Saturday morning, a crowd gathered at Trollslanda toy store in Abilene to hear award-winning Kansas author Mildred Schindler Janzen talk about her life and have her sign copies of her biography, Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin, One Woman’s Remarkable Escape from Nazi Germany which was written by Sherye Green with Janzen’s help. As a young child growing up in Germany during the WWII era, Janzen and her family went from one bad situation to another as they first endured Hitler’s reign and then suffered under Stalin in the aftermath of the war.

ABILENE, KS ・ 20 HOURS AGO