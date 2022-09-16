Read full article on original website
Related
travelguidesasheville.com
Pet Friendly Airbnbs in and around Asheville, NC
Beautifully-designed, newly-constructed, pet-friendly West Asheville home, close to everything this wonderful city has to offer. No expense was spared to make this your stylish, comfortable, and enjoyable home away from home!. 2. Bee Tree Haven. Instagram: @beetreehaven. Get cozy in this 3 bed/2 bath home nestled on a picturesque hillside...
cohaitungchi.com
Kid Friendly Hikes Near Asheville, North Carolina
When we arrived in Asheville, North Carolina we were excited to get out and hit the trails! There are SO many hikes you can take that we had to do a lot of research to find what we thought would be the best hikes for our kids (8, 6, 6, 4). Below is a list of the best kid friendly hikes near asheville.
theurbannews.com
Rasheeda Hall and Philip Cooper Receive Tzedek Brilliance Awards
Tzedek Brilliance Awards honor Asheville’s leaders who have engaged in impactful, intersectional efforts to further racial justice and LGBTQ equality or to combat antisemitism. As opposed to the majority of Tzedek’s grantmaking that funds organizational work, Brilliance Awards are designed to cultivate the well-being of individual brilliant community leaders...
WLOS.com
Developer has new plan for site of Enka clock tower -- and they could have competition
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A developer has a new plan for the site of the former American Enka Company and the beloved, historic Enka clock tower. Once rumored to be the future home of an Amazon distribution site, the land is now the focus of a new, larger proposal from Samet Corporation, which built the Amazon distribution facility in Mills River.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
unca.edu
Asheville Ranked #9 for Best Small College Town
Asheville can add ‘Best Small College Town’ to its running list of accolades. According to a recent ranking, the home of UNC Asheville landed at #9 on a list of the 50 best ‘small’ college areas to live and study in the U.S. UNC Asheville’s picturesque...
ashevillenc.gov
City of Asheville and Buncombe County announce Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project Kick Off
Communities across Buncombe County to consider the future of Pack Square Plaza, Asheville’s most central public space. The City of Asheville and Buncombe County will kick off the start of the Pack Square Plaza Visioning Project by launching an online Engagement Hub on the City of Asheville website Friday September 16, 2022. The hub allows the public to provide on-going input on the future of the plaza as well as feedback on installations from the Art in the Heart program. The public, including those who don’t visit downtown often, are invited to visit the engagement hub and provide feedback that will inform the five key areas of study in the project.
my40.tv
Blue Ridge Beer Garden, with a 'neighborhood garden party' feel, opens in Hendersonville
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The wait is over! A new tap house has opened its doors in Hendersonville's South Slope. Blue Ridge Beer Garden, located at 402 South Church Street in downtown Hendersonville, serves 25 different beers and ciders on tap, as well as other alcoholic and nonalcoholic drinks.
WXII 12
Best places to see fall colors in the North Carolina mountains over the next few weeks
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Fall is in the air, and for many people, that means a trip to see the fall foliage in the North Carolina mountains. There’s nothing like a weekend getaway or even a day trip to enjoy a ridge along the Blue Ridge Parkway. The colors from the mountain tops and overlooks are always breathtaking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
my40.tv
Buncombe County holds free event for job seekers as local employment opportunities surge
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A local event with free resources for those looking to start new careers was offered Saturday, Sept. 17 in Buncombe County. The event was organized by Project Fresh Start, an initiative by Buncombe County to support people seeking new employment opportunities, especially as the area sees a plethora of job openings. Labor experts with the Land of Sky Regional Council say Western North Carolina has about 20,000 job openings on any given day.
Man beaten, robbed in central Asheville
A man was beaten with a baseball bat and robbed Sunday morning in central Asheville.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
French Broad Chocolate Factory Tour: Bean to Bar in Asheville, NC
Have you heard of French Broad Chocolate? The Asheville, NC-based chocolate company gives tours of their factory complete with a chocolate tasting. And while you won’t see any Oompa Loompa’s on this tour, or float down a river of chocolate on your way to rooms in the factory, you will learn where cacao beans come from and see how French Broad Chocolate turns the beans into their delicious bars, bonbons, and sipping chocolate. We attended the Bean-to-Bar tour and we have everything you’ll want to know about this educational and delicious family activity.
my40.tv
Asheville Mardi Gras reveals 2023 theme during reveal pool party downtown
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The "Big Easy" is coming back to South Slope for the 16th annual Asheville Mardi Gras. Mardi Gras members hosted a theme reveal pool party Saturday afternoon, Sept. 17 at Aloft Asheville Downtown. The 2023 theme will be "Out of this World!" One organizer shared...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Carolina
Two Upstate cities among fastest growing rent prices in US
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Two Upstate cities had some of the most significant rent increases in the country from 2021 to 2022, according to new rankings from Dwellsy. According to the ranking, Greenville, SC, was sixth in the US with an 85.7% increase in rent prices, and Anderson, SC, was third with a 117.8% increase.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pick Your Pumpkin Off the Vine at Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC
Looking forward to picking a pumpkin at The Nix Pumpkin Patch in Hendersonville, NC? This u-pick pumpkin patch allows you to cut the pumpkin right off the vine. We visited The Nix Pumpkin Patch and had so much fun searching for the perfect pumpkin, visiting their market, drinking apple cider, and making a lot of memories!
I-26 closures scheduled this week
The North Carolina Department of Transportation announced planned closures along Interstate 26 East Monday.
iheart.com
Record Numbers for State Fair,Panthers Fall Short,Haywood Driver Faces DWI
(Fletcher, NC) -- Another North Carolina Mountain State Fair is in the books. Organizers told WLOS-TV this year's numbers could set attendance records for the annual ten-day event. The previous record was just over 190-thousand in 2013. Revenue for rides has already set a bar for an all-time high. Driver...
Officials respond to Greenville Co. hotel
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Officials responded to a downtown hotel Sunday evening in Greenville. The City of Greenville Fire Department said they responded around 5:45 p.m. to the Hyatt Regency located at 220 North Main Street. Firefighters said a sprinkler line broke in a stairwell. A couple of rooms were affected but most of […]
The Largest Antique Mall in North Carolina is a Must-Visit
There's nothing better than spending a day hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. North Carolina is home to many wonderful antique shops but none are as big as the Whistle Stop Depot in Franklin. Keep reading to learn more.
Volvo reportedly looking to build plant in Greenville County
Volvo is reportedly planning to invest more than 42-million dollars in an automotive manufacture tooling plant in South Greenville County. Volvo located its first U-S vehicle plant near Charleston in 2015.
recordpatriot.com
This amazing modern 'treehouse' near Asheville is the perfect family escape
If you’re looking for a unique getaway, home rental websites like Vrbo have some of the best range of options for unusual stays like ships, houseboats, and even treehouses. Take for example this modern treehouse 20 minutes from Asheville, North Carolina, that has a ton of amenities, is surrounded by nature, and is right by all the historic sites like Biltmore Mansion (about 20 minutes away). Plus, Tara’s Treehouse is sized and outfitted for families, so if you need a fall break, read on.
Comments / 1