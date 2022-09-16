Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Queen's funeral: Former Welsh farm horse Apollo in procession
A farm that reared a shire horse in the Queen's funeral procession has described it as an "incredible honour". Ed was the second horse bought by the Household Cavalry from Dyfed Shire Horse Farm in Crymych, Pembrokeshire. Renamed Apollo, the drum horse is travelling in the Queen's funeral procession to...
U.K.・
BBC
George and Charlotte to join Westminster Abbey mourners
Prince George and Princess Charlotte will join more than 2,000 guests at the Queen's funeral in Westminster Abbey. Nine-year-old George and his sister, seven, will form part of a procession with the Royal Family, following the coffin as it enters the church. Before the service a bell will toll every...
U.K.・
BBC
Adam Yates signs for UAE-Team Emirates after Ineos Grenadiers departure
Britain's Adam Yates has signed for UAE-Team Emirates for 2023, ending his two-year spell with Ineos Grenadiers. The 30-year-old has signed a three-year contract with the team who have two-time Tour de France winner Tadej Pogacar on their roster. Yates has won several races during his career, including the 2020...
BBC
Family tribute to Countess of Dysart killed in A9 crash
Tributes have been paid to a much-loved Highland community figure who has died in a crash on the A9. Philippa Grant, the Countess of Dysart, was driving an Audi A4 which collided with a coach at Slochd, near Aviemore, on Friday. She died at the scene. Ms Grant, 73, and...
Comments / 0