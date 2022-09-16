Read full article on original website
Curtis Vance Crocker
Curtis Vance Crocker, age 90, of Gainesville, Georgia formerly of Habersham County, Georgia went to his heavenly home on Friday, September 16, 2022. Mr. Crocker was born on October 28, 1931, in Baldwin, Georgia to the late William Tyson, Sr. and Artha Simmons Crocker. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mattie Lee Synder (Ernest, Sr.), Laverne Crocker; brothers, Grady Crocker (Virginia); William Tyson Crocker, Jr.; M.J. Crocker (Beatrice); Otis Crocker (Patsy); Robert Crocker. Curtis was the last surviving member of his immediate family.
William Robert “Rob” Stewart
William Robert “Rob” Stewart, age 65 of Gainesville entered rest Saturday, September 17, 2022, at his residence with his family by his side. Rob was born in Augusta, Georgia to the late William Gordon & Nancilu Flynn Stewart. He owned & operated Rob Stewart Painting and was a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church in Lumpkin County. Rob was preceded in death by his brother, James Stewart.
Winnie Elizabeth Thomas
Winnie Elizabeth Thomas, age 93, of Lula, entered heaven Saturday, September 17, 2022. Funeral arrangements are pending at this time & will be announced later. You may share online condolences or you may sign the guestbook at www.wardsfh.com. Ward’s Funeral Home of Gainesville is honored to serve the family of Winnie Elizabeth Thomas.
Overnight standoff in Oakwood ends with arrest of battery suspect
A standoff that lasted more than seven hours at a residence in Oakwood overnight ended peacefully with the arrest of the suspect. On Sunday night, September 18, Hall County Sheriff’s Office deputies went to a home on Railroad Street to serve warrants for battery and third-degree cruelty to children.
