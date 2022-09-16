Read full article on original website
Related
This Colorado Town Named One Of America’s Best For Fall Colors
Fall is such a great season. As we get some relief from the heat and the craziness of summer, fall brings us not only those crisp days and evenings perfect for hoodies and a warm cup of your favorite beverage, but also Halloween and then the excitement of Thanksgiving and Christmas,
CBS News
Jeep recovered after tumble off cliff that killed tour driver, 2 Arizona women
A 2022 Jeep Gladiator was lifted by a heavy duty tow truck from the canyon floor back to Camp Bird Road on Tuesday afternoon, the day after it slid from the road in an accident that killed its local driver and two women from Arizona who were on a commercial tour.
3 killed in Colorado off-roading tour after car falls over 100 feet off a cliff
Three people were killed during an off-roading tour when their car drifted off the edge of the road and fell over 100 feet off a cliff on Monday, according to Colorado State Patrol. Diana Robles, 28, Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, and their 72-year-old tour driver, Don Fehd, were traveling north on...
Nurse, 28, and her aunt, 60, are killed with their driver after their jeep plunged hundreds of feet over a cliff edge seconds after she posted a final picture of 'thrilling' route during off-road tour of Colorado's San Juan Mountains
An aunt and niece were killed along with their tour driver when their jeep fell off the side of a cliff on a notoriously challenging trail in Colorado's San Juan Mountains on Monday. Tourists Diana Robles, 28 and Ofelia Figueroa-Perez, 60, from Yuma, Arizona, and hired driver Don Fehd, 72,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
durangogov.org
Durango-La Plata County Airport Runway Repaving Complete
Durango La-Plata County Airport (DRO) has completed its runway repaving on schedule, re-opening to aircraft traffic at 11:59 pm on Friday, September 16, 2022, following a 10-day closure period. "We are extremely pleased to have completed this momentous project on schedule,” said Aviation Director Tony Vicari. “This was a major...
ksut.org
Meet an original resident of Purple Cliffs, the homeless encampment near Durango that's set to close
Tim Sargent is an advocate and voice for people who live outside. He comes to his activism through experience. Sargent has made many improvements to the Purple Cliffs homeless encampment south of Durango. They include a community kitchen, a library, a charging station, and sturdy stairs built into the hillside to keep people safe when it snows and rains.
backcountryhunters.org
Backcountry Hunters & Anglers Rewards OHV Enforcement in Hesperus, CO
HESPERUS, CO — Backcountry Hunters & Anglers recently issued a reward to a citizen who reported illegal OHV use on Colorado’s public lands. Law enforcement officers from the U.S. Forest Service were able to issue citations to the offending parties based on information provided by the citizen. On...
Three killed after Jeep falls several hundred feet off cliff in Colorado
Three people have died following a crash that took place on a mountain road in the area of Ouray, Colorado on Monday. According to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Joshua Lewis, the crash occurred on Monday between 11 a.m. and 12 p.m. on Ouray County Road 361, roughly at mile post 3. This is an unpaved road flanked, at times, by a steep drop that is often used to access Yankee Boy Basin and several other recreation areas. It is often referred to as Camp Bird Road.
RELATED PEOPLE
Aztec High School football coach faces charges
AZTEC, N.M. (KRQE) – Aztec High School’s Head Football Coach Henry Strauss is accused of getting physical with a female student. Court records say he verbally and physically assaulted a female student, The altercation occurred on September 2 during Strauss’ P.E. class. Court records show Strauss, also known as Coach Hank, confronted two students after lunch. […]
Comments / 0