ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Yaya Toure is helping England Under-21s prepare to face Italy and Germany... as the Man City legend builds on his work coaching in Tottenham's academy

Manchester City legend Yaya Toure has been involved in England Under-21s preparations for their forthcoming games against Italy and Germany. The iconic Ivorian is completing his coaching badges and is currently working in Tottenham’s academy. And part of Toure’s education has seen the former Premier League star travel up...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Paul Pogba opens up on being threatened with a gun

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has delivered a statement on his experience at the ongoing extortion trial of his brother and accomplices. The midfielder had been suffering from extortion attempts by a gang, including his brother, Matthias, but he didn’t make it public. When the sibling went social with a...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy