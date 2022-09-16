Read full article on original website
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many people in Mississippi are trying to figure out exactly what Governor Tate Reeves meant when he spoke to a group in Hattiesburg last week. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson,” Governor Tate Reeves said.
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A day after declaring victory in helping to restore clean water to tens of thousands of people in Jackson, Gov. Tate Reeves took a swipe at the capital city at a groundbreaking ceremony in Hattiesburg. “It is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It’s also,...
Groundbreaking for Jones Company held in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – Hattiesburg is getting an economic boost with the groundbreaking for the new headquarters of the Jones Company. The construction of a nearly 100,000-square foot corporate headquarters facility in the Pine Belt will open and bring hundreds of jobs that pay up to $80,000. Governor Tate Reeves attended the groundbreaking ceremony on […]
Mississippi Guv Insults Water-Starved City of Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a swing Friday at the capital city of Jackson—where he lives and which went weeks without clean water. Addressing a crowd in Hattiesburg, the Republican said it was “as always, a great day to not be in Jackson.” The snide remark came as Reeves and city officials point fingers over who is to blame for the water crisis that left that predominately Black community hunting for clean water to drink, cook with, and bathe in for seven weeks. A boil-water notice was lifted on Thursday.
