NBA Analysis Network

Golden State Warriors Land Karl-Anthony Towns In Blockbuster Trade Scenario

For the longest time, the NBA was ruled by big men. If you didn’t have one of the best big men in the NBA, you weren’t playing for the NBA championship. As a matter of fact, some teams had two. The Houston Rockets innovated the twin towers model by pairing Hakeem Olajuwon and Ralph Sampson. On the other hand, the San Antonio Spurs popularized it by pairing David Robinson and Tim Duncan – and winning a championship in the process.
Report Reveals Jazz's Trade Intentions on Jordan Clarkson & Others

With the start of the regular season just around the corner, the Utah Jazz are still over the maximum amount of rostered players allowed to start the year. It felt like getting down to the NBA requirements would be a walk in the park. The Jazz were a prime candidate to take on Russell Westbrook’s monster salary of $47 million and this unprecedented summer for Utah basketball would be complete.
Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."

There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"

The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
Donovan Mitchell Says He’s Not Worried About Cleveland's Cold Weather: "To Be Honest, I Think I Dress Better In The Cold."

The Cleveland Cavaliers have excited their fans and indeed a lot of other enthusiasts who love the game by moving for Donovan Mitchell. The trade sent shockwaves through the league, most had considered a move to the New York Knicks a foregone conclusion. However, it's the Cavaliers that swooped in and secured Mitchell, adding another piece to a roster of young All-Star level talents.
West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors

The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
