Voice of America
Women, Children Affected Most by Pakistan’s Floods
Severe flooding in Pakistan has left tens of thousands of people sick with infectious and water-borne diseases. Women and children in rural areas are especially vulnerable to such diseases, experts say. Flood waters have begun to recede, or move away. But water may remain in places for two to six...
Voice of America
China, Africa Cooperate in Space for Different Reasons
Experts say China and African nations are increasingly cooperating in space to develop different ideas for the future. Chinese astronauts are known as taikonauts. They have been carrying out space diplomacy while on a six-month mission on the Tiangong space station. The space structure is in the process of being built.
Voice of America
Australia Probes Industrial Threat to Ancient Indigenous Rock Art
Sydney — Australia is investigating claims by First Nations groups that mining and manufacturing industries are threatening significant cultural sites. Indigenous settlement of Australia dates back an estimated 65,000 years. This vast history is documented in ancient songs, stories, dance and art, but development threatens part of the culture.
Voice of America
Company Aims to Build Africa's First Hydrogen Power Center by 2024
A French power producer expects to its hydrogen energy power station in Namibia to produce electricity by 2024. A top company official for HDF Energy announced the plan for the southern African country recently. The hydrogen power plant in Namibia would be Africa’s first. The Swakopmund project is expected...
Voice of America
Australia Revamps Natural Disaster Response
Sydney — With a third La Niña weather event underway, Australia is changing the way it prepares for natural disasters. Two key emergency agencies are being merged after criticism of the official response to record-breaking floods earlier this year. Australia is preparing for a potentially damaging spring and...
Voice of America
South African Energy Crisis Sees Rolling Blackouts
Johannesburg, South Africa — South Africa's state power utility, Eskom, has implemented its highest level of nationwide power cuts to reduce pressure on the grid after two more of its aging power plants broke down. South Africans will be forced to go up to nine hours a day without...
Voice of America
Pakistan Floods: 'Colossal' Reconstruction Ahead
United Nations — Pakistan's foreign minister said Monday that recent deadly floods are a disaster on a scale the country has never experienced, and that recovery will cost at least $30 billion. "It is said that in the story of Noah that it rained for 40 days and 40...
