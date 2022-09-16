Five things for Badger fans to know about New Mexico State football
Wisconsin will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when the New Mexico State Aggies travel to Madison.
The Badgers host an Aggies team that enters in at 0-3 on the year, with losses to Nevada, Minnesota, and UTEP. Wisconsin is coming off of an upset home loss to Washington State last week.
It’s been a struggle for New Mexico State early in the year, and tomorrow afternoon they face their second Big Ten opponent in four weeks.
Who have the Aggies been so far this season and how do they matchup with Wisconsin? Here are five things to know about New Mexico State football in 2022:
The Aggies haven't found an answer at quarterback
New Mexico State has yet to find a consistent answer at quarterback. Two new additions in Diego Pavia and Gavin Frakes are battling it out, but neither has a stronghold on the job. So far combined, the Aggies have thrown six interceptions compared to just one touchdown pass.
New Mexico State has already played a Big Ten opponent
This is the second Big Ten West opponent for the Aggies this season, as they paid a visit to Minnesota two weeks ago. The Gophers rolled to a 38-0 win.
Jerry Kill is in his first year in charge
Jerry Kill is in his first year in charge of the Aggies program, and served as the Minnesota head coach from 2011-15.
The Aggies have started slow in each of their three games
In two competitive games the Aggies have played (against Nevada and UTEP), New Mexico State has started slow before coming on in the second half. The Aggies have been outscored 34-2 in the first half of those two matchups. In the second half, New Mexico State has outscored those opponents 23-9.
