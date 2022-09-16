Read full article on original website
EXCLUSIVE: Yaya Toure is helping England Under-21s prepare to face Italy and Germany... as the Man City legend builds on his work coaching in Tottenham's academy
Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has been involved in England Under-21s preparations for their forthcoming games against Italy and Germany. The iconic Ivorian is completing his coaching badges and is currently working in Tottenham’s academy. And part of Toure’s education has seen the former Premier League star travel up...
Jack Grealish Thinks Manchester City Have Changed Due To Erling Haaland
Jack Grealish got his first goal of the season on the weekend against Wolves after 55 seconds latching onto a Kevin De Bruyne cross to crush any early hopes that the home supporters had of them getting a victory against the Premier League Champions. City went onto win the game...
Bismack Biyombo Deletes Controversial Tweet In Which He Stated That The EuroBasket Final Is Between Spain And Africa
The 41st edition of the EuroBasket certainly hasn't disappointed us, as we have been treated to some thrilling action over the last two weeks or so. NBA stars Giannis Antetokounmpo, Luka Doncic, and Nikola Jokic put in some sensational performances, but none of them will be playing in the grand finale.
NBA・
Paul Pogba opens up on being threatened with a gun
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has delivered a statement on his experience at the ongoing extortion trial of his brother and accomplices. The midfielder had been suffering from extortion attempts by a gang, including his brother, Matthias, but he didn’t make it public. When the sibling went social with a...
