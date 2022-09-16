ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buncombe County, NC

travelguidesasheville.com

Pet Friendly Airbnbs in and around Asheville, NC

Beautifully-designed, newly-constructed, pet-friendly West Asheville home, close to everything this wonderful city has to offer. No expense was spared to make this your stylish, comfortable, and enjoyable home away from home!. 2. Bee Tree Haven. Instagram: @beetreehaven. Get cozy in this 3 bed/2 bath home nestled on a picturesque hillside...
ASHEVILLE, NC
cohaitungchi.com

Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina

When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
ASHEVILLE, NC
theurbannews.com

Rasheeda Hall and Philip Cooper Receive Tzedek Brilliance Awards

Tzedek Brilliance Awards honor Asheville’s leaders who have engaged in impactful, intersectional efforts to further racial justice and LGBTQ equality or to combat antisemitism. As opposed to the majority of Tzedek’s grantmaking that funds organizational work, Brilliance Awards are designed to cultivate the well-being of individual brilliant community leaders...
ASHEVILLE, NC
unca.edu

Asheville Ranked #9 for Best Small College Town

Asheville can add ‘Best Small College Town’ to its running list of accolades. According to a recent ranking, the home of UNC Asheville landed at #9 on a list of the 50 best ‘small’ college areas to live and study in the U.S. UNC Asheville’s picturesque...
ASHEVILLE, NC
ashevillenc.gov

City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project Kick Off

Communities across Buncombe County to consider the future of Pack Square Plaza, Asheville’s most central public space. The City of Asheville and Buncombe County will kick off the start of the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project by launching an online Engagement Hub on the City of Asheville website Friday September 16, 2022. The hub allows the public to provide on-going input on the future of the plaza as well as feedback on installations from the Art in the Heart program. The public, including those who don’t visit downtown often, are invited to visit the engagement hub and provide feedback that will inform the five key areas of study in the project.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Buncombe County holds free event for job seekers as local employment opportunities surge

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local event with free resources for those looking to start new careers was offered Saturday, Sept. 17 in Buncombe County. The event was organized by Project Fresh Start, an initiative by Buncombe County to support people seeking new employment opportunities, especially as the area sees a plethora of job openings. Labor experts with the Land of Sky Regional Council say Western North Carolina has about 20,000 job openings on any given day.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

French Broad Chocolate Factory Tour: Bean to Bar in Asheville, NC

Have you heard of French Broad Chocolate? The Asheville, NC-based chocolate company gives tours of their factory complete with a chocolate tasting. And while you won’t see any Oompa Loompa’s on this tour, or float down a river of chocolate on your way to rooms in the factory, you will learn where cacao beans come from and see how French Broad Chocolate turns the beans into their delicious bars, bonbons, and sipping chocolate. We attended the Bean-to-Bar tour and we have everything you’ll want to know about this educational and delicious family activity.
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Two Upstate cities among fastest growing rent prices in US

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cities had some of the most significant rent increases in the country from 2021 to 2022, according to new rankings from Dwellsy. According to the ranking, Greenville, SC, was sixth in the US with an 85.7% increase in rent prices, and Anderson, SC, was third with a 117.8% increase.
GREENVILLE, SC
kiddingaroundgreenville.com

Pick Your Pumpkin Off the Vine at Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC

Looking forward to picking a pumpkin at The Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC? This u-pick pumpkin patch allows you to cut the pumpkin right off the vine. We visited The Nix Pumpkin Patch and had so much fun searching for the perfect pumpkin, visiting their market, drinking apple cider, and making a lot of memories!
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
GREENVILLE, SC
recordpatriot.com

This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape

If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
ASHEVILLE, NC

