The Lakers Have Not Traded Russell Westbrook To Jazz Or Pacers Because They Want Cap Space For A Max Player And Valuable Picks In 2023 Free Agency, Say NBA Insiders
Russell Westbrook has not had a good season with the Los Angeles Lakers, and there's no doubt that he has been the target of a lot of criticism. He was a poor fit with LeBron James and Anthony Davis and failed to adapt to being a good No. 3 option.
Report Reveals Jazz's Trade Intentions on Jordan Clarkson & Others
With the start of the regular season just around the corner, the Utah Jazz are still over the maximum amount of rostered players allowed to start the year. It felt like getting down to the NBA requirements would be a walk in the park. The Jazz were a prime candidate to take on Russell Westbrook’s monster salary of $47 million and this unprecedented summer for Utah basketball would be complete.
NBA Fans React To The 2022-23 Los Angeles Lakers Roster: 'Bro, That's A 79-3 Team."
Since the 1980s, the Los Angeles Lakers have remained one of the most dominant NBA franchises in the league. They have had several amazing NBA superstars wear the iconic Purple and Gold jersey and led the team to immense success. But since 2010, the Lakers haven't really been very successful....
Tim Duncan Had No Faith In Tony Parker After 2001 NBA Draft: "We'll Never Win A Title With A European Point Guard."
There is no salvaging a bad first impression, some say. But that isn't the case for two parts of one of the NBA's most legendary trios. The San Antonio Spurs' consistent success in the 2000s for nearly 2 decades was built primarily on the backs of 3 players. Tim Duncan is considered the greatest power forward ever. Manu Ginobili, the exciting and unbelievable Argentine, and Tony Parker, the point guard that brought it all together.
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar On Showtime Lakers' Reunion In Maui: "First Time We Were All Together For A Practice Since I Retired In 1989"
The Los Angeles Lakers are considered one of the best franchises in the NBA. The iconic franchise has been home to many NBA legends, with LeBron James being the most recent one. But today, for a change, our focus is not on the current Lakers. Instead, let's take a trip...
Cedric Maxwell Says Boston Celtics Owner Called The Team Overrated To Lessen Pressure On Players: "He’s Trying To Understate It Because The Celtics Are Gonna Be The Hunted Team All Year Long"
The Boston Celtics last season outperformed all expectations as they made it all the way to the NBA Finals. Although they eventually missed out on the championship, the Celtics definitely showed the league why they are a formidable team to play against. With perhaps one of the best defenses in...
Draymond Green says Warriors initially thought Steve Kerr 'was out of his mind'
The Golden State Warriors have won four titles and reached six NBA Finals since Steve Kerr became the coach in 2014, but the team was far from sold on his motion-heavy offense after Kerr arrived. "We all thought he was out of his mind," forward Draymond Green said on the...
Charles Barkley On LeBron James' Career: "I Think What LeBron Has Accomplished Is Arguably The Greatest Story In Sports History."
The GOAT debate has always been lopsided in favor of the Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan. While fans take the name of LeBron James as someone who has surpassed or will surpass MJ in the future, most still believe that Jordan is the GOAT. Both players are great and it's...
West Rumors: Lakers, Russell Westbrook, Spurs, Warriors
The Lakers view Patrick Beverley as a 3-and-D wing player, and not necessarily a “point guard,” per Marc Stein of The Stein Line. So it appears that Russell Westbrook and Dennis Schroder will be Nos. 1 and 2, respectively, entering training camp at the position. Yes, despite all...
DeMarcus Cousins Shares Video Of His Amazing Body Transformation: "Love This Game."
DeMarcus Cousins has had a slightly weird career trajectory in that he spent years being arguably one of the NBA's best centers before injuries and the changing game slowed him down considerably. Cousins is currently a free agent, not signed to any team, and has bounced around the league to 4 different teams in the last 2 years.
Kyle Kuzma Posts A Photo With Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss, And Fans Immediately React: "Come Back To Los Angeles"
The Los Angeles Lakers are having far from the ideal time when it comes to roster construction. The team recently signed Dennis Schroder to a deal again, but that doesn't seem to have satiated Lakers fans much. Considering that the Purple and Gold are consistently expected to challenge for and win titles, it's easy to see why fans aren't too pleased with the way things are looking.
Isaiah Thomas Calls Out An NBA Insider For Saying He Worked Out With The Lakers: "What Source Told You That? Smh."
Isaiah Thomas' case in the NBA is a curious one. Thomas was one of the most loved stars in the league during his time with the Boston Celtics, even making it to 2 All-Star teams. However, Thomas had a lot of injury issues following that stint and has bounced around the league on very small prove-it deals. And he still finds himself without a team, something that has happened a few times in recent years.
Eastern Conference Executive Thinks Nets Will Trade Seth Curry Or Joe Harris Before The Trade Deadline: "Both Are Bad Defenders Who Will Be Targeted In The Playoffs."
3PT shooting is a skill that is crucial in the modern NBA. Having good spacing around one's stars is obviously extremely valuable, as it gives those stars more room to operate on the basketball court. However, a player that is only a 3PT shooter isn't necessarily as valuable in the...
Ja Morant Opens Up On Playing Against LeBron James In His Rookie Year: "I Actually Got Bron And AD's Jersey After The Same Game. That Was Pretty Much A Big-Time Moment For Me."
Looking at Ja Morant's refined game, there's no way anyone can say that he has been in the league for just three seasons. In such little time, Jas has improved a lot and will only get better in the coming seasons. Last season, he took the leap and really stepped...
Ramona Shelburne Revealed The Los Angeles Lakers Still See Russell Westbrook As A Starter: "He's A Former MVP, He's Given That Respect."
Russell Westbrook might have reached a point where he is the most unnecessarily disrespected star in the league. Being on the Los Angeles Lakers always brings an extra spotlight on players, but the hate for Westbrook has been through the roof. And while his performances for the Lakers aren't exactly what fans have come to expect from him, it's safe to say that he gets a lot more respect within the organization than he does outside it.
NBA Insider Believes "Basketball People" In Lakers Organization Have No Faith In The Team's Current Guards: "All These Guys Who Don't Shoot The Ball Well..."
The Los Angeles Lakers had a tough 2021-22 season, missing the play-in tournament and finishing with a 33-49 record. They struggled with injuries and consistency throughout the season, and their roster construction was certainly not the best, as they lacked elite defenders around the roster. The front office has clearly...
Daryl Morey Seemingly Takes A Shot At Ben Simmons While Talking About Sixers Players: "You Need To Have A Special Mindset To Play In, Maybe, New York.’ Although I Think That’s Less True."
The Ben Simmons saga is over since March, but every now and then we hear some comments that might be taken as a shot at the Australian point guard. It can be from former teammates and those who had issues with him; a lot of people take their opportunity to diss Simmons no matter how long it's been since he left the Sixers.
Lakers' Scouting Director Explains How Team Has Gotten Elite Role Players From Late Picks: "Potential Vs. Production."
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has had more draft success than most people give them credit for. This is because most of the players they drafted have already been moved on from the team, whether it was to make space to sign LeBron James or it was to acquire Anthony Davis in a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans,
NBA Fan Jokes On What The Backboard Glass Would Look Like After Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Practice Their Shooting
The Los Angeles Lakers have had a very busy offseason as the team looks to rebound from a rough 2021-22 campaign. Some of the major criticisms of the team last season were that it was a very old roster and that their defense left a lot to be desired, two issues that the team has addressed so far.
