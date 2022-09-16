Read full article on original website
Employee of Louisiana car dealership fatally shot coworker during argument, police say
A man is wanted after police say he shot and killed his coworker at the Hyundai of Slidell car dealership on Friday (Sept. 16). According to Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandall, police are searching for 23-year-old Brian Taylor.
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana
Toddler Killed in Morning Two-Vehicle Crash on I-12 in Louisiana. Louisiana – Louisiana State Police reported on September 16, 2022, that on September 14, 2022, soon after 7:15 a.m., Troopers from LSP Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 12 near Pumpkin Center Road in Tangipahoa Parish. Benjamin DeLaune, 1, of Livingston, Louisiana, was killed in the crash.
Robbers enter Donaldsonville Walmart, walk out with a pair of cash registers, authorities say
Ascension Parish officials say a pair of men walked into a Donaldsonville Walmart in the middle of the day and walked out with a pair of cash registers. In a statement Monday, the sheriff's department said that deputies were called to the Walmart about noon Sunday. Investigators said two men entered the store fully masked, then each grabbed a cash register and left.
15-year-old girl was babysitting her 2 brothers when fatal fire broke out, family says
A 15-year-old girl was babysitting her two younger brothers Friday morning when a fire broke out in their home in unincorporated Gretna, killing all three of them, family members said. Yusra Badra was 15, Ali Aysheh was 7, and Mohammed Aysheh was 2, according to the Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office....
“This can’t be happening” Mother of 8, killed in Algiers shooting, laid to rest Saturday
A funeral and burial service was held today for the mother of eight on the West Bank who was shot and killed in early September.
Children, ages 12 & 15, arrested in Louisiana teen's killing
THIBODAUX - Two juvenile suspects, one of them just 12 years old, were arrested after a 15-year-old was shot shot to death over the weekend. The Thibodaux Police Department said the shooting happened Saturday inside a home on South Barbier Avenue. The victim, 15-year-old Jairen Cole, had been shot multiple times in the stomach and later died at a hospital.
Escaped murder suspect recaptured after apparently squeezing through Lafourche jail's drainage system to get out
LAFOURCHE PARISH - Deputies have recaptured a murder suspect who escaped from a parish jail by apparently squeezing through a drainage opening. The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said officers discovered Leroy Miles Jr., 23, had escaped from the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on Friday. Deputies announced Saturday morning he was...
Louisiana pastor accused of money laundering
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A pastor in New Orleans was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for the violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, 64-year-old Dr. Charles J. Southall III was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering. Dr. Charles J. Southall III is the pastor of the First Emanuel Baptist Church located in New Orleans and Baton Rouge.
Houma man arrested, accused of molesting wife’s teenage child
According to deputies, 57-year-old Craig Edward Glover of Houma is accused of 5 counts of molestation of a juvenile.
Louisiana man accused of raping 12-year-old
Derrick Lodge, 39, of Sunshine, was arrested after an investigation by the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office.
New Orleans Pastor Charged with Money Laundering
NEW ORLEANS – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that on September 15, 2022 , DR. CHARLES J. SOUTHALL, III, age 64, was charged in a one-count bill of information with money laundering, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Sections 1957 and 2. According to court documents,...
Starbucks Location in New Orleans Closing Due to Security Concerns
Another business in New Orleans is closing and they say that they are locking the doors due to an increase in crime. The flagship Starbucks store located at Canal and St. Charles has announced that they are closing the location due to security concerns for their employees. NOLA.com reports that...
This Restaurant Has The Best Burger In Louisiana
Burgers are an American classic, an ideal meal for any outdoor gathering, neighborhood block party or family barbecue. No matter if you prefer yours loaded up with toppings, covered in cheese or served plain, there are plenty of burger joints around the state waiting to serve it up just how you like it.
Former New Orleans Saints Great Steve Gleason Back Home after Health Scare Put Him in Hospital
After a brief stay in the hospital, heroic former New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason is now back at home with his family. Check out the details of the scare that sent Gleason to the emergency room and the latest update. As fans of the New Orleans Saints prepared to cheer...
Legendary New Orleans Saint Steve Gleason Officially Admitted to Hospital after Trip to Emergency Room
While battling ALS following his playing days, one former New Orleans Saint has become a beacon of hope and bravery for the folks of Louisiana. Now, Steve Gleason has provided a health update as he has landed in the hospital for a currently unknown issue. Steve Gleason once played safety...
Chapel Hart finishes fifth on 'America's Got Talent'; Trombone Shorty drops in on finale
New Orleans transplants and "America's Got Talent" finalists Chapel Hart weren't the only Louisiana representation on the NBC series' finale Wednesday night — Troy "Trombone Shorty" Andrews joined the party. Grammy-winning New Orleans trombonist Andrews joined finalist Avery Dixon, a saxophonist from Atlanta, on stage to perform Stevie Wonder's...
Saints Overwhelmed By Tampa Bay’s Defense In Week 2 Loss
Its week two of the NFL and the Saints were back in the Dome for a huge divisional matchup against Tom Brady and the Bucs. Both teams came into this pretty banged up. The Bucs were without Julio Jones and Chris Godwin. NFL fans continued to question the health of Tom Brady after another press conference where his physical appearance looked off. For the Saints, they were without CB Paulson Adebo and star RB Alvin Kamara. Jameis Winston was reportedly fighting through a lot of pain as he was playing through four back fractures.
