Dunleavy to seek federal assistance after storm batters western Alaska
(The Center Square) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy said on Monday that he would file for federal assistance after a typhoon that battered the western portion of Alaska over the weekend. The governor issued a state declaration of emergency on Saturday. The full impact of the storm, which brought heavy rain and high winds to the area, may not be known for days, Dunleavy said in a news release.
Changes needed to make a Pennsylvania hydrogen hub work
(The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to lure billions of federal dollars for a hydrogen hub to the commonwealth, the General Assembly would need to reform the legal and permitting process to make it happen. The intricacies of such action were center stage at a Senate Environmental...
IMEC president: 'Manufacturing in and of itself is kind of an economic security'
(The Center Square) – Illinois leaders are working tirelessly to treat the manufacturing sector as a national security issue in the United States. Illinois Manufacturing Excellence Center President David Boulay recently issued statements in response to U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood’s pleas for tax credits to boost the manufacturing sector as a national security measure.
State government slightly dials back its cut of the price of gasoline in Indiana
The declining wholesale price of gasoline in Indiana and across the country means Hoosiers will pay slightly less in state taxes on their gasoline purchases during the month of October. The Indiana Department of Revenue announced Monday that the applied 7% sales tax on gasoline purchases will be 22 cents...
Counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi
Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the highest unemployment rate in Mississippi using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
New California law puts limits on employer drug testing and policies
(The Center Square) – California employers will soon be unable to disqualify job applicants or fire a worker based on off-the-job cannabis use under a new bill signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. Experts say proving discrimination could prove difficult. Starting in 2024, Assembly Bill 2188 will make...
Texas leads U.S. in job growth, smashes all state employment records again
(The Center Square) – Texas set new employment highs in August, adding 16,400 nonfarm jobs and bringing total employment in the state to 13,530,100. Since last August, Texas has added 726,900 jobs. Texas employers added more jobs in August than in any previous month in recorded state history, surpassing...
Recovery in Kentucky, but not all are the same
(The Center Square) – A recent analysis from the Kentucky Center for Economic Policy shows that the state was able to make up for all the jobs it lost at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in just 30 months. However, not all industries have recovered equally. Using seasonally...
North Carolina unemployment rate increases for the first time since COVID-19 pandemic began
(The Center Square) — North Carolina’s unemployment rate in August increased for the first time since the start of the pandemic, jumping 0.1% from July to 3.5%, according to figures released on Friday. The North Carolina Department of Commerce reports unemployment for August came in 0.2% lower than...
Think tank: Hawaii's road usage charge for EVs could have twists and turns
(The Center Square) - A proposal that would implement a road usage charge in Hawaii may not take a smooth path, according to the Tax Foundation of Hawaii. The Hawaii Department of Transportation recommends a gradual shift to an RUC, according to a report released by the department in August. A majority of drivers that participated in the report said they supported replacing the gas tax with the RUC as soon as possible. The state has set a goal of a zero-transmission in the transportation sector by 2045, eliminating fossil fuel taxes.
Maine health-care workers appeal vaccine mandate ruling
(The Center Square) – A group of health-care workers who sued Maine over Gov. Janet Mills’ COVID-19 vaccine mandate are appealing a federal judge's ruling tossing out the case. A lawsuit, filed a year ago by the Florida-based Liberty Council, alleged that the vaccine requirement violates state and...
Ballot measure Proposition 30 would fund climate action, firefighting
With wildfires, poor air quality and record heat plaguing California, Sacramento environmental, labor, public health, business and elected leaders have launched a campaign for passage of Proposition 30, the California Clean Air Initiative. Leaders speaking in support of the measure in Sacramento were: Assemblymember Kevin McCarty (D-Sacramento); Battalion Chief John...
Pennsylvania gets millions for drug addiction programs
(The Center Square) – Grants from the federal Department of Health & Human Services will provide millions of dollars for Pennsylvania organizations focused on addiction treatment and overdose prevention. Of the roughly $79 million in grants, HHS will send $1.6 million to three projects in Pennsylvania and an unspecified...
Tennessee adjusts online sportsbook accounting requirements, leading to increase in taxes collected on earnings
(The Center Square) — After Executive Director Mary Beth Thomas and the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council took over the management of online sports betting in the state to start 2022, Thomas vowed to review how sportsbooks were reporting their earnings and therefore paying taxes. That accounting review led to...
How to weigh in on Georgia Power's proposed rate increase
ATLANTA -- Georgians will be able to voice their concerns about Georgia Power’s plans to raise electricity rates by 12% during a series of hearings beginning later this month before a final vote in December. The Georgia Public Service Commission has adopted new procedures that allow each person to...
Hofmeister asks for $310 million for Oklahoma teacher pay raises
(The Center Square) - State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister said she would ask the state's education board for $310 million for teacher pay raises when they meet on Thursday. The funding would give $5,000 to each of the state's 52,850 certified teachers, according to a news release from...
Nebraska's first REI store to open this week
Popular outdoor recreation retailer REI will open its first Nebraska store on Friday. REI will open its new 22,000-square-foot store at Nebraska Crossing in Gretna at 10 a.m. It features a wide assortment of outdoors gear and apparel for camping, cycling, running, fitness, hiking, snow sports, climbing and more. There's also a specialty bike shop staffed with certified mechanics.
New Hampshire lawmakers uphold Sununu's vetoes
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire lawmakers have upheld Gov. Chris Sununu vetoes of several controversial bills, including proposals to weaken COVID-19 precautions, reduce the amount of trash going into landfills and blunt the authority of the governor's office. Meeting in Concord last Thursday, the Republican-controlled Legislature reconvened for...
AAA: Gas prices fall nearly 4 cents
Tennessee gas prices fell, on average, four cents per gallon over last week. This marks the third straight week of declines in the state gas price average. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.22, which is nearly 24 cents less expensive than one month ago and 33 cents more than one year ago.
Pritzker and Bailey tout endorsements
(The Center Square) – The major party candidates for Illinois governor are touting endorsements heading into the final weeks of the election season. Incumbent Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker has scored endorsements from various labor groups. Monday, he was joined by Laborers' International Union of North America in Chicago for an endorsement. Earlier this month, he shared in a digital ad the endorsement of Operating Engineers Local 150.
