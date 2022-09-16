ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Inside Penn State's postgame celebration at Auburn

As evening neared in Jordan-Hare Stadium, jubilation overcame a large gathering of Penn State fans who traveled to see their squad play its first SEC road game since 2010. A dominant performance unfolded, stunning a hopeful home crowd and sending an emphatic message that PSU, at 3-0, has the capabilities of producing a special season.
In His Own Words: Harsin on being routed by Penn State

In a shocking result, Auburn was spanked on its home field by No. 22 Penn State on Saturday afternoon, 41-12, marking the worst home loss for the Tigers in a decade (38-0 to Georgia in 2012). Here's everything Bryan Harsin said postgame about his team's deflating loss early in the season.
