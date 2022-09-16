Read full article on original website
Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
BREAKING: Giannis Antetokounmpo's Brother Reportedly Signing With NBA Team
On Sunday, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that Kostas Antetokounmpo is signing with the Chicago Bulls. He is the brother of Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo.
RUMOR: The Dwight Howard reason Lakers brought back Dennis Schroder, revealed
Dennis Schroder’s first stint with the Los Angeles Lakers was quite disappointing, so it definitely raised more than a few eyebrows when the team opted to sign him this offseason. Apparently, however, the Purple and gold franchise has a Dwight Howard-esque reason for giving the German guard another chance.
Yardbarker
The Lakers Have Not Traded Russell Westbrook To Jazz Or Pacers Because They Want Cap Space For A Max Player And Valuable Picks In 2023 Free Agency, Say NBA Insiders
Russell Westbrook has not had a good season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there's no doubt that he has been the target of a lot of criticism. He was a poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and failed to adapt to being a good No. 3 option.
Los Angeles Lakers Land Kemba Walker In Bold Trade Scenario
In life, there will always be problems. They’re unavoidable – if you try to avoid them, you’re likely to create them. The NBA is no different. Sometimes, the solution is obvious. In that event, consider yourself lucky. After all, life will also present you with problems that you won’t see a clear solution for.
Yardbarker
Report Reveals Jazz's Trade Intentions on Jordan Clarkson & Others
With the start of the regular season just around the corner, the Utah Jazz are still over the maximum amount of rostered players allowed to start the year. It felt like getting down to the NBA requirements would be a walk in the park. The Jazz were a prime candidate to take on Russell Westbrook’s monster salary of $47 million and this unprecedented summer for Utah basketball would be complete.
Look: WNBA Star's Best SI Swimsuit Photos
Nneka Ogwumike is more than just a WNBA and international basketball superstar. This year, the 32-year-old Texan made her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut. Ogwumike flew to St. Thomas to participate in a shoot for the iconic magazine. SI Swim's official YouTube channel posted highlights from that shoot this weekend. A...
Yardbarker
Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."
There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
Yardbarker
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
Lakers News: Jeanie Buss Hopes LeBron James Retires With L.A.
It sure doesn't seem like the 18-time All-Star's long-term priority is remaining a Laker.
Yardbarker
Draymond Green says Warriors initially thought Steve Kerr 'was out of his mind'
The Golden State Warriors have won four titles and reached six NBA Finals since Steve Kerr became the coach in 2014, but the team was far from sold on his motion-heavy offense after Kerr arrived. "We all thought he was out of his mind," forward Draymond Green said on the...
Throwback: Danica Patrick's Best SI Swim Photos
Danica Patrick is most famous for her time as a racecar driver, where she competed in the IndyCar Series and NASCAR Nationwide Series. But in addition to her driving career, Patrick has also done a variety of film and television work, as well as modeling. Back in 2008 and 2009,...
Yardbarker
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On Showtime Lakers' Reunion In Maui: "First Time We Were All Together For A Practice Since I Retired In 1989"
The Los Angeles Lakers are considered one of the best franchises in the NBA. The iconic franchise has been home to many NBA legends, with LeBron James being the most recent one. But today, for a change, our focus is not on the current Lakers. Instead, let's take a trip...
Yardbarker
Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"
The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley On LeBron James' Career: "I Think What LeBron Has Accomplished Is Arguably The Greatest Story In Sports History."
The GOAT debate has always been lopsided in favor of the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. While fans take the name of LeBron James as someone who has surpassed or will surpass MJ in the future, most still believe that Jordan is the GOAT. Both players are great and it's...
CBS Sports
NBA point guard rankings: Stephen Curry, Luka Doncic battle for top spot; where does Ben Simmons land?
We always talk about ring culture in the NBA. But what about wing culture? The emphasis on 3-and-D, versatile forwards dominates essentially every basketball team-building conversation. And those guys are great, we're not denying that. But ultimately it's hard to make it work without a dynamic point guard to run the show.
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Not Worried About Cleveland's Cold Weather: "To Be Honest, I Think I Dress Better In The Cold."
The Cleveland Cavaliers have excited their fans and indeed a lot of other enthusiasts who love the game by moving for Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, most had considered a move to the New York Knicks a foregone conclusion. However, it's the Cavaliers that swooped in and secured Mitchell, adding another piece to a roster of young All-Star level talents.
Yardbarker
West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors
The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
Yardbarker
Eastern Conference Executive Thinks Nets Will Trade Seth Curry Or Joe Harris Before The Trade Deadline: "Both Are Bad Defenders Who Will Be Targeted In The Playoffs."
3PT shooting is a skill that is crucial in the modern NBA. Having good spacing around one's stars is obviously extremely valuable, as it gives those stars more room to operate on the basketball court. However, a player that is only a 3PT shooter isn't necessarily as valuable in the...
