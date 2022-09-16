ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Red and Black

Stacey Abrams speaks at UCWGA labor rally

The United Campus Workers of Georgia held a labor rally Saturday afternoon in College Square, which brought the attention of many Georgians, including the special guest, Stacey Abrams, who spoke at the event. “Voting is not magic, voting is medicine,” Abrams said. “And we’ve got some ills we need to...
ATHENS, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Political Rewind: Queen Elizabeth's funeral; Forsyth GOP cancels protest; Walker lowers expectations

Adrienne Jones, @adriennemjns, political science professor and director, pre-law, Morehouse College. Alan Abramowitz, @AlanIAbramowitz, professor emeritus of political science, Emory University. Chauncey Alcorn, @CLamontLives, reporter, Capital B. Patricia Murphy, @MurphyAJC, political reporter and columnist, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The breakdown:. 1. Queen Elizabeth II's funeral is held in London. Thefuneral services...
FORSYTH, GA
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

GAF to Build $146 Million Manufacturing Plant in Georgia

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Roofing and waterproofing manufacturer GAF Materials will...
VALDOSTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Family Dollar recalls Colgate products that were improperly stored

Family Dollar is recalling certain varieties of Colgate toothpaste sold across 11 states because products were stored outside of their recommended temperature requirements. In a recall notice shared by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), the affected items impact Colgate's Optic White toothpaste and mouthwash products. The products, according to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
saportareport.com

Herschel Walker’s nonprofit ‘problem’ highlights real problems faced by Georgia nonprofits

By Guest Columnist DAVE PAULE senior consultant at Our Fundraising Search and Georgia State University instructor. It’s hard to avoid political messaging in Georgia during campaign season. This election is no exception, with some of the most extensive messaging surrounding Herschel Walker’s controversial involvement with Patriot Support. This story has legs beyond the campaign; it highlights many of the challenges nonprofits face when they associate their brand with another. Especially, when that brand is a celebrity’s.
GEORGIA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns For Retirement Near Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia has experienced economic stability and growth over the last decade. Even in this fast-paced city, southern hospitality is still alive and well, making it one of the best places to live! Its strong economy has attracted many young professionals to the area, bringing cosmopolitan restaurants and high-end retail. It’s also a great choice for retirees searching for a city with vibrant communities, a low cost of living, and warm weather. If you’re not sure about staying in the city, however, here are some small-town suburbs that are close by!
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Between, Ga. woman is in need of a kidney

BETWEEN, GA (Sept. 19, 2022) – Shelby Davis, 22, is the daughter of Sharon Davis and right now what she needs more than anything is a kidney. Tonya Westmoreland, who donated a kidney to her husband several years ago, knows exactly how desperate a situation that is. So the next person to go on the board on the Westmoreland property on the side of Highway 78 in Between will be Shelby.
BETWEEN, GA
The Georgia Sun

What is Georgia’s wealthiest school district?

Disparities in school spending have been a point of contention in the American public education system for decades. Because public schools typically receive the bulk of their funding from local sources such as property taxes, wealthy districts are often better funded than poorer ones. While studies have shown that higher...
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Walton County has three cities in Top 50 Cities with the fast-growing home prices in Georgia

Stacker News Media recently compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in Georgia using data from Zillow. In the report, cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the 12-month period ending July 2022. The charts for the report were created using Matplotlib for 587 cities and towns in Georgia.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
allongeorgia.com

USG Foundation Raises Over $600,000 for Need-Based Scholarships Across State

The 18th annual Regents’ Scholarship Gala on Friday, Sept. 9, raised more than $600,000 from generous sponsors to support and provide need-based scholarships for University System of Georgia (USG) students across the state. Hosted by the USG Foundation, the annual event included Governor Brian P. Kemp and First Lady...
GEORGIA STATE
macaronikid.com

Presenting the Stacey Freaking' Abrams Yard Sign

Stacey Abrams does it for me and is my chosen candidate as a woman and as a woman of color. Our visions go hand and hand. I am not just voting for her because she is a Democrat. Stacey is getting my vote because of all these reasons respectfully. So...
DECATUR, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Atlanta, GA
Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

 https://www.gpb.org/news

