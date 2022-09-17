ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Biden calls South Africa a vital voice despite Russia stance

By MOGOMOTSI MAGOME and AAMER MADHANI
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35ryAg_0hyfhvnJ00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden praised South Africa as a vital voice on the global stage as he hosted President Cyril Ramaphosa on Friday at the White House for talks that touched on the two nations' differences on Russia's war in Ukraine and more.

In a brief appearance before the media at the start of their meeting, Biden made no direct mention that Ramaphosa is among African leaders who have maintained a neutral stance in the aftermath of Russia's invasion of Ukraine. South Africa abstained from a United Nations vote condemning Russia's actions and calling for a mediated settlement.

But the president seemed to offer a subtle recognition that the two countries have their differences.

“We really need to make sure we fully understand one another,” said Biden, who heaped praise on Ramaphosa for his country's leadership on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, the impact of climate change and other issues.

Following the meeting, Ramaphosa told reporters that South Africa's position on the conflict is “respected” and that both he and Biden agreed they "would like this conflict to come to an end as soon as possible.”

Ahead of the meeting, South Africa's international relations minister, Naledi Pandor, said finding an endgame to the Ukraine war will be South Africa's focus when it participates in the annual meeting of the U.N. General Assembly next week.

“We would want a process of diplomacy to be initiated between the two parties and we believe the U.N. must lead, the U.N secretary-general in particular,” Pandor said.

The White House meeting came on the heels of Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit to South Africa last month, in which he said the Biden administration sees Africa's 54 nations as "equal partners" in tackling global problems.

But the administration has been disappointed that South Africa and much of the continent have declined to follow the U.S. in condemning the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

During the Blinken visit, Pandor accused the U.S. and other Western powers of focusing on the Ukraine conflict to the detriment of crises around the globe.

“We should be equally concerned at what is happening to the people of Palestine, as we are with what is happening to the people of Ukraine,” she said.

The Biden administration, meanwhile, has sought to underscore that Russia’s blockade of Ukraine’s Black Sea ports has led to scarcities in grain, cooking oil and fertilizer — resulting in disproportionate impact on Africans. The White House said in a statement following the meeting that the leaders discussed the “negative consequences” the war has had on food security in Africa.

South Africa’s neutral position is largely because of the support the Soviet Union gave during the Cold War era to Ramaphosa’s African National Congress in its fight to end apartheid, South Africa’s regime of repression against the Black majority that ended in 1994. South Africa is seen as a leader of the several African countries that will not side against Russia.

Despite the differences on the war in Ukraine, the Biden administration recognizes the importance of strengthening relations in Africa as China has spent decades entrenching itself in the continent's natural resources markets. Improving relations with South Africa — one of the continent's biggest economies — is central to the U.S. effort.

John Stremlau, an international relations expert at the University of the Witwatersrand, said the talks underscore that the U.S. sees South Africa as having the “potential to lead Africa in a constructive way” on trade and other issues.

Earlier on Friday, Ramaphosa met with Vice President Kamala Harris for wide-ranging talks. The vice president's office said in a statement that Harris and Ramaphosa discussed global health security, space cooperation, climate change, women's empowerment and other matters, as they met over breakfast at the vice president's residence.

In a brief exchange with reporters before his meeting with Harris, Ramaphosa said he would like to see the relationship between the two countries strengthened.

South Africa's ambitious efforts to transition from coal to cleaner energy were also discussed during the leaders' talks. The U.S., Britain, France and Germany announced a plan last year to provid e $8.5 billion in loans and grants over five years to help South Africa phase out coal.

___

Magome reported from Johannesburg.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
960 The Ref

UN chief warns global leaders: The world is in 'great peril'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — Warning that the world is in “great peril,” the head of the United Nations says leaders meeting in person for the first time in three years must tackle conflicts and climate catastrophes, increasing poverty and inequality — and address divisions among major powers that have gotten worse since Russia invaded Ukraine.
JOE BIDEN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

Trump hoarded gossip on world leaders he didn’t like including Trudeau, Merkel and Macron, report says

Donald Trump relished collecting personal details about fellow world leaders during his time as president, according to a new report. Insiders tell the New York Times that during intelligence briefings, the otherwise-bored commander-in-chief would perk up when security agencies relayed the innermost details they had gleaned about the lives of Canada’s Justin Trudeau, France’s Emmanuel Macron and Germany’s then-chancellor Angela Merkel.“But the details of broader national security policies bored him,” reporters wrote, citing officials who had been present at the time of intelligence briefings.The Times report about the ex-president’s fascination with classified materials on his allies and foes arrives...
POTUS
Fox News

New Philippines president fighting back against China's incursions

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. has stepped up efforts to push back against Chinese incursions, lodging 52 protests against Beijing over disputes in the South China Sea. The diplomatic protests have been filed over what the Philippines called China's "illegal presence" in the South China Sea, where China has conducted...
POLITICS
The Independent

Liz Truss flying to New York for meetings with Biden and Macron

Liz Truss will meet Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron in New York against the backdrop of Brexit tensions and questions over whether she regards the French leader a “friend or foe”.In her first foreign trip as Prime Minister, Ms Truss was flying overnight to the States for the annual United Nations General Assembly (Unga).The visit will contain a series of meetings, including with the EU’s Ursula von der Leyen, and a speech to world leaders. It comes as political action resumes after the period of national mourning for the Queen.Ms Truss hopes the focus will be largely on energy security...
POTUS
The Independent

Biden: US would defend Taiwan against Chinese invasion

President Joe Biden says U.S. forces would defend Taiwan if China tries to invade the self-ruled island claimed by Beijing as part of its territory, adding to displays of official American support for the island democracy.Asked during an interview broadcast Sunday on CBS News's “60 Minutes” program whether “U.S. forces, U.S. men and women, would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion,” Biden said, “Yes.”CBS News reported the White House said after the interview that U.S. policy hasn't changed. That policy says Washington wants to see Taiwan's status resolved peacefully but doesn't say whether U.S. forces might...
FOREIGN POLICY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kamala Harris
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Cyril Ramaphosa
The Independent

Liz Truss news – live: Biden to confront PM over Northern Ireland protocol plans

Joe Biden is set to confront Liz Truss over her plans to tear up the Northern Ireland protocol at their meeting in New York today.The White House said the US president will tell the prime minister to ensure there is “no threat” to the Irish peace process from the flashpoint legislation to rewrite the Brexit agreement.Mr Biden earlier signalled a rift with Ms Truss in a different field, hitting out at “trickle-down economics” as the prime minister prepares to announce a wave of tax-cutting policies in line with the theory disdained by the president.In an interview ahead of the...
POLITICS
The Independent

Biden to tell Truss in ‘some detail’ that the UK must negotiate with EU on NI

Joe Biden will tell Liz Truss she must work with the EU to find a negotiated outcome to solve post-Brexit tensions over the Northern Ireland Protocol, the White House has said.The US president and the Prime Minister will hold a delayed meeting in New York on Wednesday, as Ms Truss attends a United Nations summit.She declined to discuss the protocol with France’s Emmanuel Macron a day earlier, and No 10 did not say if she will raise it with European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.But US national security adviser Jake Sullivan made it clear will discuss it “in some...
POLITICS
nationalinterest.org

Biden Must Build a New Status Quo on Taiwan

Given the immense stakes of entering these uncharted waters, it may make sense to explore what kind of new understanding might be reached between Washington, Beijing, and Taipei. This time, President Joe Biden left no doubt: U.S. troops will defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion, Biden declared...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Russia#Cold War#Foreign Policy#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Ne White House#Ukraine War Politics#The White House#African#United Nations#The U N General Assembly
The Independent

Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron among world leaders at Queen’s funeral

Crowned heads and prime ministers, emperors and presidents from around the world gathered for the Queen’s state funeral, in one of the biggest diplomatic gatherings hosted in the UK in decades.US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and their controversial Brazilian counterpart Jair Bolsonaro were among the leaders present at the service in London’s historic Westminster Abbey.Face-to-face mingling continued afterwards at a reception for visiting world leaders at nearby Church House, hosted by Foreign Secretary James Cleverly.Not everyone made it, with Mr Biden heading from the Abbey straight to the airport and other leaders already on their way...
WORLD
960 The Ref

Biden: Russia's Ukraine abuses 'make your blood run cold'

UNITED NATIONS — (AP) — President Joe Biden declared at the United Nations on Wednesday that Russia has “shamelessly violated the core tenets” of the international body with its war in Ukraine as he summoned nations around the globe to stand firm in backing the Ukrainian resistance.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
World
Country
China
Country
France
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
International Relations
US News and World Report

Ukraine to Dominate as World Leaders Gather at United Nations

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine and a global food crisis aggravated by the war will be the focus of world leaders when they convene at the United Nations in New York this week, a gathering that is unlikely to yield any progress toward ending the conflict. "It...
WORLD
The Independent

Biden state visit to UK ‘being considered for 2023’

British diplomats are eyeing a first state visit for US president Joe Biden linked to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next year.The King would host Mr Biden around the time of a possible European trip for celebrations of the 1998 peace deal that helped end 30 years of violence in Northern Ireland.Mr Biden, vocally proud of his roots in Ireland and the US’s role in brokering the agreement, would likely be keen to visit the island of Ireland to mark the anniversary.Diplomatic sources said it would be an ideal moment to invite Mr Biden for a state...
POLITICS
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
10K+
Followers
80K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy