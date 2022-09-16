Read full article on original website
Kansas Senator Jerry Moran tours 2 Southeast Kansas farms
COLUMBUS, Kan. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran of Kansas was in the southeastern part of the Sunflower State. He toured farms in Columbus and in Scammon. Moran is currently reworking the Farm Bill. Senator Moran toured 5 e-farms in Columbus and the Atkinson Family Farm in Scammon. COPYRIGHT 2022...
Abilene Reflector-Chronicle
Award-winning Kansas author visits Abilene
Saturday morning, a crowd gathered at Trollslanda toy store in Abilene to hear award-winning Kansas author Mildred Schindler Janzen talk about her life and have her sign copies of her biography, Surviving Hitler, Evading Stalin, One Woman’s Remarkable Escape from Nazi Germany which was written by Sherye Green with Janzen’s help. As a young child growing up in Germany during the WWII era, Janzen and her family went from one bad situation to another as they first endured Hitler’s reign and then suffered under Stalin in the aftermath of the war.
Fire burns in 2 Kansas counties on Sunday
ELLSWORTH COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – A wildfire burned in two Kansas counties on Sunday. The Kansas Forest Service reported that fire staff was on the scene of a fire that started off Interstate 70 in Ellsworth County around 12:30 p.m. The fire burned into Lincoln County. There were up to 100 firefighters from Ellsworth, Russell, […]
Final Day of Kansas State Fair Sunday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The final day of the 2022 Kansas State Fair brings auto racing back to the Fairgrounds, with the Championship Dirt Track Auto Racing as the Sunday Grandstand activity. Car enthusiasts can also enjoy the Kansas State Fair Outdoor Auto Show by the Administration Building. A full...
KAKE TV
New alcohol policy at Kansas State Fair ends well
The 2022 Kansas State Fair came to a close Sunday, and one big change this year resulted in fewer alcohol-related incidents over the 10 day period. For the first time, people over 21 could walk around the entire fairgrounds with alcohol bought on site, as long as it was in a clear, plastic cup. The new policy is in response to a bill the Kansas Legislature recently passed.
kscbnews.net
Governor Kelly to Make Stops in Western Kansas
Governor Laura Kelly will continue her Prosperity on the Plains tour in Western Kansas this week to focus specifically on how the Kelly Administration can assist with needs throughout rural Kansas communities. She will participate in multiple roundtable discussions with ag and economic development industry leaders and tour locally owned businesses.
kmuw.org
Kansas voting guide: What to know about the 2022 election
Some of the national attention focused on abortion rights may be gone this time around, but the Kansas general election on Nov. 8 still holds some important choices to voters. Kansans will choose a U.S. Senator, a governor, four members of Congress with newly drawn district boundaries, a secretary of state to oversee elections and an attorney general.
hppr.org
A giant solar farm project in Kansas is pitting neighbor against neighbor
Frank Gieringer rides a flatbed trailer toward rows of apple trees loaded with Galas, Crimson Crisps and other varieties, ready for the picking. His family owns this bucolic orchard and berry farm outside Edgerton, Kansas. Just beyond its borders lie 2,000 acres of land, a potential location for the state’s first utility-scale solar farm.
COVID tests available for Kansas households
TOPEKA (KSNT) – COVID-19 tests are now available to all Kansas households. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment is making free at-home COVID-19 tests to available to Kansas communities. All Kansas households can now visit AccessCovidTests.org and enter their zip code to place an order for 5 at-home COVID-19 test kits. The health department said frequent […]
Disabled voters win; legal fights in Kansas, elsewhere
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Trudy Le Beau has voted in every major election since she turned 18 — a half-century of civic participation that has gotten increasingly difficult as her multiple sclerosis progressed. Now, with no use of her arms or legs, the Wisconsin woman relies on her husband to help her fill out and return a ballot.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Record breaking heat first, a fall turn on schedule
Summer is at full blast early this week. We already broke records Sunday afternoon and we are not finished as more are on par to break Monday and Tuesday. Highs well into the 90s and triple digits will be common. Southerly winds are pumping in from the south enabling the heat. The humidity is low but will increase as our next front approaches by mid-week.
A List of the Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurants in Kansas
Buffets are great places to try new food you may not order at a traditional sit-down restaurant or create the perfect plate of your favorite combinations. The best buffets in Kansas are serving up everything from sushi and lo mein to brunch classics and delicious pies. Be sure to bring your appetite and don't be afraid to walk back up for seconds. Keep reading to find out more about our favorite buffets in the state.
adastraradio.com
Kansas Pitches Plan Offering 9 Hours of College Courses to ‘Under-Resourced’ High School Students
TOPEKA, Kan. — Kansas Board of Education member Betty Arnold believes a program offering lower-income students nine credit hours of college courses while in high school can propel more toward two- or four-year degrees — on one condition. Arnold, who represents Wichita, Derby, Mulvane and Haysville, said the...
Another earthquake reported Sunday in northwest Kansas
The Kansas Geological Survey reported a minor earthquake in southern Phillips County on Sunday evening. The 2.4-magnitude quake was recorded just north of the Rooks County line at 7:16 p.m. There have been 18 measurable earthquakes in northwest Kansas since the beginning of August, according to KGS.
3 Kansas schools named National Blue Ribbon Schools
Three schools in Kansas, including two in the Wichita area, were named as 2022 National Blue Ribbon Schools.
WOWT
New Mexico woman found dead, husband arrested in Kansas
TOME, N.M. (AP) - Authorities say a missing New Mexico woman has been found dead and her husband has been arrested in Kansas in connection with the case. Valencia County Sheriff’s officials say 37-year-old Karla Aguilera of Tome was reported missing by family members on Sept. 6. Torrance County...
INSIGHT KANSAS: Want to solve the ‘worker shortage’? Invest in women
The Kansas State Fair kicked off with a debate between two candidates for governor. During the debate Republican Derek Schmidt was asked if Kansas is better off today than it was under former Governor Sam Brownback. Schmidt refused to answer the question. As a state are we better off? Yes....
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Isolated severe potential tonight, heating up tomorrow
A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in place for a large portion of northcentral Kansas until 12 AM. Storms will be isolated in nature this evening, very hit or miss, with not everyone seeing rain. Any storm that fires up this evening has the potential to produce strong winds, large hail, and we cannot rule out the possibility of an isolated tornado.
Electric car charging stations to be installed along these Kansas highways
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A new high-powered electric vehicle charging network is set to be installed along Kansas highways. The Kansas Department of Transportation’s Charge Up Kansas plan has been approved and will reportedly receive $39.5 million over the next five years under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula program. Initial program funding will be […]
ESU alumni and current Kansas Rep. voices concerns over staff layoffs
EMPORIA (KSNT) – After 32 faculty members of Emporia State University learned they lost their jobs, one alumni member and current Kansas Representative is voicing her concerns. Representative Stephanie Clayton attended ESU about 20 years ago, and says some of the long-term professors who were laid off this week helped shape her to be the […]
