The gubernatorial candidate's One Georgia Assembly joined Georgia's 6th Congressional District Democrats inside the FoCAL Center. Stacey Abrams energized the crowd and admitted she needs the votes...
Republican candidate Chris West makes campaign stop in Central Georgia
ROBERTA, Ga. — The Republican Candidate for Georgia’s Second Congressional District hit the campaign trail in Central Georgia, making a stop in Crawford County. Chris West, the man opposing long-time incumbent Sanford Bishop, made a stop last week in Roberta at the Crawford County Young Farmers meeting. Bishop...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
Georgia DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top | Jay Bookman
Never before have we witnessed a serious, multi-pronged attempt to halt the peaceful transfer of presidential power. The post Georgia DA builds 2020 election conspiracy story from bottom to top | Jay Bookman appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Family Dollar recalls Colgate products that were improperly stored
Family Dollar is recalling certain varieties of Colgate toothpaste sold across 11 states because products were stored outside of their recommended temperature requirements. In a recall notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected items impact Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash products. The products, according to...
saportareport.com
Herschel Walker’s nonprofit ‘problem’ highlights real problems faced by Georgia nonprofits
By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
Anniversary of Atlanta's 1906 race massacre sparks new conversations
Thousands of Atlantans plan to mark the anniversary of the Atlanta Race Massacre this Sunday. The aim is to bring 5000 people together at 500 tables across the city with the theme of "Better Me, Better We, Better World" as part of the Equitable Dinners Atlanta initiative. Participants will be...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia
Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
Monroe Local News
Between, Ga. woman is in need of a kidney
BETWEEN, GA (Sept. 19, 2022) – Shelby Davis, 22, is the daughter of Sharon Davis and right now what she needs more than anything is a kidney. Tonya Westmoreland, who donated a kidney to her husband several years ago, knows exactly how desperate a situation that is. So the next person to go on the board on the Westmoreland property on the side of Highway 78 in Between will be Shelby.
What is Georgia’s wealthiest school district?
Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
Monroe Local News
Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia
Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
allongeorgia.com
USG Foundation Raises Over $600,000 for Need-Based Scholarships Across State
The 18th annual Regents’ Scholarship Gala on Friday, Sept. 9, raised more than $600,000 from generous sponsors to support and provide need-based scholarships for University System of Georgia (USG) students across the state. Hosted by the USG Foundation, the annual event included Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady...
macaronikid.com
Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign
Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)
Atlanta, GA
