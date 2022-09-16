Read full article on original website
Jack Grealish Thinks Manchester City Have Changed Due To Erling Haaland
Jack Grealish got his first goal of the season on the weekend against Wolves after 55 seconds latching onto a Kevin De Bruyne cross to crush any early hopes that the home supporters had of them getting a victory against the Premier League Champions. City went onto win the game...
Paul Pogba opens up on being threatened with a gun
Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has delivered a statement on his experience at the ongoing extortion trial of his brother and accomplices. The midfielder had been suffering from extortion attempts by a gang, including his brother, Matthias, but he didn’t make it public. When the sibling went social with a...
