Swimming Cougar Gets Whacked With A Paddle Trying To Come Towards Fisherman’s Boat
Sometimes what goes on out there just doesn’t make sense. But, that’s part of why we all go out there.. to see something crazy happen, something unexplainable. Cougars are a vicious animal. An elusive predator that roams our lands. They’re known for their incredible stalking abilities, often with their prey, including the occasional human, not knowing they’re after them until the job is nearly done.
Florida Fisherman Throws Hand Line To Massive Fish, Gets Pulled In The Water & Smacked In The Head
Welp, this one just doesn’t seem smart out of the gate. The hand line is a fun way to fish sometimes… not for big fish though. It lowers your chances and it’s just difficult. I mean, I don’t want a massive fish yanking on a line I just wrapped around my wrist.
Kayak Fisherman Is Dragged 15 Miles By A Monster 500-Pound Marlin
I mean 15-miles, that’s a long way to get pulled by a fish. But a man would like to think that if the fish is pulling you that far, it’s one helluva fish. A fish far larger than the boat your on, in water that’s plenty deep and rough… this isn’t exactly my idea of a relaxing day of fishing, but an exhilarating one nonetheless.
Two & A Half Hour Fishing Battle Leads To 500-Pound North Carolina State Record Swordfish
Talk about a rewarding battle. According to Sport Fishing, 33-year-old Brandon Carney and his crew on his boat the “Willow-B” began their fishing trip off the shore of Beaufort Inlet, North Carolina on August 21st. Carney, and his crew of Stephen Beaman, Joshua Meekins, Justin Meekins, Shelly Carney,...
The Best Saltwater Fly Rods of 2022
As we polled into the back of a creek not much wider than the skiff, our guide said you’re only going to get one shot at these fish. We turned a bend and there they were just 50 feet away, tails out of the water and pushing a wake as they fed. In an open field, an accurate 50-foot cast is pretty easy. But it becomes incredibly challenging when you add in wind, adrenaline, being surrounded by back cast snagging tall grass, and line cutting oyster beds lining the creek. That’s saltwater fly fishing.
