For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO