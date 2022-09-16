ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Weld Co. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz killed in hit & run crash

Weld County Sheriff's Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz has been identified as the victim in Sunday's hit-and-run crash north of Greeley. Hein-Nutz had been with the sheriff's office since 2018 at 21 years old. She was killed just one week away from celebrating her 24th birthday. The Colorado State Patrol is investigating the circumstances of Sunday's crash. The Weld County Sheriff's Office is assisting. The driver of the hit-and-run vehicle is known as Octavio Gonzalez-Garcia. He is 37 or 38 years old and residing in Weld County. Detectives said that a falsified Green Card and a fake Social Security card were recovered from his vehicle....
Weld County deputy killed in hit-and-run crash, suspect ran from scene

WELD COUNTY, Colo. — A Weld County Sheriff's deputy died in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash with a van north of Greeley on Sunday, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputy Alexis Hein-Nutz was riding her motorcycle to work when the crash occurred about 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of AA Street and 37th Avenue, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release.
Weld County man in custody after 6-hour stand off with police

Marshall Wayne Johnson is facing charges of burglary, menacing, attempted arson, as well as harassment, criminal trespass and theft. Weld County deputies responded to a 911 call reporting that Johnson had a can of gasoline and was threatening to burn a fifth wheel camper trailer with two people inside it. The caller also said that Johnson threatened them with a hammer. When deputies got to the scene, Johnson barricaded himself in the primary home on the property, and hold up for 6-hours. Members of the Negotiations Unit responded, and the Weld County Regional SWAT Team also were activated. Johnson surrendered at 9:15 p.m. on Friday, September 16th, with no reports of injuries. He is currently in the Weld County jail.
Suspect in townhome fire turns himself into police

James Oakley Gambrell, Jr. is currently facing charges of attempted murder, arson and menacing with a deadly weapon. He's currently in the Jefferson County Jail. Golden Police say Gambrell turned himself into the Jefferson County Sheriff's Department at about 11:00 p.m. on Friday, September 16. Gambrell also turned in an AR-15 and a handgun at the time of his arrest. James Oakley Gambrell Jr., 48, was named the person of interest after police responded to a report of felony menacing as a fire ignited at a townhome in Golden. According to Golden Police Department, police got to the scene at Table Mountain Townhomes...
Missing hiker found dead in Colorado open space

The body of a missing hiker was found on Sunday afternoon in Horsetooth Mountain Open Space, according to a news release from the Larimer County Sheriff's Office. Crews from the sheriff's office were first made aware of a missing hiker at around 6:45 PM on Saturday night. The male victim had reportedly gotten separated from the group he was hiking with.
10-year-old scooter rider dies after being hit by driver

ARVADA, Colo. — A 10-year-old boy who was hit by a driver while riding an electric scooter Saturday died from his injuries, according to the Arvada Police Department. The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. Saturday in the 9300 block of Candelas Parkway. That's near the intersection with Indiana Street.
