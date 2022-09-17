ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

17 Poke Cakes That Are So Delicious, They’re Life-Changing

By Lavanya Narayanan
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gAnEi_0hyfm8FM00

So, what's a poke cake?

True to its name, it's a cake that you poke holes in after baking. The holes are then filled with a liquid or filling — like condensed milk, pureed fruit, chocolate cream, or pudding — to infuse extra flavor into every bite. Here are our favorite ways to make one.

1. Blueberry Lemon Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xXxF1_0hyfm8FM00

Recipe : Blueberry Lemon Poke Cake

thewholesomedish.com

2. Chocolate Pretzel Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0THAhE_0hyfm8FM00

Don't bother me! I'm eating this chocolate pretzel poke cake for the rest of my life.

Recipe: Chocolate Pretzel Poke Cake

tasty.co

3. Cinnamon Carrot Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5B0R_0hyfm8FM00

Made from scratch and infused with a buttermilk glaze.

Recipe: Cinnamon Carrot Poke Cake

julieseatsandtreats.com

4. Berry Cheesecake Poke "Box" Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oMlgE_0hyfm8FM00

Recipe: Berry Cheesecake Poke "Box" Cake

tasty.co

5. Red Velvet Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZZ7qf_0hyfm8FM00

Perfect for Mother's Day, Valentine's Day, or TBH, any day that ends in Y.

Recipe: Red Velvet Poke Cake

browneyedbaker.com

6. Chocolate Peanut Butter Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21W01j_0hyfm8FM00

Recipe: Chocolate Peanut Butter Poke Cake

tasty.co

7. Tres Leches Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S4FBg_0hyfm8FM00

If a cinnamon cake soaked in three different kinds of milk and layered with pillowy whipped cream sounds like the world's greatest thing, then you're in luck.

Recipe: Tres Leches Poke Cake

buzzfeed.com

8. Cookies and Cream Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ILZDw_0hyfm8FM00

Recipe: Cookies and Cream Poke Cake

tasty.co

9. Triple Berry Almond Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BWDzn_0hyfm8FM00

Recipe: Triple Berry Almond Poke Cake

lovelylittlekitchen.com

10. Peanut Butter Banana Poke Cake

Recipe: Peanut Butter Banana Poke Cake

tasty.co

11. Cannoli Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RnMHn_0hyfm8FM00

Recipe: Cannoli Poke Cake

cakescottage.com

12. Cinnamon Roll Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zHbXi_0hyfm8FM00

This cinnamon roll poke cake is so delicious, it's going to make you smile. Plus, it's super easy to make. Score!

Recipe: Cinnamon Roll Poke Cake

tasty.co

13. Chocolate Turtle Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ofZKr_0hyfm8FM00

Recipe: Chocolate Turtle Poke Cake

tasty.co

14. Tiramisu Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1unU78_0hyfm8FM00

The secret ingredient? Kahlua.

Recipe: Tiramisu Poke Cake

thedomesticrebel.com

15. Guinness Chocolate Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XRztm_0hyfm8FM00

Cheers! 🍺

Recipe: Guinness Chocolate Poke Cake

lifeloveandsugar.com

16. Strawberry Vanilla Poke Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45ITtY_0hyfm8FM00

Recipe: Strawberry Vanilla Poke Cake

mommymoment.ca

17. Worms and Dirt Poke Box Cake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YHxbt_0hyfm8FM00

Get down and dirty with this "worms and dirt" poke cake.

Recipe: Worms and Dirt Poke Box Cake

tasty.co

This article contains content previously curated by Tania Safi, Nick Guillory, Bry Duca, Hannah Williams, Alison Roman, Merle O'Neal, Matthew Francis Johnson, and Melissa Jameson. It was compiled by Lavanya Narayanan.

IN THIS ARTICLE
