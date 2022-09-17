ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

J. Lo Fail! Ben Affleck Spotted Puffing On His Trademark Cigarette Despite His Wife’s Pleas For Him To Quit

By Radar Staff
RadarOnline
RadarOnline
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VZSaW_0hyei5SI00
Source: mega

Ben Affleck was seen sneaking a cigarette while on a solo trip without his new wife Jennifer Lopez while she desperately tries to get him to quit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, the 50-year-old Batman V Superman star was photographed walking to pick up his son Samuel from school.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2puaMN_0hyei5SI00
Source: mega

The Hollywood star was seen carrying his signature large cup of iced coffee and he also had a cigarette in his mouth while he pounded on his iPhone. The cigarette was gone by the time he got to his son's school.

Ben has been known to smoke for years but sources tell RadarOnline.com that Jennifer has been making moves to get him to kick the bad habit in the past couple of weeks, with it becoming more and more of an issue for the two.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oD9eu_0hyei5SI00
Source: mega

Earlier this month, a source told RadarOnline.com, “Jennifer hates smoking. You do not look like Jennifer Lopez if you don’t look after your body. She doesn’t drink, she doesn’t eat bad food and she certainly doesn’t smoke.”

The insider added, “Ben has given up a lot of his vices over the years, but he just can’t get rid of the cigarettes. It’s his one guilty pleasure and something Jennifer might have to learn to live with.”

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20sYKr_0hyei5SI00
Source: mega

We’re told Ben has promised not to smoke inside the house but that has not stopped Jennifer from wanting him to quit altogether.

“I’m not sure Jen is going to win this battle. We would all love Ben to stop smoking but it’s up to him, not her,” added a close pal.

Article continues below advertisement

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tjgOe_0hyei5SI00
Source: mega

Since the couple’s Las Vegas wedding, Ben has been photographed puffing away on cigarette after cigarette during their Italian honeymoon and in the weeks after they returned. The former hard partier appears unable to ditch one of his last vices.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ben and Jen got hitched in Las Vegas back in July. The following month, the two threw a massive party for their family and friends at Ben’s $8 million Savannah, Georgia mansion.

Comments / 105

Tiffani Jones
4d ago

Itz gotta be his decision and his alone,to quit. I recently quit last month 25 pack year history. I would love to say that I quit for my wife but I didn’t.

Reply(2)
29
Charlotte Danforth
3d ago

I don't know why is it a woman always have to treat their husbands. like there are kids. if she didn't like the cigarette smoking she should of married someone that doesn't smoke.

Reply(3)
30
SeeYa bye
4d ago

She knew he smoked when she married him. Why do women think they can always change the guy they profess to love.

Reply(6)
52
Related
epicstream.com

Jennifer Lopez Pays Bills Because Ben Affleck Doesn't Have Deep Pockets? Alex Rodriguez's Ex Reportedly Demanding Batman Star To Buy Beverly Hills Property

Jennifer Lopez is spending millions to foot the bills for her luxe lifestyle because Ben Affleck’s cash flow is not up to scratch, a new report claimed. Jennifer Lopez Wears The Pants In Her Relationship With Ben Affleck?. Sources told National Enquirer, in its latest edition, that Jennifer Lopez...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
HollywoodLife

Violet Affleck, 16, Is Taller Than Jennifer Lopez, As Pair Bond On Shopping Trip After Wedding: Photos

Jennifer Lopez, 53, and Violet Affleck, 16, showed off their bond during a shopping outing on Sept. 10. The singer and her new stepdaughter were photographed walking around Beverly Hills, CA, where they browsed stores and enjoyed lunch together. It appeared the teen, who towered over Jennifer in height, was the one behind the wheel of the car they arrived and left in in the popular location.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
RadarOnline

‘There Is Tension’: Jennifer Lopez Struggles to Keep Both New Husband Ben Affleck And Longtime Manager Happy

Jennifer Lopez is struggling and failing to keep both her new husband, Ben Affleck, and her long-time manager, Benny Medina, happy. Sources tell Radar, “Benny has been by Jennifer’s side since day one. She credits him with transforming her from a backup dancer to one of the biggest stars in the world. It’s not a coincidence that the only time Jennifer broke up with him was when she was originally dating Ben Affleck, back in 2003.”The insider told RadarOnline.com, “Ben and Benny hate each other. As the moment they are playing nice but there is already tension.”Medina launched Lopez’s pop...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RadarOnline

Charlie Sheen Agrees To Pay Ex-Girlfriend $120k To Settle Lawsuit Over Claims He Exposed Her To HIV

Charlie Sheen agreed to settle with an ex-girlfriend for a $120K payout after she filed a lawsuit claiming he exposed her to HIV, Radar has learned.The Two and a Half Men actor, 56, will now be paying her monthly installments of $10,000 a pop over the next 12 months, according to a stipulation filed on Wednesday in L.A. County Superior Court. The woman, whose name has not been revealed to the public, alleged they began a physical relationship soon after meeting in September 2015.The suit went viral — even without naming Sheen — because it noted the defendant, described as a confidential male, announced his HIV status on national TV on November 17, 2015. That marked the day of Sheen's interview with Today, in which he revealed his positive diagnosis.Story is developing ...
CELEBRITIES
OK! Magazine

Newlywed Lindsay Lohan Beaming With Husband Bader Shammas On European Getaway

Lindsay Lohan is showing fans that both happiness and married life looks good on her. The Mean Girls star, 36, shared a joyful image of herself and her new husband, Bader Shammas, in a recent Instagram post. The redheaded was smiling from ear to ear while Shammas wrapped his arm around her. She tagged London, England as her location and wrote, "Home of the queen 🇬🇧 with my 👑."
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
J Lo
Person
Ben Affleck
Person
Jennifer Lopez
shefinds

Fans Think Khloé Kardashian Is ‘Wasting Away’ After New Miami Beach Photos Surface: ‘She's Gone Too Far’

Fans are expressing concerns over Khloé Kardashian‘s appearance after the reality star, 38, was just spotted playing on a beach with her daughter and niece while donning a skintight black tank top and leggings outfit. Paparazzi-snapped pics emerged this week of the Good American founder in Malibu sporting what many fans are dubbing a “scarily smaller” frame.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Popular Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Wedding#Cigarettes#Radaronline Com
RadarOnline

Sylvester Stallone's Other Women Speak Out About Rumored Trysts With Action Heartthrob Before Divorce From Jennifer Flavin

As an action star on the rise, Sylvester Stallone was said to have no shortage of women during his younger years — some of whom came forward with cheating allegations as he became more serious with now-estranged wife Jennifer Flavin.RadarOnline.com can reveal that Stallone was once furious over a 58-year-old grandmother's claims that he tried to cheat on his young wife with her. Stallone and Flavin wed in 1997 and their relationship began around 1988.Former Los Angeles hair salon owner Janelle Pillarella insisted she and the Rambo icon had hooked up in the guest house of his Florida mansion when...
CELEBRITIES
Black Enterprise

Michael Jackson’s Family ‘Dumbfounded’ By Debbie Rowe’s Shocking Confession In New Documentary

Michael Jackson’s family is “dumbfounded” and “bewildered” by his ex-wife’s recent confession that she “participated” in the King of Pop’s drug addiction. Jackson’s ex-wife Debbie Rowe appears in the new documentary, TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, where she details her past work for Hollywood dermatologist Dr. Arnold Klein, who gave Jackson the powerful opioid Demerol in the months leading up to his 2009 death, The New York Post reported.
CELEBRITIES
TVOvermind

Fifty Shades Of Grey Actress Dakota Johnson Isn’t Happy With Being Dragged Into The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard Situation

The world was fascinated with the Johnny Depp/Amber Heard situation in May. To recall, this whole thing started when Amber Heard accused Depp of being abusive throughout their marriage. For a while, it appeared that the public was on her side following the shocking judgment of the libel lawsuit in the United Kingdom against News Group Newspapers, which was the company publishing The Sun. The newspaper claimed that Depp was a “wife beater'” in an April 2018 article. Depp’s career took a massive downturn following that disappointing loss, with the most notable being that he had to re-sign from the Fantastic Beasts franchise.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Katy Perry Rocks Plunging Swimsuit On Yacht With Orlando Bloom & Daughter Daisy, 2

What’s a trip to the Amalfi Coast without a toddler? Katy Perry looked gorgeous and relaxed as she made her way around a luxury yacht in Italy in pics taken on Wednesday, August 24. Katy, 37, was seen with fiancé Orlando Bloom, 45, in the snaps, which you can SEE HERE via the DailyMail. She rocked a black halter one-piece bathing suit and a simple necklace, while the Lord of the Rings heartthrob wore a long sleeved navy blue shirt in some photos, and a protective white long sleeved rash guard when he jumped into the water for a swim.
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

RadarOnline

74K+
Followers
2K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Gossip too good to wait for. We follow the stars so you don't have to.

 https://radaronline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy