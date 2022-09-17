J. Lo Fail! Ben Affleck Spotted Puffing On His Trademark Cigarette Despite His Wife’s Pleas For Him To Quit

Source: mega

Ben Affleck was seen sneaking a cigarette while on a solo trip without his new wife Jennifer Lopez while she desperately tries to get him to quit, RadarOnline.com has learned.

On Thursday, the 50-year-old Batman V Superman star was photographed walking to pick up his son Samuel from school.

The Hollywood star was seen carrying his signature large cup of iced coffee and he also had a cigarette in his mouth while he pounded on his iPhone. The cigarette was gone by the time he got to his son's school.

Ben has been known to smoke for years but sources tell RadarOnline.com that Jennifer has been making moves to get him to kick the bad habit in the past couple of weeks, with it becoming more and more of an issue for the two.

Earlier this month, a source told RadarOnline.com, “Jennifer hates smoking. You do not look like Jennifer Lopez if you don’t look after your body. She doesn’t drink, she doesn’t eat bad food and she certainly doesn’t smoke.”

The insider added, “Ben has given up a lot of his vices over the years, but he just can’t get rid of the cigarettes. It’s his one guilty pleasure and something Jennifer might have to learn to live with.”

We’re told Ben has promised not to smoke inside the house but that has not stopped Jennifer from wanting him to quit altogether.

“I’m not sure Jen is going to win this battle. We would all love Ben to stop smoking but it’s up to him, not her,” added a close pal.

Since the couple’s Las Vegas wedding, Ben has been photographed puffing away on cigarette after cigarette during their Italian honeymoon and in the weeks after they returned. The former hard partier appears unable to ditch one of his last vices.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Ben and Jen got hitched in Las Vegas back in July. The following month, the two threw a massive party for their family and friends at Ben’s $8 million Savannah, Georgia mansion.