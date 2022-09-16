Read full article on original website
Brownsville to host internship conference for students
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownville, in collaboration with others, will host Rally in the Valley to connect industry partners with high school, college and university students for internship opportunities. The event will be held Wednesday at the Brownsville Event Center. All students from high school and on are encouraged to participate. Employers interested […]
Brownsville Animal Defense hosts ‘Dine and Donate’ at Texas Roadhouse today
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Defense will be at the Texas Roadhouse today for its “Dine and Donate” event. The charity will be at the Texas Roadhouse from 3 to 7 p.m. today at with adoptable doggies. To participate, customers must present the event’s flyer to their waiter. Those who present the flyer […]
Traditional sweets: Brownsville bakery builds bonds with border community
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Having coffee and sweet bread — un cafecito con pan dulce in the morning — is a staple in the Hispanic culture, and that’s why the Rio Grande Valley of South Texas is home to countless bakeries or panaderias. At De Ayala...
Mission to host utility assistance one-stop shop
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is hosting a mortgage, rental, and utility assistance one-stop shop for Mission residents. According to the Facebook post by the City of Mission, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept, 21, at the Center for Education and Economic Development, located at […]
Ramirez: I encourage other companies to follow Cosmic Shielding’s lead and apply for Launch BTX grants
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Helen Ramirez, interim city manager of Brownsville, is encouraging more companies to apply for the type of funding Cosmic Shielding Corporation received to research in and relocate to Brownsville. In collaboration with the City of Brownsville, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) announced a $150,000 Performance...
Video: Sihver, Mendez, and Tarawneh discuss research, manufacturing in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Here are three video interviews about a big research project that could lead to a new manufacturing line in Brownsville, Texas. In collaboration with the City of Brownsville, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) announced a $150,000 Performance Grant for the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley.
Weslaco PD: Student displayed weapon during walk to school
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Weslaco Police were notified of a terroristic threat at Beatriz Garza Middle School. According to the department’s social post, at about 8:30 am, Weslaco Police School Resource officers were notified of the threat. Police said the report said that a student had displayed a weapon during their morning walk […]
Hispanic Heritage Month: Harlingen shop inspired by Hispanic culture provides unique items
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hispanic culture inspires many through music, art, and food but for one business owner, all those elements have successfully inspired her business. “My grandmother passed away in 2015 and gave me art supplies. I remember, let me sculpt my favorite pan dulce,” said the owner of Me Vale Creations, Sarah Soria. Soria’s favorite pan […]
Baseball Promotes Martinez & Kilgo, Welcomes Back Jackson
RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball head coach Derek Matlock announced on Monday the promotions of Robert Martinez to top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator and Kyle Kilgo to full time assistant coach. Additionally, Matlock announced the return of Ryan Jackson, who pitched for the Vaqueros from 2015-19, as the new volunteer assistant.
Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.
Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
Rio Grande City commission places city secretary on administrative leave
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande City commission unanimously voted to place city secretary Melissa Garza on administrative leave without pay during a special meeting held earlier today. The decision comes after a Facebook post from the city on Friday, which publicized the agenda for the special meeting. The agenda stated the […]
Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz
McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
Cheerleader challenge: La Feria High Scool
HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) —The La Feria High School cheer team showed its school spirit by cheering in front of the Charlie Clark’s Nissan dealership in Harlingen. The cheer team was joined by members of the drumline, dance team and mascots as they showcased their school spirit by demonstrating one of their school cheers.
Edinburg FD: Road closed due to car fire
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department has temporarily closed a roadway due to a car fire. According to the Facebook post by Edinburg Fire Department, the car fire occurred by Monte Cristo and Mon Mack and both roads will be temporarily closed. No injuries were reported, according to the post. As stated in […]
Dolores Huerta and Beto to hold event in Brownsville
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta will be in Brownsville Saturday as part of the Juntos Se Puede tour. The event will include live music by Las Cafeteras, free food and screen printing by Cruz Ortiz. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1010 […]
AT&T Announces Fiber Internet Expansion in McAllen, Texas
(TNS) — More than a thousand homes and businesses here will soon be able to connect to the internet at the lightning-fast speeds afforded by fiber optic cables. That was the news that was announced at an AT&T store on the corner of 10th Street and Trenton Road on Thursday which officials tout as an opportunity to bridge the gaps in online connectivity.
Volleyball Drops Non-Conference Finale
EL PASO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team closed out non-conference play with a 0-3 (16-25, 22-25, 24-26) loss to the UTEP Miners on Monday at Memorial Gym. Junior Luisa Silva Dos Santos led the Vaqueros (11-4) with seven kills on an error-free...
This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas
SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
Juvenile detained after police respond to terroristic threat at Weslaco ISD middle school
A juvenile was detained Monday after police responded to a terroristic threat call at a middle school, according to the Weslaco Police Department. At approximately 8:30 a.m., Weslaco police school resource officers were notified about a terroristic threat at Beatriz Garza Middle School. According to police, the reporting person informed...
HPD: Person found dead in vehicle
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found in a vehicle. According to Harlingen PD, a body was found on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. The cause of death is unknown. The deceased has not been identified Harlingen PD has closed off Lozano St. to […]
