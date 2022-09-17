ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Experts Push for Regulations for Dog Trainers

By Alex Espitia
DogTime
DogTime
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1I8M1g_0hyeYCGC00
(Photo Credit: andresr via Getty)

A well-trained dog is a happy dog, and a happy owner as well. But does how we train dogs matter? Some experts say yes, and are pushing for regulations for dog trainers.

A Need for Regulations

For years, experts have lauded the benefits of positive reinforcement: rewarding your dog for good behavior. And while methods that use punishment may help in particular cases, it’s generally not a good long-term strategy.

Bradley Phifer is the executive director of the Certification Council for Professional Dog Trainers, or CCPDT. Phifer spoke to Undark Magazine about the need for standards and licensure for dog trainers. “Anyone can identify as a dog trainer,” he says, “they can put up a social media page, they can offer services to the public, and there’s no expectations for their education, their continuing education, or their standards of practice.”

As a result, people with no understanding of animal behavior are giving advice on how to care for pets. Now, this could be nothing more than a minor inconvenience. When it comes to handling canine aggression, however, “… if you’re not adequately trained, or you don’t have adequate experience in the industry or in the content, then you shouldn’t be advising people on how to prevent dog bites,” says Phifer.

Currently, there are no standards to become a dog trainer. It is an unlicensed profession with no regulatory body. But that soon may change.

New Standards for Dog Trainers

CCPDT and the Association of Professional Dog Trainers (APDT), have created a joint umbrella group called the Alliance for Professionalism in Dog Training. The group has drafted model legislation that will create regulations for certifying dog trainers. Among the regulations proposed are a state board responsible for licensure, accountability standards, and continuing education requirements for trainers. As of now, the bill is making headway in New Jersey, California, and Illinois state legislatures.

Interestingly, however, the legislation has exposed differing mindsets in the dog training community. One rule proposed by ADPT states that certifying bodies need to prioritize positive reinforcement.

While studies argue that punishing dogs is less effective and more damaging to their well-being, some trainers think the data doesn’t reflect reality. According to some, positive punishment works in extenuating circumstances, and more studies are needed to recognize when and where to use it.

For the moment, experts do agree that the industry is overdue for change. While the specifics of what regulations should look like and how great their effects should be are up for debate, advocates argue that, at the very least, trainers need to be properly educated. Ultimately, the goal is to ensure that people who understand the science of animal behavior are the ones training dogs.

Comments / 2

Related
The Atlantic

Take It Easy on Your Dog

This article was originally published in Undark. Three years ago, Valli Fraser-Celin adopted a blond husky-mix puppy, whom she named Husk. Fraser-Celin soon started looking for ways to curb Husk’s “totally wild” behavior, she says, such as stealing food from the kitchen counter and barking incessantly at strangers. Based on the advice of a YouTube trainer, Fraser-Celin started using an electronic collar, or e-collar, that delivered a small shock when Husk misbehaved, but she says she felt “yucky” about it.
PETS
Whiskey Riff

Bald Eagle Drops House Cat Into The Nest For Eaglets To Chow Down On

Unfortunately for us, our favorite furry critters can be easy targets for those birds that decide to make a home near an urban environment. It’s notoriously rumored that many nests that belong to birds of prey are littered with many different collars from cats and smaller dogs. It’s no question that these birds are absolute killers… assassins of the sky.
ANIMALS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
Local
California Lifestyle
State
California State
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
Local
California Pets & Animals
Local
Illinois Pets & Animals
Jackson Hole Radio

Plague confirmed in Wyoming

Laboratory testing has recently confirmed a rural Albany County cat has died of the plague. According to the Wyoming Department of Health, the cat’s home was in the Laramie area and the animal lived primarily outdoors. Other cats in a group at the same location have also died during...
ALBANY COUNTY, WY
notabully.org

10 Dog Breeds That Bond With One Person

NotABully.org is reader-supported. We may earn a small commission through products purchased using links on this page. When asked to describe dogs, one word that almost always comes to mind is, “loyal.” There are hundreds of thousands of stories depicting the incredible connections found between man and dog, bonds that have survived the tests of time going back centuries.
PETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Senate#Ccpdt#Undark Magazine
WKTV

SQSPCA looking for emergency foster homes after 7 dogs surrendered

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. – The already overwhelmed Susquehanna SPCA in Cooperstown now has seven more dogs at the shelter from a suspected animal cruelty case. Last week, the shelter took in several puppies from a hoarding situation and put out a public plea to people able and willing to provide permanent or foster homes.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
K945

This Sweet Pup’s Owner Died And Now She Needs A New Home

Juliette doesn't understand why her world has been turned upside down. All she wants is a safe, loving family to call her own. Could she find her new home in yours? She's available for adoption now in Shreveport. Meet Juliette! She's a gorgeous, 6-year-old Pomeranian with a lot of love...
SHREVEPORT, LA
goodmorningamerica.com

Mysterious illness killing young dogs in Michigan has been identified: Officials

A mysterious illness that killed over a dozen dogs in northern Michigan has been identified, officials said. The Otsego County Animal Shelter said in a statement Aug. 19 that over 20 dogs in the county had died due to a "parvo-like" illness, a disease that's highly contagious and often deadly in dogs. The shelter's director, Melissa Fitzgerald, released a statement on Aug. 9 saying that most of the dogs who died were less than 2 years old and died within three days of showing symptoms.
OTSEGO COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Pets
DogTime

150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert

A tragic report from Arizona’s Family: Authorities rescued 150 dogs living in the middle of the Arizona desert. Responders found the dogs in “a campground full of trash and debris… kept in cages and handmade kennels,” per the report. Apparently, the dogs belonged to a couple living in the desert about 60 miles outside the city of […] The post 150 Dogs Rescued From the Arizona Desert appeared first on DogTime.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
The Dogington Post

Elderly Dog Was Abandoned With A Heartbreaking Note In His Collar

“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. A 10-year-old schnauzer-poodle mix, named Oreo, was left abandoned on a corner of the street, with a heartbreaking letter pinned around his neck. Oreo was left in the sun for...
RICHMOND, VA
petguide.com

Adoptable Dog of the Week - Scooter

This cutie pie is looking for some real special peeps to love him! Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Scooter, a 4 years old Maltese mix from Sandston, Virginia. He is neutered, microchipped, up to date on his vaccines, and crate trained. Scooter needs to go to a home without any kids or other pets due to his resource guarding issues.
SANDSTON, VA
WKRC

UPS driver saves dogs from backyard pool

IRETON, Iowa (WKRC/KMEG/CNN Newsource) - Dogs and delivery men don't always have a great relationship. But an Iowa UPS driver is being credited with saving two of his customers' dogs from drowning. It was a normal day for Colin Mitchell, dropping of a package at the home of Jeff and...
ANIMALS
WTHI

Animal welfare check leads to the rescue of 33 dogs

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Dozens of dogs are being rescued and rehabilitated after an animal neglect case. This comes after an animal welfare check out of Putnam County. Over the weekend, Putnam County deputies along with Animal Care and Control rescued more than 30 dogs in deplorable conditions. They...
PUTNAM COUNTY, IN
DogTime

DogTime

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
1K+
Post
989K+
Views
ABOUT

We provide novice and experienced pet parents alike with the important information needed to make them, and their animals, happy and healthy.

 https://dogtime.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy