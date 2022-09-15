ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
upenn.edu

Crime and the scientific method

From the procedurals and documentaries that populate streaming services to the oppositional catch phrases that dominate political debates, crime is a constant theme in our national discourse. But beyond entertainment and politics, there is the reality of crime, and understanding this reality is where the Department of Criminology in Penn’s School of Arts & Sciences comes in.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
upenn.edu

Pew Center for Arts & Heritage awards project grants to Penn’s Institute for Contemporary Art and WXPN

The Institute of Contemporary Art (ICA) and WXPN, the public radio station at the University of Pennsylvania, have been awarded 2022 project grants from The Pew Center for Arts & Heritage. Stuart Weitzman School of Design alumni James Maurelle, now on the faculty, and James Allister Sprang are among 12 Pew Fellows in the Arts named this year.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy