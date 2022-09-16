Five things for Badger fans to know about New Mexico State football

Wisconsin will be looking to bounce back on Saturday when the New Mexico State Aggies travel to Madison.

The Badgers host an Aggies team that enters in at 0-3 on the year, with losses to Nevada, Minnesota, and UTEP. Wisconsin is coming off of an upset home loss to Washington State last week.

It’s been a struggle for New Mexico State early in the year, and tomorrow afternoon they face their second Big Ten opponent in four weeks.

Who have the Aggies been so far this season and how do they matchup with Wisconsin? Here are five things to know about New Mexico State football in 2022:

The Aggies haven't found an answer at quarterback

Sep 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Mexico State Aggies quarterback Diego Pavia (10) looks down field against the Minnesota Golden Gophers during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

New Mexico State has yet to find a consistent answer at quarterback. Two new additions in Diego Pavia and Gavin Frakes are battling it out, but neither has a stronghold on the job. So far combined, the Aggies have thrown six interceptions compared to just one touchdown pass.

New Mexico State has already played a Big Ten opponent

Sep 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Mohamed Ibrahim (24) breaks a tackle from New Mexico State Aggies linebacker Chris Ojoh (3) during the first quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

This is the second Big Ten West opponent for the Aggies this season, as they paid a visit to Minnesota two weeks ago. The Gophers rolled to a 38-0 win.

Jerry Kill is in his first year in charge

Sep 1, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New Mexico State Aggies head coach Jerry Kill calls a play during the first quarter against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Jerry Kill is in his first year in charge of the Aggies program, and served as the Minnesota head coach from 2011-15.

The Aggies have started slow in each of their three games

Nevada running back Toa Taua runs the ball during the New Mexico State University game on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at the Aggie Memorial Stadium.

In two competitive games the Aggies have played (against Nevada and UTEP), New Mexico State has started slow before coming on in the second half. The Aggies have been outscored 34-2 in the first half of those two matchups. In the second half, New Mexico State has outscored those opponents 23-9.

CBS Sports' Tom Fornelli had NMSU in his "Bottom 25:"