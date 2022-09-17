18 Actors And Directors Who Had The Perfect Response After Being Attacked For Their Diverse Casting Choices
In response to the hateful backlash for the diverse casting of fantasy characters in House of the Dragon and Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power, Whoopi Goldberg made a valid point . "I want to start by saying: These are not real. There are no dragons, there are no hobbits."
"And there are critics who are saying they were too woke by adding — yes — diverse characters. Are you telling me Black people can't be fake people, too?"
Whoopi got me thinking: If you find yourself full of rage and disgust at the sight of seeing a Black mermaid or Latino fantasy character — you're racist.VH1 / Via media.giphy.com
Elves from Middle Earth, sea pirates from Essos, Disney mermaids, and superheroes from another planet can be people of color too!
Comments / 0