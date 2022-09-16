SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2022-- Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, today announced that it has completed vibration testing of its Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle scheduled to launch on the SpaceX Transporter-6 mission in December 2022. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220919005840/en/ The Momentus team supports vibration testing of the Vigoride Orbital Service Vehicle. (Photo: Momentus)

AEROSPACE & DEFENSE ・ 12 MINUTES AGO