Curtis Vance Crocker, age 90, of Gainesville, Georgia formerly of Habersham County, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mr. Crocker was born on October 28, 1931, in Baldwin, Georgia to the late William Tyson, Sr. and Artha Simmons Crocker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mattie Lee Synder (Ernest, Sr.), Laverne Crocker; brothers, Grady Crocker (Virginia); William Tyson Crocker, Jr.; M.J. Crocker (Beatrice); Otis Crocker (Patsy); Robert Crocker. Curtis was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

GAINESVILLE, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO