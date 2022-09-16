ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hattiesburg, MS

Groundbreaking for Jones Company held in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is getting an economic boost with the groundbreaking for the new headquarters of the Jones Company. The construction of a nearly 100,000-square foot corporate headquarters facility in the Pine Belt will open and bring hundreds of jobs that pay up to $80,000. Governor Tate Reeves attended the groundbreaking ceremony on […]
Daily Beast

Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday.
WLBT

Things To Know for Monday, August 19

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. The Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash involving a...
WDAM-TV

Hub City to kick-off National Night Out celebrations at Live at Five Thursday

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg is getting ready to kick off its 32nd year of celebrating National Night Out by joining Live at Five Thursday. According to the City of Hattiesburg’s Chief Communication Officer, Samantha McCain, the kick-off at Live at Five will take place at Town Square Park in downtown Hattiesburg from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
WJTV 12

Gov. Reeves congratulates Chapel Hart after AGT loss

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Though Poplarville’s Chapel Hart lost in the season finale of “America’s Got Talent,” Governor Tate Reeves took to social media to congratulate the trio on their performance. The Hattiesburg American reported the band was the first of the show’s five finalist to be eliminated. The sisters and cousin trio performed Bonnie […]
WJTV 12

Man accused of assaulting family member in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WHLT) – A man is wanted for allegedly assaulting a family member in Laurel in August. Laurel police Chief Tommy Cox said the department received a report that Roderick J. Johnson, 39, had assaulted a family member in the 900 block of South Maple on August 29. He’s wanted for felony domestic assault. […]
WAPT

Man lying on Highway 49 struck, killed, MHP says

SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. — A 72-year-old man was lying on US 49 in Simpson County when he was struck by a car and killed. The crash was reported at about 8 p.m. Sunday, Master Sgt. Eric Henry said in a release. A 2017 Honda Civic was traveling south on...
WDAM-TV

Father joins Hattiesburg bride down the aisle before passing

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - There’s a lot that goes into planning the perfect wedding day, but for one Hattiesburg resident, that special day had to be planned less than three days after her father became extremely sick. “Literally, one of the happiest days and one of the saddest days...
WDAM-TV

HPD: Wanted Sumrall woman turns herself in for 5 shoplifting charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department has announced that a wanted shoplifting suspect has turned herself in to authorities. HPD spokesman Ryan Moore says 28-year-old Katelynn Hardy, of Sumrall, turned herself in to the police Monday in connection to her five felony shoplifting warrants. HPD issued the warrants...
WDAM-TV

WATCH: Sheriff leads Jones Co. narcotics raid, 8 arrested

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested multiple individuals in a narcotics raid on Monday, Sept. 19. Sheriff Joe Berlin led the operation, which included a combined team of JCSD command staff, narcotics agents, investigators, patrol deputies and corrections officers. The team executed a narcotics search warrant at a residence on T. Webber Drive in the Calhoun community.
WJTV 12

Laurel caretaker accused of stealing woman’s money

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Laurel caretaker was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the woman in her care. The Laurel Leader Call reported Annie Lindsey, 59, was charged with abuse and neglect of a vulnerable person. Lieutenant Mark Evans with the Laurel Police Department said the woman also had to have one of […]
WLBT

Jones County fire deemed suspicious

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An early Saturday morning fire that destroyed a Jones County home has been deemed suspicious. At about 1:45 a.m. Saturday, Sharon and Shady Grove volunteer fire departments responded to a structure fire at 9 Bobby Foster Road. The home was already severely structurally compromised by...
WJTV 12

Natchez Grad Caston Leads Southern Miss Football to First Win

Before the season started, Southern Miss football head coach Will Hall said wide receiver Jakarius Caston could be this year’s breakout player. Caston showed that Saturday, leading the Golden Eagles with six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. Six student-athletes scored touchdowns for USM in its first win of the season.
WJTV 12

Jones County woman pleads guilty to SNAP fraud

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A Jones County woman pled guilty to receiving over $30,000 in SNAP benefits by not reporting household composition accurately to the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS). Officials with the MDHS Investigations Divisions said Tiffany Shavon Combest, 37, committed the crime between August 2015 to October 2020. She was sentenced […]
WJTV 12

Parents turn in teen for Myrtle Street shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A 14-year-old was turned in to Hattiesburg police by his parents on Friday, September 16. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said the teen was charged with shooting into an occupied dwelling and criminal street gang activity in connection to a shooting on Myrtle Street that happened in May this […]
