Weld Co. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash
Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz has been identified as the victim in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley. Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff's office since 2018 at 21 years old. She was killed just one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of Sunday's crash. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is assisting. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old and residing in Weld County. Detectives said that a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card were recovered from his vehicle....
Weld County deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect ran from scene
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's deputy died in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash with a van north of Greeley on Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Deputies looking for vehicular homicide suspect
Deputies in Weld County are looking for a driver that was involved in a deadly hit-and-run.
Colorado police left woman inside car parked on train tracks, leading to crash and serious injuries
A woman was injured in Weld County late Friday night after three Colorado police officers left her in a squad car that was subsequently hit by a train. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation said in a statement that it is looking into the incident. According to the bureau, a Platteville...
Weld County Sheriff Responds to Home Invasion Call, Finds Coyote
The Weld County Sheriff's Office responded to a call of a burglary in process on Thursday, September 8. The incident occurred near the 13000 block of Weld County Road 2 located north of Brighton when the homeowners came home to find a broken window and heard noises coming from the basement.
Train hits police vehicle with detained woman in backseat in Colorado
A woman was seriously injured on Friday night, when a train struck the police car that she was detained inside of, according to a news release from the Colorado Bureau of Investigations (CBI). The incident occurred just north of Platteville at around 7:30 PM, officials reported. "Although early in the...
Man arrested after threatening to burn down camping trailer with two people inside in Ault
WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A man who threatened to burn down a camping trailer in Ault on Friday night was arrested after a six-hour standoff with law enforcement. The Weld County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Marshall Wayne Johnson of Ault was arrested after police received a 911 that he was outside a camper trailer with gasoline.
Train Hit Police Vehicle After Cops Left Detained Woman Inside, Parked on Tracks, Authorities Say. She Is Now in ‘Serious’ Condition.
Cops allegedly left a female suspect inside a patrol vehicle that one of them parked on train tracks — a train struck it. Now the young woman is in “serious” condition. All this stemmed from an alleged road rage incident. “Although early in the investigation, it’s believed...
Search for missing adult underway in Larimer County
Officials in Larimer County are asking for the public's help as they search for a missing adult man who went missing on Saturday night.
10-year-old on scooter killed after collision with car
A 10-year-old who was riding a scooter was killed after being struck by a vehicle Saturday night.
Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police
Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
Man arrested after 6-hour standoff, closes Highway 14
The Weld County Regional SWAT Team arrested one man for threatening to burn down a camping trailer while people were inside.
Man arrested after threatening to burn down occupied camper
One man was arrested in Ault after an hours long standoff with Weld County Sheriff's Deputies. Weld County SWAT was activated after police received calls that Ault resident Marshall Wayne Johnson, 40, threatened to burn down a camping trailer while it was still occupied. Police were sent to the 21000...
Suspect in townhome fire turns himself into police
James Oakley Gambrell, Jr. is currently facing charges of attempted murder, arson and menacing with a deadly weapon. He's currently in the Jefferson County Jail. Golden Police say Gambrell turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Gambrell also turned in an AR-15 and a handgun at the time of his arrest. James Oakley Gambrell Jr., 48, was named the person of interest after police responded to a report of felony menacing as a fire ignited at a townhome in Golden. According to Golden Police Department, police got to the scene at Table Mountain Townhomes...
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space
The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
Missing man found dead at Horsetooth Mountain Park
A missing hiker was found dead in Horsetooth Mountain Park on Sunday.
Moose That Attacked Colorado Bowhunter Won’t Be Euthanized: Here’s Why
A bull moose that attacked and nearly killed a hunter in Larimer County, Colorado on Tuesday will not be euthanized. According to Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the moose reacted after the unnamed man attempted to shoot the animal with a bow. When he missed, the moose charged. While a moose attack is rare, the reaction is common behavior.
Threats of violence trigger search of Superior home
Deputies with the Boulder County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant on Thursday after receiving what they described as a credible tip concerning a man who allegedly made threats online.
10-year-old scooter rider dies after being hit by driver
ARVADA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a driver while riding an electric scooter Saturday died from his injuries, according to the Arvada Police Department. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway. That's near the intersection with Indiana Street.
DPS: Active shooter threat unfounded at East High School
Multiple police are in the area of East High School on a report of a threat.
