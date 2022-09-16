Russell Westbrook might have reached a point where he is the most unnecessarily disrespected star in the league. Being on the Los Angeles Lakers always brings an extra spotlight on players, but the hate for Westbrook has been through the roof. And while his performances for the Lakers aren't exactly what fans have come to expect from him, it's safe to say that he gets a lot more respect within the organization than he does outside it.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 15 HOURS AGO