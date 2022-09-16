ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

BC Heights

BC Hires the Largest, Most Diverse Group of Faculty in Recent Years

After a hiring lull during the COVID-19 pandemic, Boston College recruited 63 new faculty members this year—one of the largest faculty cohorts in recent years and the most diverse group of hires BC has ever seen, according to Vice Provost for Faculties Billy Soo. “Because of COVID, we deliberately...
BOSTON, MA
lancerspiritonline.com

All Londonderry schools are now implementing ALICE training

Following school safety concerns across the country, all Londonderry schools that are part of the Londonderry School District are now proceeding with ALICE training for their staff and students. “Over the past few decades, unfortunately, school shootings have become too common,” LHS Resource Officer Michael Tufo said. “Too many people...
LONDONDERRY, NH
manchesterinklink.com

The NH surgeon who had the worst record for malpractice death settlements in the nation

MANCHESTER, NH – A prominent cardiac surgeon in New Hampshire has been connected to a string of deaths and injuries over the past two decades. An investigation published by the Boston Globe’s Spotlight team last week on Dr. Yvon Baribeau revealed the surgeon had 21 malpractice settlements regarding patient deaths and injuries over his 25 years at Catholic Medical Center in Manchester. That’s the worst record in the nation in the past two decades. Yet data posted publicly by the New Hampshire Board of Medicine never reflected that.
MANCHESTER, NH
City
Nashua, NH
Nashua, NH
Education
WCVB

Breakthrough for Vitiligo

NEEDHAM, Mass. — It's a skin condition that's hard to ignore, but now there’s a potential breakthrough for vitiligo-- a disease that takes a physical AND emotional toll. NewsCenter Five Medical Reporter Jessica Brown with the trial underway in Boston, andValarie Molyneau, President & Founder of VITFriends shares her personal journey after being diagnosed with vitiligo.
BOSTON, MA
daystech.org

Angell at Essex Tech to reopen Monday | News

DANVERS — A veterinary clinic at Essex North Shore Agricultural & Technical School will begin taking sufferers once more subsequent week after being closed for the summer time. Angell at Essex opened in December 2019 in partnership with the Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. The...
DANVERS, MA
#Rivier University#Educational Institution#Innovation#Independent Living#Linus College#Rivier#Health Professions
WCVB

Some refugees arriving in Boston stay in hospital up to a week

BOSTON — The new Mattapan apartment, albeit one shared with other families, for Marie and her daughter marks the end of a years-long journey that took her from Haiti to Chile, then mostly on foot to the U.S.-Mexico border, all to flee the violence and poverty in Haiti. Arriving...
BOSTON, MA
msonewsports.com

Monday, September 19th – Fatal Accident Victim in Rockport Identified – Lynn MBTA Station Closing for Repairs – Afternoon Updates Added

Weather – Cloudy skies with a few showers this afternoon…high in the mid-60s. Danvers Historical Society – Special Monday night Speaker Series with #author Katherine Anderson on the #Danvers State Hospital. Learn the true history of this facility and its impact on modern #mentalhealth care. Sept. 19 at 7pm in Tapley Hall. #Free, but donations welcome!
LYNN, MA
homenewshere.com

Irish eyes will be smiling at the Lowell Irish Festival

While most areas in New England begin to show signs of the bright colors of red, orange and yellow that the fall season has to offer, here in the Lowell area, things are looking greener than usual. The local “emerald” conditions can only mean one thing. It is once again...
LOWELL, MA
homenewshere.com

Public hearing for earth removal at 203 Lowell St.

WILMINGTON — Select Board members, town employees, and residents expressed environmental and truck route concerns during the public hearing for a request to remove earth at 203 Lowell St, during the Select Board meeting this past Monday night. The Civil Project Manager for Procopio Companies, Matt Kiegel, described how...
WILMINGTON, MA
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
nbcboston.com

Haverhill Car Dealer Sued by AG Over Alleged Pricing Discrimination

A complaint has been filed by the state attorney general's office against a car dealer in Haverhill, Massachusetts, claiming that it charged Black and Hispanic customers hundreds more dollars for add-ons than it did for "similarly situated" white customers. Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey announced Monday in a news release...
HAVERHILL, MA
WMUR.com

14 escape from burning building in Nashua

NASHUA, N.H. — A fire in Nashua Monday left 14 people without a home, but no injuries were reported. Six adults and eight children had to rush away from the flames just after 7:30 a.m. Monday. Kevin De Aquino lives in the home next door and was getting ready...
NASHUA, NH
homenewshere.com

Wilmington has 40B dilemma

Very rarely will residents support a 40B project in their neighborhood (unless the development team works closely with them to make sure the project fits with the neighborhood in style and size). Typically, when residents hear about a proposed 40B project they petition the town’s governing body (Select Board or City Council) to submit a letter to MassHousing detailing why the project doesn’t make sense and should, therefore, be shut down (or at the very least modified).
WILMINGTON, MA

