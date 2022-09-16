ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

NASCAR Cup Series playoffs: Chase Briscoe, Denny Hamlin start ahead playoff of competitors at Bristol

By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to its “Last Great Colosseum” in northeast Tennessee to trim its playoff field from 16 to 12 this weekend. Bristol Motor Speedway with its tight quarters and high banks is one of the most unique tracks on the circuit and always produces on-track drama. NASCAR brass know exactly what they’re doing, placing Bristol as a playoff cut-down race.

Christopher Bell enters the weekend atop the playoff column with 2,108 points, followed by William Byron (2,098), Denny Hamlin (2,097) and Joey Logano (2,090). Here is everything you need to know for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race.

NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race starting grid

Aric Almirola (10), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Chase Briscoe (14), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Alex Bowman (48), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Denny Hamlin (11), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Kyle Larson (5), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Ryan Blaney (12), Team Penske Ford

Kevin Harvick (4), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Christopher Bell (20), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Austin Cindric (2), Team Penske Ford

Brad Keselowski (6), Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Cole Custer (41), Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Ross Chastain (1), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

AJ Allmendinger (16), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Bubba Wallace (23), 23XI Racing Toyota

Joey Logano (22), Team Penske Ford

William Byron (24), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Tyler Reddick (8), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Michael McDowell (34), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Justin Haley (31), Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

Chris Buescher (17), Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Kyle Busch (18), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Martin Truex Jr. (19), Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Chase Elliott (9), Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Erik Jones (43), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Ty Gibbs (45), 23XI Racing Chevrolet

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (47), JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

Harrison Burton (21), Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Austin Dillon (3), Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Daniel Suarez (99), Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Todd Gilliland (38), Front Row Motorsports Ford

Corey Lajoie (7), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Cody Ware (51), Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

BJ McLeod (78), Live Fast Motorsports Ford

Ty Dillon (42), Petty GMS Motorsports Chevrolet

Landon Cassill (77), Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

J.J. Yeley (15), Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

NASCAR Cup Series weekend schedule and how to watch

Fans in the United States can watch the race on the USA network, the USA mobile app or the NBC Sports app (cable or satellite subscription required). Radio coverage is available on the Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM.

(All times ET)

Friday, Sept. 16

Qualifying: 5:20 -6:30 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)

Saturday, Sept. 17

Bass Pro Shops Night Race: 7:30 - 11 p.m. ET (USA, MRN, SiriusXM)

Top drivers and best bets for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

According to BetMGM four playoff drivers – Hamlin, Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch – enter the weekend with the best moneline at +700. Following them are fellow playoff competitors Bell and Kevin Harvick (+900 apiece).

Yahoo Sports' Nick Bromberg reports that nearly half of the money has been bet on Busch or Joe Gibbs Racing teammate Martin Truex Jr. (+1600), who just narrowly missed out on the playoff chase by a handful of points. Bromberg suggests good mid-tier value can be found in Byron, who sports the same moneyline as Truex Jr. and suggests staying away from playoff driver Ross Chastain (+1400) as there is a good chance payback is coming.

Weather forecast for the Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Warm and clear. The "Thunder Valley" moniker is well-earned by the track not only because of its roaring action but also because thunderstorms are common in the area and have wreaked havoc on many a race weekend there, but doesn't appear to be a concern this time around.

