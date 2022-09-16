ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
therealdeal.com

WorkSuites flexes in Houston

Plano-based coworking company WorkSuites continues its expansion in Houston, leasing a fifth location in the Bayou City. The new digs in the Greenway/Upper Kirby area bring the company’s total Houston portfolio up to 123,697 square feet, according to the Houston Chronicle. Its other Houston-area locations are in the Galleria, Sugar Land, The Woodlands and Downtown.
therealdeal.com

Dragging utility delays leave Houston home solar panels useless

Texas officials aren’t handing out medals for those heeding the call for expanding renewable energy sources, but some Houston homeowners are ending up with extra metal. The delay to secure a CenterPoint for household solar panels has ballooned to five or six months, the Houston Chronicle reported. The Public Utility Commission of Texas hasn’t established a timeline to process permits for the panels, leaving solar companies, trade groups and homeowners frustrated.
