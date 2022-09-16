Read full article on original website
Japanese Herbal Medicine Found To Protect Against Inflammatory Bowel Disease
A new study explains how daikenchuto, an herbal medicine containing ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, protects the gut against inflammatory bowel disease. The benefits of a traditional herbal medicine on colitis, one of two disorders that compose inflammatory bowel disease, are reported by Zhengzheng Shi and colleagues at the RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences (IMS) in Japan (IBD). The research, which was published in the journal Frontiers in Immunology, demonstrates that daikenchuto (DKT), a herbal remedy made up of ginger, pepper, ginseng, and maltose, reduced the severity of colitis in lab mice by preserving important gut bacteria and by raising the number of immune cells that combat inflammation in the colon.
David S. Hong, MD, on the SURPASS Clinical Trial and TCR T-cell Therapy in Solid Tumors
Hong presented data from the SURPASS clinical trial at the 2022 European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress. “I’m excited about cellular therapy in general in solid tumors... I am really optimistic because I do think that, like in hematologic malignancies, such as lymphoma, it's just a matter of time before we kind of tweaked the technology to have higher efficacy and longer efficacy in these patients who after standard chemo really have no other options.”
What Does an Aortic Stenosis Murmur Sound Like?
The aortic valve allows blood to leave the heart and travel through the aorta, which is the largest artery in the body. Aortic stenosis is when this heart valve narrows and doesn’t open fully. The sound of blood moving through the narrowed valve is called aortic stenosis murmur. A...
New tech innovations offer solutions for dangerous falls by older adults
Many Baby Boomers are enjoying longer lives through healthier lifestyle choices and better treatments for age-related diseases like Alzheimer’s and heart disease, but falling is a far-too-common but potentially life-threatening experience for adults over 65. According to the CDC, one in three people over 65 will fall—leading to more than 800,000 hospitalizations for head and hip injuries and nearly 3 million emergency department visits each year in the U.S.
