Edinburg, TX

ValleyCentral

Brownsville to host internship conference for students

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The city of Brownville, in collaboration with others, will host Rally in the Valley to connect industry partners with high school, college and university students for internship opportunities. The event will be held Wednesday at the Brownsville Event Center. All students from high school and on are encouraged to participate. Employers interested […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Mission to host utility assistance one-stop shop

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The City of Mission is hosting a mortgage, rental, and utility assistance one-stop shop for Mission residents. According to the Facebook post by the City of Mission, the event will take place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sept, 21, at the Center for Education and Economic Development, located at […]
MISSION, TX
riograndeguardian.com

Ramirez: I encourage other companies to follow Cosmic Shielding’s lead and apply for Launch BTX grants

BROWNSVILLE, Texas – Helen Ramirez, interim city manager of Brownsville, is encouraging more companies to apply for the type of funding Cosmic Shielding Corporation received to research in and relocate to Brownsville. In collaboration with the City of Brownsville, the Greater Brownsville Incentives Corporation (GBIC) announced a $150,000 Performance...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco PD: Student displayed weapon during walk to school

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday Weslaco Police were notified of a terroristic threat at Beatriz Garza Middle School. According to the department’s social post, at about 8:30 am, Weslaco Police School Resource officers were notified of the threat. Police said the report said that a student had displayed a weapon during their morning walk […]
WESLACO, TX
ValleyCentral

Hispanic Heritage Month: Harlingen shop inspired by Hispanic culture provides unique items

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Hispanic culture inspires many through music, art, and food but for one business owner, all those elements have successfully inspired her business. “My grandmother passed away in 2015 and gave me art supplies. I remember, let me sculpt my favorite pan dulce,” said the owner of Me Vale Creations, Sarah Soria. Soria’s favorite pan […]
HARLINGEN, TX
goutrgv.com

Baseball Promotes Martinez & Kilgo, Welcomes Back Jackson

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) baseball head coach Derek Matlock announced on Monday the promotions of Robert Martinez to top assistant coach and recruiting coordinator and Kyle Kilgo to full time assistant coach. Additionally, Matlock announced the return of Ryan Jackson, who pitched for the Vaqueros from 2015-19, as the new volunteer assistant.
EDINBURG, TX
dallasexpress.com

Texas Metro Named ‘Most Obese’ in the U.S.

Nearly half of adults in the United States are projected to be obese by 2030 with one in four likely to be clinically defined as morbidly obese, carrying around 100 pounds more than the normal body weight. According to County Health Rankings, Texas has an obesity rate amongst adults of...
TEXAS STATE
riograndeguardian.com

Alamo Mayor: TV attack ads against Vallejo are actually hurting De La Cruz

McALLEN, Texas – Alamo Mayor Diana Martinez says the attack ads being run on Monica De La Cruz’s behalf against her Congressional District 15 opponent, Michelle Vallejo, are not working. “They are actually counter-productive. People can see they are false. People are being turned off by them,” Martinez...
ALAMO, TX
KGBT-TV Presents VALLEYCENTRAL.COM

Cheerleader challenge: La Feria High Scool

HARLINGEN, Texas(ValleyCentral) —The La Feria High School cheer team showed its school spirit by cheering in front of the Charlie Clark’s Nissan dealership in Harlingen. The cheer team was joined by members of the drumline, dance team and mascots as they showcased their school spirit by demonstrating one of their school cheers.
LA FERIA, TX
ValleyCentral

Edinburg FD: Road closed due to car fire

EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Edinburg Fire Department has temporarily closed a roadway due to a car fire. According to the Facebook post by Edinburg Fire Department, the car fire occurred by Monte Cristo and Mon Mack and both roads will be temporarily closed. No injuries were reported, according to the post. As stated in […]
EDINBURG, TX
ValleyCentral

Dolores Huerta and Beto to hold event in Brownsville

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke and civil rights leader Dolores Huerta will be in Brownsville Saturday as part of the Juntos Se Puede tour. The event will include live music by Las Cafeteras, free food and screen printing by Cruz Ortiz. It is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at 1010 […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
Government Technology

AT&T Announces Fiber Internet Expansion in McAllen, Texas

(TNS) — More than a thousand homes and businesses here will soon be able to connect to the internet at the lightning-fast speeds afforded by fiber optic cables. That was the news that was announced at an AT&T store on the corner of 10th Street and Trenton Road on Thursday which officials tout as an opportunity to bridge the gaps in online connectivity.
MCALLEN, TX
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Drops Non-Conference Finale

EL PASO – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team closed out non-conference play with a 0-3 (16-25, 22-25, 24-26) loss to the UTEP Miners on Monday at Memorial Gym. Junior Luisa Silva Dos Santos led the Vaqueros (11-4) with seven kills on an error-free...
EDINBURG, TX
MySanAntonio

This photo of the Alamo is the oldest known image of Texas

SAN ANTONIO — The oldest dated photo of Texas was taken in San Antonio in 1849 and shows three men in front of the state's most precious landmark: the Alamo. The photo, which now resides at the Dolph Briscoe Center for American History at the University of Texas at Austin, is actually a daguerreotype - the first widely available photographic process, which popularized in the mid-1840s.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
ValleyCentral

HPD: Person found dead in vehicle

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Harlingen Police Department is investigating the death of an individual found in a vehicle. According to Harlingen PD, a body was found on the 1800 block of W. Lozano St. The cause of death is unknown. The deceased has not been identified Harlingen PD has closed off Lozano St. to […]
HARLINGEN, TX

