Durango, CO

Daily Mail

Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains

An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
durangogov.org

Durango-La Plata County Airport Runway Repaving Complete

Durango La-Plata County Airport (DRO) has completed its runway repaving on schedule, re-opening to aircraft traffic at 11:59 pm on Friday, September 16, 2022, following a 10-day closure period. "We are extremely pleased to have completed this momentous project on schedule,” said Aviation Director Tony Vicari. “This was a major...
backcountryhunters.org

Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Rewards OHV Enforcement in Hesperus, CO

HESPERUS, CO — Backcountry Hunters & Anglers recently issued a reward to a citizen who reported illegal OHV use on Colorado’s public lands. Law enforcement officers from the U.S. Forest Service were able to issue citations to the offending parties based on information provided by the citizen. On...
The Denver Gazette

Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado

Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
KRQE News 13

Aztec High School football coach faces charges

AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School’s Head Football Coach Henry Strauss is accused of getting physical with a female student. Court records say he verbally and physically assaulted a female student, The altercation occurred on September 2 during Strauss’ P.E. class. Court records show Strauss, also known as Coach Hank, confronted two students after lunch. […]
