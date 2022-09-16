Its week two of the NFL and the Saints were back in the Dome for a huge divisional matchup against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Both teams came into this pretty banged up. The Bucs were without Julio Jones and Chris Godwin. NFL fans continued to question the health of Tom Brady after another press conference where his physical appearance looked off. For the Saints, they were without CB Paulson Adebo and star RB Alvin Kamara. Jameis Winston was reportedly fighting through a lot of pain as he was playing through four back fractures.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO