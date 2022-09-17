ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, TX

How it works: Taylor County debuts new voting system ahead of Uniform Elections

By Karley Cross
 4 days ago

TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – Voting in Taylor County this November is going to look a little different with a new system called Verity Duo.

Verity Duo is being used to leave a paper trail after you use the voting machine. It was approved through Senate Bill 598 in July 2019.

The Taylor County Elections Office took Big Country Homepage through the process:

This new system is not necessarily a receipt of your vote, though. It cannot be taken home, it must be recorded and stored for your vote to count.

New voting machines, what you need to know before casting your ballot

The public is invited to an open house to learn firsthand how the system works.

The open house will be hosted at the Taylor County Elections Office – located at 400 Oak Street, Suite 101A in Abilene. This is a come-and-go open house from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, September 20.

Uniform Elections will be held Monday, November 8. BigCountryHomepage.com will release a list of voting locations in the area at a later date.

