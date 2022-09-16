Read full article on original website
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in the Dominican Republic on Monday morning, as millions in Puerto Rico face flash flooding, mudslides and an island-wide blackout. The National Hurricane Center warned that the Category 1 hurricane is moving into the Atlantic and is likely to strengthen. Fiona, which is traveling with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, is forecast to travel near or east of the Turks and Caicos Islands as early as Monday night.
HAVANA — Tropical Storm Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. The storm previously battered various eastern Caribbean islands, with...
The vast majority of Puerto Rican homes have been plunged into darkness after Hurricane Fiona wiped out the power grid, but people on the island are facing another devastating emergency: How to access clean water?. With no electricity, there's no power to run filtration systems and no power to pump...
The entire island of Puerto Rico was without power on Sunday afternoon as an intensifying hurricane neared. The Category 1 hurricane known as Fiona is poised to produce dangerous landslides and heavy flooding in an already storm-battered island. As of Sunday afternoon, the storm was centered 25 miles southwest of...
Hurricane Fiona made landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico on Sunday afternoon, as the entire island continues to reel from the knockout of its electricity grid. Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi said the damage on the island is "catastrophic in many areas," calling it a "very delicate and sad situation." Heavy rainfall and catastrophic flooding was continuing across the island Sunday evening, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Authorities in Texas have opened a criminal investigation into Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' flight last week that took roughly 50 Venezuelan migrants to Martha's Vineyard, Massachusetts. Javier Salazar, the sheriff of Bexar County, where San Antonio is located, said in a news release Monday that his office is investigating whether the migrants were victims of crimes:
Authorities in Massachusetts are moving the dozens of migrants who arrived earlier this week in Martha's Vineyard to Cape Cod. The office for Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker announced Friday that the state's emergency management agency relocated the migrants to Joint Base Cape Cod. There, the state will provide shelter, food and other essential services, Baker said.
Republican state senator Melissa Melendez spoke with KVCR's Jonathan Linden to discuss her bill SB-864, which Governor Gavin Newsom signed on August 22. Below is a transcript of the conversation between KVCR's Jonathan Linden and California state senator Melissa Melendez. Jonathan Linden: Just to get started here, senator Melendez, can...
AUSTIN, Texas — A federal appeals court Friday ruled in favor of a Texas law targeting major social media companies like Facebook and Twitter in a victory for Republicans who accuse the platforms of censoring conservative speech. But the decision by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in...
A fresh defamation trial for conspiracy theorist Alex Jones that began this week could offer slivers of insight into the effectiveness of "deplatforming" — the booting of undesirable accounts from social media sites. This trial, in Connecticut, is the second of three trials Jones faces for promoting lies on...
Yeshiva University in New York City will have to continue to recognize an LGBTQ student organization while the school argues its case against the group in state court, the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled. The opinion Wednesday left in place a New York state court ruling requiring the university to...
